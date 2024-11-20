Talk Show host/commentator Piers Morgan interviewed Instagram celebrity Dan Bilzerian on November 12th and after querying him about his flamboyant, hedonistic lifestyle-which Bilzerian claims to have moderated, Morgan brought up the subject of Bilzerian’s terrible, horrible, no good, very bad “antisemitism.” This opened up the discussion to a number of different topics, including the October 7th (false flag) attack, the Israeli genocide of Palestinians, the JFK assassination, the 2003 Iraq War and WMDs, the Holocaust, the Armenian genocide, supremacist, hateful Talmud teachings and jewish responsibility for DEI and the culture war. In response to Bilzerian’s points, Morgan mostly responds with (feigned?) astonishment, he says that he is “gob-smacked,” he implies that Bilzerian is a crazy conspiracy theorist and he repeatedly accuses Bilzerian of hating jewish people. In one instance Piers cites a U.N. report to rebut one of Bilzerian’s claims, but of course the U.N. is corrupt and has no legitimacy. Blizarian responds to Morgan’s accusations calmly and with facts, and tells him that he believes that “jewish supremacy is the greatest threat to the world today.”

I first became aware of Dan Bilzerian a few years ago when I saw Daily Mail articles about him and pictures of him cavorting with a bevy of sexy, bikini-clad women on a yacht or at a mega-mansion. He seemed pretty obnoxious. After waking up to the corruption and fakery of the system we are living in, I am cynical about anyone who gets any sizable level of Media fame, so I am not sure what to think of Bilzerian. I completely agree with what he says about Israel and jewish supremacism, of course, but I am shocked that he is allowed to say it, and on YouTube no less.



In an interesting article about this interview, Ron Unz of The Unz Review claims that the interview is not just important because of what Bilzerian said but because of his celebrity and the reach of his words. Here is some of what Mr. Unz wrote:



Bilzerian is obviously not a specialist on those complex topics nor an academic scholar, but I thought that at least 80-90% of the points he made were very likely correct, with another 5-10% being possibly true but much less solidly established. Meanwhile, despite the decades Morgan had spent as a prominent journalist, his hostile responses seemed almost 100% factually wrong about everything.

For a YouTube video to accumulate more than two million views after just a few days is an impressive result, far surpassing that of a typical show on cable television. So I can’t remember the last time that any extended declaration of Holocaust Denial had attracted such a huge and apparently mainstream audience.

Another important factor to consider is the weight or standing of the individual expressing such heretical notions, and once I looked into the matter, Bilzerian seemed a much more formidable figure than I had realized.

Although he’d apparently dropped out of college and spent years involved with drugs, he certainly came across as very intelligent, and when asked by an earlier interviewer, he’d said his tested IQ had been at the 99th percentile and he’d won a scholarship to Duke, claims that hardly surprised me. His father Paul Bilzerian had been a prominent corporate raider of the 1980s, who had left him a trust-fund, so under those circumstances, the younger Bilzerian’s lack of academic focus and hedonistic life-style seemed quite understandable.

Apparently, he’d become a highly successful poker-player and gambler, who also created a company that had made him very wealthy, giving him a personal fortune of a couple of hundred million dollars. But he said that as he’d grown older, he’d begun to focus far less on money, realizing that the things he actually most enjoyed in life didn’t really cost all that much.

Born in 1980, he was now in his early 40s but his extreme activities during his younger years had gained him an enormous presence on social media. He had become known as “the king of Instagram” with 30 million followers, plus another couple of million on Twitter.

In our modern society, media weight is one of the most important metrics of power and influence, and under that framework Bilzerian seemed an extremely substantial figure, probably more so than the vast majority of our senators, congressmen, or governors. So across the last three generations, I think no other Westerner of similar stature may have ever publicly challenged the Holocaust narrative in such direct and forceful terms. Moreover, he has combined this with equally strong statements highlighting the deliberate Israeli attack on the USS Liberty, the central Israeli role in both the JFK Assassination and the 9/11 Attacks, the huge threat that “Jewish supremacism” posed to the entire world, and the extremely pernicious aspects of the Jewish Talmud.

No other individual of large media presence comes to mind who has been willing to raise even one of those topics, and for someone to have promoted all of them together to a large and mainstream audience seems quite unprecedented.

(snip)



Because of the growing power of Internet video platforms and social media, the Israeli assault on Gaza had become the greatest televised massacre of helpless civilians in the history of the world, probably horrifying billions all across the globe. Meanwhile, the tight political control exercised by America’s Israel Lobby had kept our own government and mainstream media in lockstep support of those terrible atrocities, a situation that outraged large portions of our population and that in the rest of the world.

With so many millions now recognizing the blatant lies promoted by our establishment sources on the alleged Hamas atrocities, ranging from forty beheaded Israeli babies to babies baked in ovens to Hamas gang-rapes and sexual mutilations, many of these same individuals might naturally begin to also question the Holocaust atrocity stories they had been told for decades. Moreover, with the Holocaust being regularly employed to justify and excuse Israel’s current massacres, those strongly opposed to the latter events would develop a powerful psychological incentive to question and doubt the protecting narrative embodied in the former. For the first time, hundreds of millions of mainstream individuals around the world had acquired a strong personal motive to challenge the Holocaust narrative, an enormously fateful development.

I highly recommend that you read the comment sections of the Ron Unz article and the Morgan/Bilzerian interview. As the people commenting there note, it seems that no one in the YouTube comment section supports Piers Morgan’s position. And citing the fact that Morgan was unable to dispute Bilzerian’s points and mainly responded to him by accusing him of hating jews, many viewers wrote that "they will call you an 'anti-semite' but never a liar." That is a valuable nugget of wisdom. You can expect that kind of response whenever jewish supremacism is discussed with the establishment’s dancing monkeys.



Whatever the deal is with Dan Bilzerian, I hope that we see more public discussions like this about jewish power and about how dangerous and destructive it is for the world because public awareness of this problem is the first step to fixing it.



Here is another interview with Bilzerian, from August of this year. He also talks about jewish supremacism during this interview:



