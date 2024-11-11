On October 7th Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam brawled with local residents and it became a major news story. What led up to this clash? The Israeli fans rudely refused to honor a minute of silence for the victims of the Spanish floods during the soccer match, chanted anti-Arab slogans, cheered on the IDF’s ongoing slaughter of the Palestinians, tore down Palestinian flags from citizens’ homes and started beating up people in the street. Unsurprisingly some locals did not appreciate this behavior and attacked the Israelis in return. The jewish Media screamed that the locals’ response was a “pogrom.” Of course they did.



Here is what seems to be a more realistic description of what happened:



Obnoxious, Violent, Israeli Football Hooligans Get Beaten-Down in Amsterdam - Media LIES About it



The Alt Media commentator Stew Peters spoke about this incident and tied it into the larger issue of Jewish Power:

I should note that some people claim that Stew Peters is controlled opposition. I don’t know whether there is anything to this. I do know that the jewish Anti-Defamation League (which, by the way, was created to defend the jewish child rapist/murderer Leo Frank) describes him as an enemy. To me that is a mark in Peters’ favor and I agree with what he says in this video.





