Jeff Berwick is a cryptocurrency advisor, an “Anarcho-Capitalist,” an author and a speaker. He wrote a book titled “The Controlled Demolition of the American Empire” in 2020. You can find out more about him here. I assume that he is legitimate, but who knows for sure?



Some other videos of his that I have posted.



You can see the full version of this video here. It is about an hour long.

Some highlights from this video:



02:28 Mass-murderer Benjamin Netanyahu talks about his Nobel Peace Prize nomination for genocide-supporter Donald Trump. This is a sick, satanic, in-your-face joke and these people are laughing at us.



04:08 Excerpt from an Al Jazeera news segment about the war crimes of israeli soldiers. The full video is available here.



13:32 jewish supremacy in the Talmud.



18:15 Reneging on his campaign promise to end the war in Ukraine, Trump says that he is actually sending more weapons to Ukraine. What a surprise! It seems that one of the main purposes of this jewish war is to to kill Gentiles and empty Ukraine of Ukrainian men. I suspect that another purpose of the war is to test out military technology, like drones.



You don’t have to be a military strategist to understand that Russia could have won this war in a month or two-if its planners wanted to-by going after Ukrainian government leaders. But that didn’t happen, did it? Instead this bloody war has been grinding on for 3+ years and the vast majority of the people who are dying are Soldiers in the field. Meanwhile Volodymyr Zelensky, the jewish president of Ukraine, snorts cocaine and hosts press conferences where he begs for money. Why isn’t he dead? Well, it’s because all wars are bankers’ wars and he is a puppet playing his part in a giant charade.

31:05 Donald Trump’s connections to child sex-trafficker, child-rapist and probable Mossad agent Jeffery Epstein.

Related: Pedophilia & Empire: Satan, Sodomy, & the Deep State

33:04 JakeG TV AI parody about Trump and Epstein.



34:34 Trump’s abrupt about-face on the Epstein issue has shocked many of his die-hard supporters. Here are some of my posts about Trump being controlled opposition. I should note that I voted for Trump twice before I woke up.

