Why are jews so heavily involved in the pornography business? The author of the book “Merchants of Sin” believes that jews dominate the porn business because it allows them to morally subvert their host societies while raking in lots of shekels. I think that he is correct and I believe that Weimar Germany provides a textbook example of how jews sow moral depravity in order to undermine Gentile societies. Of course I think that pushing porn is just one part of a multi-pronged, unconventional jewish culture war on Gentiles, primarily Whites. Maybe we could ask Rabbi Shmuley, the jewish butt plug salesman and good buddy of RFK Jr., what he thinks about this idea?



Related: Pornography as Jewish Activism and Terrorism, part 1



Related: Pornography as Jewish Activism and Terrorism, part 2



Click here to download a PDF file of the book. I have included the introduction to the book below.

Introduction



The Jews never faced much anti-Semitism in America. This is due, in large part, to the underlying ideologies it was founded on; namely, universalistic interpretations of Christianity and Enlightenment ideals of freedom, equality and opportunity for all.

These principles, which were arguably created with noble intent – and based on the values inherent in a society of European-descended peoples of high moral character – crippled the defenses of the individualistic-minded white natives and gave the Jews free reign to consolidate power at a rather alarming rate, virtually unchecked.

The Jews began emigrating to the United States in waves around 1880, when their population was only about 250,000. Within a decade that number was nearly double, and by the 1930s it had shot to 3 to 4 million.

Many of these immigrants – if not most – were Eastern European Jews of the nastiest sort, and they immediately became vastly over-represented among criminals and subversives.

A 1908 police commissioner report shows that while the Jews made up only a quarter of the population of New York City at that time, they were responsible for 50% of its crime.[1]

One of their more common criminal activities has always been the sale and promotion of pornography and smut.

Two quotes should suffice in backing up this assertion, one from an anti-Semite, and one from a Jew.

Firstly, an early opponent of the Jews in America, Greek scholar T.T. Timayenis, wrote in his 1888 book The Original Mr. Jacobs that nearly “all obscene publications are the work of the Jews,” and that the historian of the future who shall attempt to describe the catalogue of the filthy publications issued by the Jews during the last ten years will scarcely believe the evidence of his own eyes. Scenes of gross debauchery, representing drunken monks in the society of girls, priests lashing nude women, filthy groups, and other outrageous pictures, are displayed on all sides, with Jewish effrontery, in the windows and stores.[2]

One such “historian of the future,” Jay Gertzman, who is himself Jewish, and quite proud of his tribe’s historic role in peddling obscenity in America, wrote in his 2004 book on that topic, Bookleggers and Smuthounds, that Jewish erotica dealers seem to have become prominent in the field soon after the eastern European immigrants began arriving in record numbers in 1880. The best evidence of this, apart from the name of offenders as reported in newspapers, are the listings in the yearly ledgers of the NYSSV [New York Society for the Suppression of Vice] [3]

Gertzman supplies a chart of those who were arrested for obscenity by religion, based on the NYSSV records between the years of 1882 and 1939.

The chart shows a consistent disproportion of Jews, and culminates in the shocking and revealing 1939 statistic of 28 Jews, 2 Catholics, and 0 Protestants. He further notes how the figures “may be skewed” regarding Jewish involvement, given that “the ‘religion’ column was left blank fairly often.”[4]

Example of a typical NYSSV ledger. Note that ‘Boni & Liveright’ were both Jews and the “Russians” were also racial Jews.

The above should come as no surprise, as it is a fairly well known fact that the pornography industry in our current day is heavily Jewish (see part 9).

The difference between then and now, though, is that back then it was illegal to peddle smut in this country – and the laws were enforced – while now our society is saturated in it, and the pornographers are almost never prosecuted.

This is due to a series of landmark liberalizing court cases over obscenity during the past century, along with a general loosening of the attitude on sexual morality, both of which the Jews have played a very heavy hand in.[5]

What follows in this series of articles is a brief history of this process, in order to give the reader an idea of how we got from then – when traders in pornography were seen and treated as the lowliest of criminals – to now – where the hardest of hardcore porn is accepted to the point where even children have instant access to it via their laptops and smartphones.

Now, while there were of course many other crucial elements that helped bring about the climate in which the liberalization of these laws could take place, the role of Jews can hardly be overstated. They were, if not the most important factor, certainly a necessary and decisive one.

We will see that essentially there has been a war going on between whites and Jews, with whites struggling to maintain a clean and decent society, and Jews fighting to make filth and obscenity acceptable – a war which whites have thus far been losing, miserably.

In order to deal with a problem, I believe, it is necessary to locate its source, in order to pull it out at the root; and it is my assertion that the root of our problem with pornography is the toleration of Jews in our midst and our failure to fight against their criminal and subversive tendencies on a collective basis.

By this I mean dealing with them as Jews, as a group, rather than just a collection of individuals, some bad, some good.

They themselves operate as a cohesive group and perceive us as a racial enemy and act accordingly with deliberate, calculated attacks designed to weaken us and our civilization, as what weakens us morally in turn gives them more power.

This has even been admitted by Jews themselves, in moments of candor. Dr. Nathan Abrams, for instance, wrote in the Jewish Quarterly that Jewish involvement in the sex industry is “the result of an atavistic hatred of Christian authority: they are trying to weaken the dominant culture in America by moral subversion.”[6]

This seems to be part of an evolutionary strategy that the Jews have adopted over millennia, having spent the majority of their history functioning as a hostile racial minority, feeding off of the resources of whichever unfortunate peoples they were living among at any given time.

The well-documented parasitism and hostility of the Jews has gotten them kicked out of European countries well over 100 times in the past.

They are well aware of this fact, and are determined to do whatever is necessary to ensure it never happens again.

Along with being a racial attack, power grab, and survival strategy, another clear motivational factor is, of course, simply economical.

Pornography has by far one of the highest profit margins of any business venture, making it the perfect occupation for those lacking a moral objection to it.

The sale of vice exploits man’s weaknesses, destroys families, and lowers the moral fabric of society, all to the great benefit of a tiny minority of unscrupulous and sleazy men. This is obvious, and is why there has been– and needs to be – restrictions in place in order to prevent it.

In part 1 we will look at the Jewish involvement in the early battles over obscenity, including the first landmark case concerning the book Ulysses by James Joyce, and in part 2 we will explore the great comic-book scare of the 1940s and 50s.

RELATED INFORMATION:



What if (jews were trying to conquer the world)?



Is this a Jewish Supremacist War on the World?



The jewish War on the Gentiles



The jewish Onslaught on the Goyim



The jewish Supremacists’ War on the White Population



Jews and the Great Replacement



jewish Supremacists Speak



Jewish Supremacist Quotes



The Peculiar Morality of Jewdom



My Awakening to the Jewish Question



Waking Up to the Jewish Problem



Eternal Strangers - Critical Views of Jews and Judaism through the Ages (2020) by Thomas Dalton



The jewish Ritual Sacrifice of Gentile Children



jews Created Communism



Why Do So Many jews Love Torturing, Maiming And Slaughtering Gentiles?



What’s the Deal with Jews and Torture?



Terrorism: A jewish Tradition



Gaza Revelation



33,502 Children Killed Gaza Stock Photos & High-Res Pictures



You should absolutely fear the Jews



If jews Did Not Create Communism, Then Who Did?



Book Review: The Synagogue of Satan



Palestinian child in hospital



The State of Israel as “Cartoonishly Evil”?



But Do You Condemn Hamas?



Why Are You So Obsessed With Palestine?



The October 7, 2023 “Hamas” Attack was an Israeli False Flag Attack



Email to a Brother about the jewish Genocide of the Palestinians



One Way to Stop the jewish Genocide of the Palestinians



”Globalists” Versus Humanity posts about Israel



Holocaust Deprogramming Course



The Holocaust Debunked Once and For All



The Holocaust Hoax Meme Page



The Holocaust Narrative and Deep State Control



One Man’s Road to “Holocaust” Revisionism



The Holocaust, at the Heart of the Gaza Genocide



The jewish Genocide Of The Palestinians



Interesting And Informative Posts About The War On Humanity



9/11 Memes



9/11 Predictive Programming



How to Overcome Emotional Barriers to 9/11 Truth



Another poll lays bare the genocidal nature of Israeli society



The jewish Supremacist Way of War



Short videos about jewish Power

Kim Dotcom and The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion



Ending Antisemitism



Some Commentary from Hervé Ryssen, author of “The Jewish Mafia”



A Discussion with Navy Veteran Phil Tourney about the USS Liberty Attack



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 1



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 2



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 3



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 4



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 5



The jewish Supremacists’ War on the World Meme Page 6



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 7



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 8



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 9



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 10



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 11



END





