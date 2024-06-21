I only realized something was wrong with the world in 2021. 9/11 didn’t wake me up, the 2003 Iraq War/WMDs didn’t wake me up. Even the 2020 plandemic did not wake me up. It wasn’t until I started researching the COVID-19 “vaccines” in 2021 that I started to question things. That led down all sorts of rabbit holes. At this point, I understand that we are living in a corrupt system and I know that it has been corrupt for a long time. It seems to me now that the people at the top of the world’s power pyramid might actually, possibly be Occultists/Satanists. Crazy, huh?



It has been hard for me to convey what I have learned to others, especially those close to me. It is difficult to overcome people’s normalcy bias. I know that what I am trying to tell them seems insane, to them. And my basic message—that the world is run by criminals—is not an idea that most people are terribly eager to embrace. So I have stopped pushing this message on those close to me. Thankfully a few relatives had woken up around the time that I did.



Below I am posting a few videos from other people who have also been red-pilled. Their experiences mirror mine. I can relate to how difficult it is to be with friends and loved ones as they blabber excitedly about our sham politics or some silly Sportsball game. It is hard for me to feign interest in this crap now, knowing what I know—and I know that I know only a small part of the truth. But it is enough to make me want to scream at these people to WAKE TF UP!—which of course would only make me seem deranged to them. Oh well.



It is what it is.



