The craziness of the COVID “vaccine” program finally broke my lifetime of education/government/Media programming in 2021. Injecting people with weird, experimental, dangerous and deadly “vaccines” to combat an illness that, according to the CDC, had the same recovery rate of the common flu made no sense to me. And actually mandating these injections for employment was clearly illegitimate and insane.



In 2021 I desperately wanted to understand what was wrong with the world so I started researching the COVID-19 pandemic/”vaccine” program in earnest. And this led to all sorts of disturbing revelations about the nature of our world and how it is run.

It appears to me now that the world is run from the top by a group of psychopathic criminals who bombard us with lies and propaganda and who orchestrate fake events to manipulate and control us. We seem to be living on some sort of people farm. Lots of folks are starting to see this.



They say that the best slaves are slaves that don’t know that they are in bondage and I am beginning to believe that that is what we are—slaves that have been brainwashed to believe that we are free while being mired in debt and paying 40% of our income to the government. Did you know that “government” actually means mind control:



”Government” etymologically originated from the ancient Latin language. It splits into two words:1) (guvernare) meaning “to control” and 2) (mens or mentis) meaning “mind.”



Nothing suspicious about that, of course.

Over the last couple of years I have been collecting links to resources that seem to explain the nature of this corrupt system and I wanted to share this information, so presented below are some of those links. I want to make clear that I cannot vouch for the legitimacy of each and every claim made on these pages. Some of the information may very well be misinformation so you will have to study the evidence and use your own reasoning to decide what is true. What you can be absolutely assured of, however, is that you are not getting the actual truth about our world from the schools, the Media and the governments.



1) The Liberator—You can order USB drives with this site’s information to redpill others, or you can just download the folders yourself. Here links to the folders:



The Liberator 1 - Government Scam

The Liberator 2 - False Flag Terror and Hoax Shootings

The Liberator 3 - The Covid -Plandemic & Economic Warfare

The Liberator 4 - Voluntaryism, Prepping and Self Sufficiency

The Liberator 5 - Prepping and Self-Sufficiency



2) 100 free redpill movies!—Many different topics.



3) 10 Conspiracy Fact Videos—Lots of information about the ancient group that allegedly runs the world.



4) The Cult of the Medics—Is this the group that secretly runs the world?



5) Who Rules the World?—Black Nobility, Rothschilds, Rockefellers, International bankers?



6) ‘The Motherlode of Jewish Lists’ –– Everything you ever wanted to know about Jewish control of American society



7) Big Lies—A large amount of information about many different subjects. The webpage design will give you a headache.



8) Zoomer Historian—Revisionist history. If you think our news is fake, how bad do you think our history is?



9) Asha Logos—This page includes a fascinating video series about our subverted history. ”My hope is that elements of my work might help clarify and reorient, inspire better hearts and minds than my own, and perhaps help to harness and channel long suppressed energy in a positive direction.”

10) The File Drawer—Epstein flight logs, child trafficking, JFK assassination documents, Project Mockingbird, J6 videos, etc.

11) The Center for an Informed America—Several different topics are covered. Wagging the Moondoggie is an interesting, humorous take-down of the NASA Apollo program hoax. The author also discusses the the U.S. government’s involvement in the 1960s drug and hippie culture, 9/11 and the Boston Marathon Bombing.



12) 114 Documentaries That Prove COVID Fraud



13) Plandemic/Vax Genocide Shared Drive and Links—features a link to a shared drive of COVID-related articles, documentaries, scientific studies, interviews, memes, etc. Represents several gigabytes of material. The page also includes links to sites with similar information.

14) Need to Know News—the website of G. Edward Griffin, author of the book The Creature from Jekyll Island, which details the founding of the corrupt Federal Reserve Central Bank. Here is an interview with Griffin.



15) Remarque88—Short videos about the ongoing war on humanity.



16) The Great Taking—Apparently this is the world controllers’ plan to take everything from us. You will own nothing and be happy!

17) 9/11 New World Order—Mind control, gang-stalking, Noahide laws, secret societies, etc.

18) The Unz Review—Thoughtful, detailed, in-depth articles about history and current events, with a focus on judaism and Israel. Includes articles about 9/11 and WWII revisionist history.

19) The Dollar Vigilante—Walk-and-talk videos about the ongoing world apocalypse.

20) The Dr. Day Tapes-A Sage Hana Post—A long term plan for depopulation by the people running the world?

21) Best Fake Events Papers—Supposedly these are all examples of fake/false flag events that are used to manipulate and control us.

22) Truthstream Media—Videos covering a wide variety of “conspiracy theory” topics.



23) Satanic Empire—Child Trafficking, Torture, & Murder by the Elite. True? False? You decide. Not for the squeamish.



