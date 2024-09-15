

Here is a link to a 40-year-old book written by a jewish American, Jack Bernstein, who migrated to Israel in 1970 and left after six and half years, in disillusionment:



The Life of an AMERICAN JEW in RACIST MARXIST ISRAEL, by Jack Bernstein (PDF)



The author describes how Israel was established with violence and terror (its early leaders were members of terrorist groups) and how it has been continuously sowing war since then. Berstein clarifies the difference between Sephardic jews and Ashkanazi jews-who make up 90 percent of jews, he details the friction between these two groups, and he writes that most Israelis are not religious and so “are not held back by the 10 commandments or other restraints on sinful human behavior.” This might help explain the excessive corruption and criminality of Israel that Bernstein describes in his book.



What is interesting is that the author warned that Israeli zionists were going to start a Mideast war and involve the United States. A few years later, in 1991, the U.S. and its allies launched a war against Iraq, which was probably Israel’s biggest enemy. In 2003 the U.S. launched a second war against Iraq, using the zionist-orchestrated 9/11 false flag attack as a pretext. After “Operation Iraqi Freedom,” Iraq was no longer a threat to Israel. MISSION ACCOMPLISHED!

EXCERPT: A WARNING TO MR., MRS AND MISS AMERICA



The Marxist Zionists who rule and the Marxist Zionists in America have been trying to trick the U.S. into a Mideast war on the side of Israel, of course. They almost succeeded when U.S. Marines were sent to Lebanon in 1982. The blood of the 250 American Marines who died in Lebanon is dripping from the hands of the Israeli and American Zionists. If more Americans are made aware about Zionist/Marxist Israel, you can be sure that, sooner or later, these atheists who claim to be God’s Chosen People will trick the U.S. into a Mideast war against the Arabs who have always been America’s best friends. Then,-



More American boys will die because of these clever, murderous Zionists, who, incidentally, have pushed America into WWI, WWII, the KOREAN WAR and the VIETNAM WAR.



While Zionist International Bankers and other Zionist Jews were busy counting their profits from those wars, American mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters, were mourning the loss of their brothers.

And now we seem to be on the brink of WWIII. Who is pushing for war in 2024?

EXCERPT: Except for a few relgious jews who have emotional religious ties to the holy sites in Israel, and lower class jews who can’t afford to leave, all the other decent jews have left or are planning to leave. One big reason is the sin permeating virtually every phase of Israeli society is too much for decent jews to endure.

Berstein ends his book by warning readers that zionist, marxist jews threaten the rest of the world with communist tyranny, and so the rest of the world needs to band together and remove them from their positions of power. What Bernstein wrote in 1984 is clearer than ever 40 years later.

EXCERPT: Exposure is the Solution

In 1920 Henry Ford, Sr. wrote, “If the American people ever become aware of the truth about this coterie of Jews, it would be the solution”. What Henry Ford meant was: If the American people ever learned the truth, they would take whatever action necessary to stop this bunch of Zionist/Bolshevik Jews.



Many individuals and groups are in the process of trying to inform the American people about the danger they present to America and to the free world nations, but it is still far too little to be effective. It would be in the interest of nearly every person who is aware, to quietly but energetically help to spread the information to others. People who have an interest would include:

The average American who wishes to preserve his or her freedom.

Arab American who wish to remove the thorn of oppression in the Mideast.

People from the captive nations of Europe who wish to rid their homelands of the Bolshevik scourge.

Ethiopian Americans and other Afro-Americans who have seen their homelands taken over by these Bolshevik/communists.

Chinese Americans, Vietnamese Americans, Korean Americans and other Oriental Americans who have felt the heavy hand of communist oppression.

Since each and everyone of these nationalities are fighting the same destructive enemy, the Zionist/Bolshevik (communist/socialist) Jews, it would be more effective if all joined hands in a cooperative effort.

I might add that leading the fight against the Zionist Jews should be the pro-American Jews, like myself, who love America and realize the destruction the New York/Moscow/Tel Aviv has brought to the world.

A Holy Land State

Since the land now occupied by Israel is rightly referred to as the ‘Holy Land,’ all Christians, Moslems, and anti-Zionist Jews should cooperate in an effort to transform Israel into a demilitarized HOLY LAND STATE under international supervision. Then, from this holy land could come the Word of God instead of torture, war and drugs.

The Real Issue

I want to emphasize a key point of this book. It is a waste of time to talk about fighting communism and the problems it has caused; and it is a waste of time to talk about the international problems facing America UNLESS the main cause of those problems has been identified. The cause of course is the Zionist oriented Jewish International Bankers and the Zionist Jews who operate behind a cloak of secrecy.

This is what one reviewer wrote about Bernstein’s book in 2017:



I first read this booklet a decade ago. It forms the bedrock of my understanding of the world today and how we are caught in the maelstrom of the Zionist conspiracy for world hegemony by turning the world into a mirror of the brutal, fascist police state of Israel where organised crime is rampant and reaches into every aspect of daily life. Reading this tome again today one cannot help but be filled with a terrible sense that it is prophetic in a profound way. The world that Bernstein found himself in when he migrated to Israel has become the world many of the rest of us now find ourselves living in; quite clearly, the Zionist agenda that Bernstein warned us about has made much progress in the intervening decades since he bravely put pen to paper. This booklet should be required reading for every school child around the entire world, for it is one of the very few honest and truthful insights into the real nature of our world, of the real forces that power the machinations of global politics and foment almost every conflict. Do yourself a favour, take 15 minutes from your day to read this work then another 15 passing it on to any and every one you know who would be prepared to accept a healthy dose of the hardcore truth, unvarnished and undiluted.



