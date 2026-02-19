This is a section from mind control expert Jason Christoff’s recent documentary Planet Mind Control. This segment deals with how The Powers That Shouldn’t Be use TV programs, the music industry, Hollywood movies and the education system to weaken males. Ever wonder why in the last few years we have been bombarded with the term “toxic masculinity”? Or why teachers are promoting transgenderism in the classroom? Or why movies and TV programs are filled with flabby, weak males? These things are all part of an agenda to weaken the male population. Obviously a society of fat, feeble, timid and cowardly beta males-or castrated males-is easy to control. Look around you today-what do you see? Lots of pasty, blubbery, bloated man-children gobbling down seed-oil and soy infused goyslop while binge-watching manipulative TV “programming” and movies featuring obese, stupid, weak, and buffoonish (but lovable and hilarious) men as the main male characters.



Weakening males is one of what Christoff describes as the three main mind control agendas that the world controllers have been inflicting on us. The other two agendas are the promotion of alcohol and coffee consumption. Alcohol is obviously a poison, but so is coffee. Christoff cites studies that indicate that coffee dramatically reduces blood flow to the brain, severely reducing cognitive function (see here). Coffee also has many other ill effects. Christoff likens coffee to the drug Soma in Aldous Huxley’s book Brave New World. In Huxley’s book, Soma was widely distributed to the masses to keep them happy, docile and complacent. Fun Fact: The coffee company Starbucks was heavily funded by Bill Gates Sr., who was an eugenics enthusiast-just like his vaccine-pushing son. Coincidence?



Related: 12 Odd Facts About Coffee and Brain Function



You can watch this entire documentary here by submitting an email. You can download the movie here.



As a caveat, I question one or two things about Christoff. For example, I wonder why-if he is really exposing the methodologies that TPTSB are using to control us-he is able to talk so freely with so many different interviewers. Maybe this means nothing, but it might be something to take into consideration when you read or listen to his commentary.

RELATED INFORMATION:



Jason Christoff - How The Elite Use Sports To Rule The Masses



Planet Mind Control: Explaining Mind Control with Jason Christoff (Interview with a survivor of satanic ritual abuse)



The Sentient and The Brave



10 Hidden Secrets of Government and Media Mind Control from Jason Christoff



A Child Sacrifice Cult Walking In Plain Sight by Jason Christoff

“Covid” Revealed How The Government Actually Works



Rupture As Rapture



The Jewish Plot to Enslave Humanity



Merchants of Sin



Political Ponerology



The Rape of the Mind: The Psychology of Thought Control, Menticide, and Brainwashing



The Most Dangerous Superstition



Our Greatest Earthly Enemy



The Politics of Obedience: The Discourse of Voluntary Servitude



The Jones Plantation



Pedophilia and Empire: Satan, Sodomy and the Deep State



Cannibalism, Blood-Drinking and High Adept Satanism



Satanic References in the Coronavirus Scamdemic



The Power Structure of the World



“The Matrix” Is Not What You Think—Here’s Why It Matters



mkultra, mknaomi, jabs, transhumanism - the manipulation of humanity



Slavery Was Never Abolished



Making the World Safe for Pathocracy



What If The America You Pledge Allegiance To Isn’t The One Running The Show?



The Protocols of Modern Enslavement



The Global Gang



The Facade Government

Barnum World



The World of Barnum: Why Empty Words Still Rule Us



10 Conspiracy Fact Videos



A History of Banking and the Enslavement of Mankind



The Great Taking



The Liberator-several gigabytes of red-pill information



We Live in a Fake System



Books About Our Corrupt System



Articles and Videos about Our Fake, Corrupt System



END