Weak Males
From Jason Christoff's documentary Planet Mind Control
This is a section from mind control expert Jason Christoff’s recent documentary Planet Mind Control. This segment deals with how The Powers That Shouldn’t Be use TV programs, the music industry, Hollywood movies and the education system to weaken males. Ever wonder why in the last few years we have been bombarded with the term “toxic masculinity”? Or why teachers are promoting transgenderism in the classroom? Or why movies and TV programs are filled with flabby, weak males? These things are all part of an agenda to weaken the male population. Obviously a society of fat, feeble, timid and cowardly beta males-or castrated males-is easy to control. Look around you today-what do you see? Lots of pasty, blubbery, bloated man-children gobbling down seed-oil and soy infused goyslop while binge-watching manipulative TV “programming” and movies featuring obese, stupid, weak, and buffoonish (but lovable and hilarious) men as the main male characters.
Weakening males is one of what Christoff describes as the three main mind control agendas that the world controllers have been inflicting on us. The other two agendas are the promotion of alcohol and coffee consumption. Alcohol is obviously a poison, but so is coffee. Christoff cites studies that indicate that coffee dramatically reduces blood flow to the brain, severely reducing cognitive function (see here). Coffee also has many other ill effects. Christoff likens coffee to the drug Soma in Aldous Huxley’s book Brave New World. In Huxley’s book, Soma was widely distributed to the masses to keep them happy, docile and complacent. Fun Fact: The coffee company Starbucks was heavily funded by Bill Gates Sr., who was an eugenics enthusiast-just like his vaccine-pushing son. Coincidence?
Related: 12 Odd Facts About Coffee and Brain Function
You can watch this entire documentary here by submitting an email. You can download the movie here.
As a caveat, I question one or two things about Christoff. For example, I wonder why-if he is really exposing the methodologies that TPTSB are using to control us-he is able to talk so freely with so many different interviewers. Maybe this means nothing, but it might be something to take into consideration when you read or listen to his commentary.
About 8 years ago I went totally clean. Moved out of the US, quit alcohol and basically everything else. Including movies and tv. Joined a Muay Thai gym, began writing and running (not at the same time) and the result was that after about a year I was thinking incredibly clearly. Able to imagine complex systems. I even enrolled in a Biochemistry program at the Harvard Extension school (all the knowledge with none of the woke). I realize my story is just anecdotal but I can say from my experience, quitting coffee was a huge success. But it’s not a cure all…you gotta get out and breathe, get your body warm to great Heat Shock Proteins (look those up, esp HSP70). I’m always here for my followers to answer questions about health and metabolism. Drop the goy slop and have some self respect. God gave you an amazing machine, do t treat it like a garbage dump.
ALWAYS good to be sceptical but i believe Jason is a good guy