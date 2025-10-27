20:38
Lots of great points are made in this video. Jason Christoff explains that professional sports give us, the wage slaves, the illusion of winning (winning vicariously), which keeps us pacified. It redirects our energy and passion in a safe direction, away from the ruling class parasites and corrupt system that we were born into. It is part of the bread and circus set of distractions that we are inundated with. Professional sports teams also capture and co-op physically strong leaders who could otherwise lead a rebellion against the criminals running the system. The military seems to be used in a similar way.
While we are on this subject, here are some other ways that we are controlled by the system:
1. Government schooling for 12 years, during which we are fed false histories and programmed to accept the authority of the governments, which are not legitimate.
2. Elections and voting. All parties and politicians are ultimately controlled by the criminal cabal that runs the system. Donald Trump is a perfect example of this.
2. Consumer debt and inflation, which forces us to work constantly, which gives us little time for thinking about or investigating the corrupt system that we are in. Any free time is taken up by scrolling on our devices and watching Sportsball.
3. Constant poisoning, which keeps us sick, weak, feeble and unable to think straight. We are poisoned with childhood “vaccines”, regular “vaccines”, medicines, the water, the food, alcohol, coffee and we are even poisoned through the air that we breath.
4. We are mind-controlled by TV programs, movies, the news media, social media, as well as corrupt NGOs and governments that are pretending to be working in our interest.
5. The Powers That Shouldn’t Be manufacture boogeymen like terrorism, pandemics and global warming to justify extracting more money from us and further restricting whatever freedoms we still have. See The Hegelian Dialectic.
Etc., etc. Long story short, we are unfortunately living in a heavily-controlled slave system run by psychopaths. The slavery is not what we know as physical slavery, but is created through mind-control and poisoning. The best slaves, of course, are those who do not know that they are slaves.
I explain more about this system, as I understand it, here and here, and I have included links to more information below.
Go Broncos!!!
Was explained i tape 3 in the 1969 tapes.
All agreed on the article.
One of the most pernicious even insidious ways in which deep programming is conducted - leading to indoctrination - is a 3 step process. 1. "News by Omission" and when that fails 2. Memory-Holing and when that succeeds 3. Mind-Wiping.
I recommend commenters read up Ron Unz's latest (Monday Oct 27, 2025) recap "American Pravda: A Dozen Unknown Books and the World War II History They Reveal" to see how we understand WWII and some of the 'traditional beliefs' regarding that event we hold are really a direct result of these techniques upon generations of populations.