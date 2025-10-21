This collection of short essays details what the tyranny of the fake COVID-19 pandemic and forced “vaccine” injections (no jab, no job) reveal about the system we are living in. This excerpt from the essay The Great COVID Revelation: Unmasking the Control Structure explains this revelation:



The so-called COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t just a public health event; it was a grand, unwelcome revelation. It was the moment the Canadian government, and the broader global governance structure, “took off the shroud and revealed itself for what it is, which is a control structure”. For years before, the government had merely “pretended to be your government,” claiming to do the bidding of the people and their representatives. But when COVID hit, the pretense evaporated. The system that was supposed to be “of the people, by the people, for the people” shifted overnight, demonstrating its true nature: a hierarchy that “tells you what to do and you must obey or you’ll be punished”. This was the moment everything changed.



The End of the Voting “Theater”



The COVID-19 event immediately rendered the usual mechanisms of democracy obsolete. The “theater of voting was no longer required”. Since the government was pursuing an agenda, it “stopped even pretending to vote for this and that, the other thing”. The “pandemic” was used as justification for the “emergency authorization of this, that, and the other thing”, which meant there was “no time to vote on anything because there’s lives to save”. The entire process “went to warp speed,” and “all the premise of government just evaporated”.



Delegation to the “Expert Class” Tyrants



With traditional governance sidelined, authority was “delegated... over to the expert class”. The most disturbing aspect was how this class operated, running things “like absolute tyrants with no oversight whatsoever”. They dictated policy with “No debate... No questions”. To ensure absolute conformity, the authorities apparently chose “the most retarded people possible” for these public-facing roles—individuals who were “guaranteed not to deviate from the script” because they were never “going to get anything better than this”. Their primary function was to “show up on TV... and tell people what to do” and read “off their script”.

So, just to make it abundantly clear, the criminals running the system we are living in created a fake pandemic and then mandated injections of deadly poisons in order for people to keep their jobs. They actually did this. The essays below help explain the nature of this evil system and how we got to this point.

1) The Imposition of the Expert Class: A Historical Look at Control and Compliance

Oct 19, 2025 10:33 am



2) The Legal “Magic Spell”: Unmasking the Dangers of Court Appearances

Oct 17, 2025 6:08 pm



3) The Ultimate Illusion: Why Court Appearances are a Globalist Trap



Oct 16, 2025 12:07 pm



4) The Illusion of Justice and the Reality of Control

Oct 15, 2025 8:43 am



5) The Mask Came Off: Deception, Control, and the Failure of the Charter

Oct 14, 2025 8:30 am



6) The Mask Tyranny: Compliance, Fraud, and Devastating Consequences



Oct 13, 2025 1:36 pm



7) The Great Media Test: Credibility Destroyed and the Rise of the Living

Oct 11, 2025 2:55 pm



8) The Gift of Truth: COVID, Global Governance, and the Tyranny Unmasked



Oct 10, 2025 9:22 am



9) The Illusion of a Nation: Canada as a British Slave Plantation



Oct 07, 2025 5:41 pm



10) The Dirty Truth: Democide, Vaccines, and Population Reduction

Oct 06, 2025 9:38 am



11) The Failure of the Courts: A Breakdown of Justice and the Rule of Law



Oct 05, 2025 4:44 pm



12) An examination of excess deaths and the financial motivation for silence

Sun Oct 05, 2025 11:28 am



13) Canada’s COVID-19 Tyranny and the World Economic Forum Agenda



Fri Oct 03, 2025 11:21 am



14) The Manufactured Crisis: How the COVID Event Was Used to Enact Global Control



Oct 01, 2025 1:16 pm



15) The Great COVID Revelation: Unmasking the Control Structure



Sep 29, 2025 12:53 pm



16) The Spectacle of Sanitizer: Compliance Over Practicality

Sep 28, 2025 7:10 pm



17) The Commercial Weaponization of ‘Quarantine’



Sep 28, 2025 5:13 pm



18) The Unveiling of the Magic Spell: Natural Law Versus Legal Law

Sep 28, 2025 10:51 am

19) The COVID “Reveal”: Exposing the Illusion of Government and Freedom



Sun Sep 28, 2025 9:16 am



20) The Great Revealing: Exposing the Illusion of Government and Authority



Fri Sep 26, 2025 10:23 am



21) The Illusion of Checks and Balances: A Critique of Modern Governance



Sep 26, 2025 10:18 am



