The 2020 book 180°: Unlearn The Lies You’ve Been Taught To Believe provides a description of the world that we were not taught about in school or told about by the governments and the Media. The author, Fergus O’Connor Greenwood, describes the hidden corruption and evil of the system that we are living in. Among many other things, he explains how money is created out of nothing, how the Media lie to us constantly and how our wars are manufactured from false flag attacks created by the governments. One reviewer describes the book this way: “This author cleverly unravels the tapestry of lies, deceit, corruption and control the vast majority of humans have been sleeping under. Be prepared to have your mind altered and the veil lifted— 180 Degress lays out ‘what is really going on’ and shines a bright light on the darkness. This is mandatory reading.”

In the chapter excerpted below, Greenwood explains that the people who are running the world are sociopaths and psychopaths. Both types of people have no empathy for others, but psychopaths-a subset of sociopaths-enjoy inflicting pain on others. These appear to be the people who are unfortunately controlling the financial system, the governments, the Media, and most other major institutions.

By the way, a very informative book about psychopaths by a prison psychologist who studied them is Without Conscience : The Disturbing World of the Psychopaths Among Us. Download and read this book to better understand the mindset of the people who engineered the COVID-19 plandemic/vax culling operation, 9/11, and the ongoing genocide of the Palestinians.



The author of 180° describes the religion of the world controllers as satanism and in the chapter below he explains that they engage in pedophilia and child sacrifice, and use mind control derived from brutal MK-ULTRA experiments to manipulate the population. While this all may be hard for most people to accept, there is lots of evidence supporting these claims for those willing to go down a few dark rabbit holes, and the author provides some of that evidence below.



Related: The Four Pedophile Mentors of King Charles



NOTE: I don’t necessarily agree with absolutely everything that this author writes, and a couple of the people he cites or quotes in this 2020 book, like David Martin and Catherine Austin Fitts, now appear to be controlled opposition. At the end of this chapter, Greenwood suggests that the satanic world controllers are hiding behind judaism and zionism. Maybe. Or maybe satanism, judaism and zionism are all tied together?:





