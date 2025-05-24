"Globalists" Versus Humanity

"We will keep them alive for a short time, weakening their minds while we play the opposite. We will subtly use the knowledge of science and technology so that they never see what is happening. We will use soft metals, anti-aging agents and sedatives in their food and water and in the air. They will be covered in poisons everywhere they turn. They will lose their minds from the soft metals. We promise to find a cure from our many bases, but in the meantime we will give them more poison. The chemical poisons will be absorbed through the skin of idiots who believe that hygiene and beauty products presented by certain great actors and musicians will bring eternal youth to their faces and bodies, and through their thirsty and hungry mouths we will destroy their minds and their internal organ systems, their reproduction. You will continue to thrive on your wars and deaths. We will repeat this until our ultimate goal is achieved. We will not achieve it. We will continue to keep them in fear and anger, we will give them images and sounds. We will use every means to achieve it. We will provide the means through their work. We will make them hate themselves and their neighbors. We will always hide from them the divine truth that we are all one. They must never know this! They must never know that colors are illusions, they must always believe that they are not equal. Drop by drop we will achieve our goal. We will take their lands, their resources and their wealth so that we can exercise complete control over them. We will trick them into passing laws that will steal what little freedom they have. We will set up a monetary system that will ruin them forever, keeping them and their children in debt. When we collectively ban them, we will charge them with murder and present a different story "The world, because we will own all the media. We will use the media to circulate information and manipulate their emotions to our advantage. When they rebel against us, we will trample them like insects, because they are even less than that."

