Here is some commentary about current events and about waking up from the Matrix from Neil Oliver, who is a Scottish television presenter and author. Oliver has said that he woke up to the deep corruption of the world’s governing system because of the COVID scamdemic, which is what happened to me and to a lot of other people. He claims that we are being lied to and manipulated constantly by this system. As an example of this he cites intriguing evidence in David McGowan’s book “Weird Scenes Inside The Canyon” that the strong peace movement in the U.S. in the sixties was hijacked by the government to discredit opposition to American involvement in the Vietnam War. War protestors were depicted as dissolute, unpatriotic, drug-taking, free-love hippies, living a lifestyle that was abhorrent to traditional Americans, and this lifestyle was promoted by musicians with all sorts of strange ties to the military-industrial complex. Oliver goes on to talk about the P. Diddy scandal and the Israeli pager bomb attack as being possible distractions from larger stories. Oliver then recounts the Epstein Island scandal’s absurd outcome-Ghislaine Maxwell convicted of trafficking minors to NO ONE, he describes the planet-controlling trillionaires hiding behind layers of security as “the most frightened people in the world,” and he ends the segment by saying that child trafficking seems to be at the dark core of the system’s evil.



I believe that Neil Oliver is legitimate and is not controlled opposition, but I don’t know this for certain. It is hard to be sure of lots of things now, which I think is by design.

Here are some of the YouTube comments about Neil Oliver’s segment:



@NFSCfan

The play is so big that most people can’t or won’t conceptualize it. But power likes to be seen, and they make their intentions very clear publicly if you are prepared to just look. At this point I don’t understand how it’s not obvious to anyone remotely engaged. But I guess the bread and circuses are so incredibly captivating.

@navagate1900

I read Weird Scenes Inside the Canyon last year and yes it's mind blowing. I also found some Zappa and other interviews that confirmed some of it (not the darkest of course). The book - Chaos: Charles Manson, the CIA, and the Secret History of the Sixties is also informative. The Wrecking Crew Documentary is also a excellent example of the illusions given to the public. General Smedley D. Butler who earned 2 Medal's of Honor and 14 other medals wrote a book - War Is A Racket published in 1935 will also confirm that lies have been fed to us for a long time.

@TheWolfe83

We are and always have been living in the Matrix

@DavidMartin-ym2te

We are farmed animals and our children are their harvest. We are stock. "Our people are our greatest asset", the saying goes. And "my door is always open", is the other. The door lets you in but does it let you out? My advice to my children has always been, "never allow government into your lives".

@iCanSeeWhatMostCant

It's quite pathetic and disturbing how many people think they are going to vote their way back to freedom.

@Pandermoanium

Most realise this, sadly if the other route is taken, our whole system crumbles, including the infrastructure that is energy, food, water.. The other option will be the second dark of the UK.

@squirrelgirl1853

Same here.... I can't tell you how much greif I get for trying to tell people that they're both wings on the same bird, 2 sides of the same 1 coin.... If they can't handle this I can't imagine how they're going to be able to handle the rest of the ugly truths.....

