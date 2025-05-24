I have been listening to Mind Control Expert Jason Christoff and reading his articles for a year or two. I have posted a lot of his material because what he says fits in with other research I have done and it makes a great deal of sense to me. His basic message is that the world’s governments are the mask of an ancient cult that uses mind control and poisoning to turn us into ignorant, scared, weak tax slaves-free range slaves, but slaves nonetheless. That idea might sound crazy the first time you hear it, but once you start looking into it, it starts making a whole lot of sense. It certainly explains what the COVID-19 tyranny and clot shot mandates were all about.



Since this cult appears to be in the process of killing us, I thought it might be a good idea to try to warn people by spreading Christoff’s message. So below I have provided links to Christoff’s web page and social media sites, and I have posted a few of his recent videos.



As Christoff and others have pointed out, the control freaks running the system are relatively few in number but they have power and are able to inflict evil on the masses because most people do not know that they exist-most people do not understand the true nature of the system that they are living in. Obviously the government is not going to save us from the government. We have to save ourselves. So take the intiative to inform others about this corrupt system-about the programming that it controls us with and about the poisons that it weakens us with-as a first step to defeating it. My theory is that the controllers cannot maintain this slave system if the majority of the people know about it.

Jason Christoff’s most recent video, with Kim Iverson: The Mind Control Tactics Of The Deep State Could Cause You To Commit MURDER

Recent Walk and Talk Videos from Christoff’s Telegram channel:



1) Speak out, inform others.

2) Comments about Scott Adams, the “Dilbert” cartoonist, who recently said that he has terminal cancer.

3) If you think that everyone around you can be poisoned and that you will fine, you are probably wrong.



The corrupt medical system.

5) Poisoning people makes them more compliant.

6) Repetition is the key to mind control.

7) Donald Trump and prescription drugs.

8) A war on memory.

RELATED INFORMATION:



