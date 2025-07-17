"Globalists" Versus Humanity

"Globalists" Versus Humanity

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BumbleBee's avatar
BumbleBee
5hEdited

Your point about Putin having been able to end the war quickly by targeting Ukranian leadership but not doing so, struck a nerve for me. I had pointed out elsewhere that the whole Russian/Ukranian war seemed odd, somehow, as both Trump and Putin were WEF Young Leaders. So why would WEF attack WEF? I think they wouldn’t, except in pursuit of a much larger game in which tactics like the Israeli Hannibal Directive serve to obfuscate the true dynamics of the situation.

I’m well aware that Henry Kissinger, Victoria Nuland and the other large cast of crazies who have been collectively fomenting the endless conflicts across the globe since at least WWI, are all Zionists. The history of NATO plus the triumph of the color revolution in Ukraine certainly sets the stage for plausible Russian claims of being under threat. Yet the response seems too measured, too much of an excuse to prolong the carnage. In service to the goal of reducing the human population, and dividing Ukraine’s resources into spoils for corporate hyenas, perhaps? Who knows? What a completely confusing situation, except for the fact that war keeps the Cantillion Effect humming along, greasing the wheels for the end game of extreme global divide between the “haves” and the “have nots”, the latter in greatly reduced numbers.

The biggest benefit of the Epstein circus is, IMO, that it’s creating a serious irritant for Trump, who may fly into fits of rage and become so engulfed in the shit show he created for himself that he slips up in his role of Emperor of West Israel. That may finally break the spell he has on the MAGA crowd, and maybe some will start finally seeing through the matrix.

If enough sheeple start to understand that this is all just a giant series of “projects” for the banksters and they (the sheeple) are the punch lines, they may just decide to start becoming refuseniks to “government” (Zionist bankster) orders and traps. Predators don’t like prey that fights back.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
9h

Bravo ! From Sydney Australia.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Binky LaRue
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture