Over a year later, it is clearer than ever that the October 7th, 2023 attack on Israel was yet another Israeli false flag attack and was designed to justify the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinians from Palestine. According to this Redacted report, the Israelis want the Palestinians’ oil, gas and mineral deposits as well as their beachfront property. So the Israeli government created the October 7th false flag attack as a pretext to wage a war on civilians who are essentially trapped in a prison. The Israelis have been targeting and bombing schools, hospitals, apartment complexes and refugee camps, and preventing food and medical supplies from reaching the Palestinians. Many Palestinians have been starving. The lowest estimate of the number of men, women and children that Israel has killed since October 7th, 2023 is 37,000. That figure was from earlier this year. A July, 2024 study in the medical journal The Lancet put the number killed at 186,000. It is hard for normal people to comprehend the level of evil of the Israeli government and world leaders who are supporting this genocide.

Does this look like precision bombing designed to spare innocent civilians? Israel is waging a war on civilians.



Israel’s leaders want to send the remaining Palestinians that they don’t manage to murder to Western countries, to assist with cultural diversity, something that they do not allow within their own borders.



Two things that I did not know until only recently and which many people probably still do not know is that the Israeli government has a long and very ugly history of setting up false flag attacks (including, of course, 9/11-with the help of the U.S. government), and that Israel helped create and funds Hamas. Here is the evidence for both:



Israeli/Jewish False Flag Attacks:



1) Add Al-Aqsa Storm to the Long List of Khazarian False Flag Attacks

2) Jewish/Israeli/Zionist Terrorism: History They Don’t Teach

3) An Abridged History of Israel’s False Flag Operations against the U.S.A.

4) Israel’s Use of False Flags in Global Terrorism

5) An Historical Look At Israeli False Flag Operations

6) 10 Jewish false flags operations that shaped our world

7) Terrorism 101 – How the Jews Do It – A Brief History of False Flags

8) The entire history of Zionist false flag attacks against the USA

9) Israel and parts of the U.S. Government did 9/11

10) ISIS is a creation of Mossad and the C.I.A.



Israel’s Creation of and Support of Hamas:



1) Why Israel Created Hamas

2) Netanyahu: Money to Hamas part of strategy to keep Palestinians divided

3) Ron Paul: Hamas was created by Israel and the US to counteract Yasser Arafat…

4) Did You Know That The United States And Israel Created And Funded Hamas?

5) How Israel Helped to Spawn Hamas

6) The Secret History of Hamas



If for some reason you still do not understand that the October 7th attack on Israel was staged and self-inflicted, then please familiarize yourself with the evidence for this that is linked below:



1) The October 7 Hamas Attack Was an Inside Job

2) The October 7th Attacks on Israel Were Allowed to Happen. Here’s Why

3) The Bloodletting of Gaza

4) What Really Happened on 7th October?

5) VIDEO: What really happened on October 7?

6) Proof the IDF Was Given Orders to Stand Down on Oct 7

7) Was the October 7 Attack on Israel a False Flag?

8) Did the Israeli Government Allow the October 7 Attack to Happen?

9) False Flag: Documents Expose Israeli Conspiracy to Facilitate Hamas 7 Oct Attack

10) A “False Flag” Operation to Justify The Israel-U.S. Genocide of the Palestinians

11) Israeli commander says he deliberately tried to kill captured Israelis

12) Israel admits apache helicopters fired on their own civilians

13) Another Israeli soldier admits to implementing the ‘Hannibal Directive’

14) Hannibal Directive: As Oct. 7 plot unfolds, it’s clear Zionists killed their own

15) October 7 Testimonies Reveal Israel's Military Killed Many of Its Own Citizens

16) Here’s why Netanyahu staged the invasion by MOSSAD-controlled Hamas

17) Netanyahu has been managing TWO genocides

18) The October 7, 2023 "Hamas" Attack was an Israeli False Flag Attack

These are Israeli cars destroyed during the October 7th, 2023 attack. Do you believe that the “Hamas” fighters/terrorists carried the weaponry necessary to inflict this kind of damage? It appears that this was done instead by the Israeli military under the so-called Hannibal Directive with artillery and Hellfire missiles. The Israeli government conspirators needed to boost up the death count to a certain level in order to generate the necessary sympathy for an all out war on Palestine, so they used their military to ratchet up the death toll.

I want to note that when I talk about the Israeli and U.S. governments as two separate entities, I really see them as franchises run by the same evil cabal that pretty much controls the rest of the world. I hope that makes sense. It should be clear by now-especially with all of Donald Trump’s “globalist,” zionist cabinet picks-that the same people who run Israel control the U.S. government also.



Here is some background information on the Redacted journalists:



”Clayton Morris is a former FOX News anchor. Natali Morris is a former anchor and reporter for MSNBC, CNBC and CBS News. On Redacted, the married couple (not brother and sister!) and former mainstream news professionals take an in-depth look at the news the mainstream media largely ignores. They explore the legal, social, financial, and personal issues that matter to you. They want to set the record straight and bring you the stories nobody else tells. Along with the facts and the complete picture, Redacted offers real-world analysis without an agency driven by corporate overloads. With Clayton’s extensive journalism experience, he isn’t afraid to demand the truth from authorities. Redacted is an independent platform, unencumbered by external factors or restrictive policies, on which Clayton and Natali Morris bring you quality information, balanced reporting, constructive debate, and thoughtful narratives.”





