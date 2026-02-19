"Globalists" Versus Humanity

"Globalists" Versus Humanity

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Inter-Dimensional Dissentery's avatar
Inter-Dimensional Dissentery
5h

About 8 years ago I went totally clean. Moved out of the US, quit alcohol and basically everything else. Including movies and tv. Joined a Muay Thai gym, began writing and running (not at the same time) and the result was that after about a year I was thinking incredibly clearly. Able to imagine complex systems. I even enrolled in a Biochemistry program at the Harvard Extension school (all the knowledge with none of the woke). I realize my story is just anecdotal but I can say from my experience, quitting coffee was a huge success. But it’s not a cure all…you gotta get out and breathe, get your body warm to great Heat Shock Proteins (look those up, esp HSP70). I’m always here for my followers to answer questions about health and metabolism. Drop the goy slop and have some self respect. God gave you an amazing machine, do t treat it like a garbage dump.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Binky LaRue and others
No One Knows's avatar
No One Knows
4h

ALWAYS good to be sceptical but i believe Jason is a good guy

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Binky LaRue · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture