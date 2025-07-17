Excerpt from Jeff Berwick's Video "Trump Gets Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Genocidal War Monger and Part II of the Epstein Files is Released!"
Jeff Berwick is a cryptocurrency advisor, an “Anarcho-Capitalist,” an author and a speaker. He wrote a book titled “The Controlled Demolition of the American Empire” in 2020. You can find out more about him here. I assume that he is legitimate, but who knows for sure?
You can see the full version of this video here. It is about an hour long.
Some highlights from this video:
02:28 Mass-murderer Benjamin Netanyahu talks about his Nobel Peace Prize nomination for genocide-supporter Donald Trump. This is a sick, satanic, in-your-face joke and these people are laughing at us.
04:08 Excerpt from an Al Jazeera news segment about the war crimes of israeli soldiers. The full video is available here.
13:32 jewish supremacy in the Talmud.
18:15 Reneging on his campaign promise to end the war in Ukraine, Trump says that he is actually sending more weapons to Ukraine. What a surprise! It seems that one of the main purposes of this jewish war is to to kill Gentiles and empty Ukraine of Ukrainian men. I suspect that another purpose of the war is to test out military technology, like drones.
You don’t have to be a military strategist to understand that Russia could have won this war in a month or two-if its planners wanted to-by going after Ukrainian government leaders. But that didn’t happen, did it? Instead this bloody war has been grinding on for 3+ years and the vast majority of the people who are dying are Soldiers in the field. Meanwhile Volodymyr Zelensky, the jewish president of Ukraine, snorts cocaine and hosts press conferences where he begs for money. Why isn’t he dead? Well, it’s because all wars are bankers’ wars and he is a puppet playing his part in a giant charade.
31:05 Donald Trump’s connections to child sex-trafficker, child-rapist and probable Mossad agent Jeffery Epstein.
Related: Pedophilia & Empire: Satan, Sodomy, & the Deep State
33:04 JakeG TV AI parody about Trump and Epstein.
34:34 Trump’s abrupt about-face on the Epstein issue has shocked many of his die-hard supporters. Here are some of my posts about Trump being controlled opposition. I should note that I voted for Trump twice before I woke up.
Your point about Putin having been able to end the war quickly by targeting Ukranian leadership but not doing so, struck a nerve for me. I had pointed out elsewhere that the whole Russian/Ukranian war seemed odd, somehow, as both Trump and Putin were WEF Young Leaders. So why would WEF attack WEF? I think they wouldn’t, except in pursuit of a much larger game in which tactics like the Israeli Hannibal Directive serve to obfuscate the true dynamics of the situation.
I’m well aware that Henry Kissinger, Victoria Nuland and the other large cast of crazies who have been collectively fomenting the endless conflicts across the globe since at least WWI, are all Zionists. The history of NATO plus the triumph of the color revolution in Ukraine certainly sets the stage for plausible Russian claims of being under threat. Yet the response seems too measured, too much of an excuse to prolong the carnage. In service to the goal of reducing the human population, and dividing Ukraine’s resources into spoils for corporate hyenas, perhaps? Who knows? What a completely confusing situation, except for the fact that war keeps the Cantillion Effect humming along, greasing the wheels for the end game of extreme global divide between the “haves” and the “have nots”, the latter in greatly reduced numbers.
The biggest benefit of the Epstein circus is, IMO, that it’s creating a serious irritant for Trump, who may fly into fits of rage and become so engulfed in the shit show he created for himself that he slips up in his role of Emperor of West Israel. That may finally break the spell he has on the MAGA crowd, and maybe some will start finally seeing through the matrix.
If enough sheeple start to understand that this is all just a giant series of “projects” for the banksters and they (the sheeple) are the punch lines, they may just decide to start becoming refuseniks to “government” (Zionist bankster) orders and traps. Predators don’t like prey that fights back.
