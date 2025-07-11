Here is a recent Soundcloud podcast about the idea that an ancient death cult runs the world. It is from mind control Expert Jason Christoff. I have posted a lot of his commentary about this topic before, but because I tend to think that he is right and I believe that this subject is kind of important, I am adding this podcast as well. What Christoff claims is that vaccination is part of a poisoning and mind control program designed by the ruling class to weaken us and keep us under their power. And to kill us. If that sounds crazy, think back to how desperately The Powers That Shouldn’t Be strived to inject everyone in the world with the COVID-19 mRNA “vaccines” even as thousands of people were being maimed and killed by the shots during their rollout in 2021. What was the real goal of the “vaccination” program? Why did they mandate the shots? In 2020, the CDC had reported that COVID-19 was no more dangerous than the common flu, with a recovery rate of 99.5% for everyone under 69 years old. At this point, I don’t think there ever actually was a COVID-19 coronavirus-I think the entire pandemic was a psyop. But the injuries and deaths from the “vaccine” injections are very real.

Note that a Harvard study of VAERS indicates that the system captures >1% of the injuries and deaths from vaccines.



The governments, the Media and the pharmaceutical industry were all silent about this carnage as they were pushing the stroke pokes on us. Nothing suspicious about that, of course. It now appears that these injections have injured and killed millions of people. And none of our “leaders” are talking about that, either. In fact, a day or two after his inaguration this year, U.S. president Trump-Mr. Warp Speed himself-was promising more mRNA clot shots. MAHA!

Because of everything that I have seen and read over the last couple of years, it really seems to me now that the world is run by psychopaths and a large segment of the population is under their mind control. If that sounds too crazy to be true, review the information on this page and do your own research into it. I think that you will see what I see.



In addition to the podcast below, I have included Christoff’s links to supporting evidence, links to books exposing vaccination as a fraud and related information.

Here is information that Christoff provides in support his claims in this podcast:



The article about the twins dying after their "vaccines" - bit.ly/4dZuFbp

See some of my parliament talks on the front page of my website - www.jchristoff.com

My article on child sacrifice and the medical system. including the "winged ox of St. Luke" - bit.ly/3pzHPH9

Some citations regarding who the ruling group is - bit.ly/45brMBY

Nearly 70 documentaries exposing the fraud and crime of vaccination - bit.ly/43BQ4E1

The book "The Devil Take The Youngest" - bit.ly/3FFORlX

65 million abortions in the United States since 1973 - bit.ly/44b9hfO

This video clip reveals ancient knowledge about gathering information from "the spirit world" in return for blood sacrifice. - bit.ly/4mTYLRJ

Firsthand account of child sacrifice and sex magic abuse - bit.ly/3FIacew

Firsthand account of child sacrifice in the upper levels of corrupt power in our very own governments - www.bitchute.com/video/xYIcRn7iKIW8/

Documentary about child abuse, government pedophilia and high level child sacrifice in circles of power - bit.ly/3FwNiXx

Jeanice Barcelo talks to Dr. Z, who discusses trauma based mind control tactics used against young doctors in medical school - www.bitchute.com/video/Ize9nni2tavy

Here's a $199 gift for you - my presentation on government and media mind control during COVID plus the solutions - www.jchristoff.com/bonus-hidden-secrets

MK Ultra Mind Control Survivor Cathy O'Brien documentary about what they're doing to kids and who in your government is involved - bit.ly/47hCk0G

Satanic Ritual Abuse Survivor Max Lowen and I talk twice - bit.ly/3Hx5gJX and bit.ly/3FFZo0t

Government staffers (regardless of where they work) are the most dangerous people on the planet because they know that the government crime syndicate must move forward, in order that they get paid - www.jchristoff.com/blog/who-is-the…on-in-the-world

The typical cycle of an abuser is exactly the cycle of how government treats you - bit.ly/4l2EjMF

Here are some free online books that describe “vaccination” as poisoning:



Dissolving Illusions



The Poisoned Needle



Turtles All The Way Down



Murder By Injection



Vaccines Proved Useless and Dangerous From 45 Years of Registration Statistics

It seems like vaccines had nothing to do with the reduction of death from these diseases. So were these shots created for other reasons?

EXCERPT: In January 2018, attorney Aaron Siri conducted a nine-hour deposition of Dr. Stanley Plotkin that stands as one of the most revealing insider testimonies about vaccine development ever recorded under oath. Plotkin, widely regarded as the "godfather of vaccines" and developer of the rubella vaccine, was forced to confront the systematic failures, ethical violations, and scientific inadequacies that define modern vaccine science. What emerged was not merely testimony about regulatory shortcuts or financial conflicts of interest, but a window into something far more disturbing. When we judge a man by his actions and their fruits, Plotkin's entire career reveals someone who has been attracted to, nurtured by, and richly rewarded within an evil system. A pathocracy. Listening to his testimony, it becomes hard not to think of witchcraft and satanic ritual. What else describes the injection of a newborn baby with parts of a dead baby? His casual description of harvesting organs from 76 aborted fetuses, his experiments on vulnerable populations deemed "human in form but not in social potential," and his gleeful willingness to "go to hell" for his vaccine work suggest something that doesn't make sense through a scientific worldview but makes perfect sense through a demonic perspective. The systematic suppression of adverse event reporting, the complete absence of basic safety studies, and the contempt for religious conscience all point to forces that transcend mere corporate malfeasance.

Siri's methodical dismantling of Plotkin's credibility over nine grueling hours represents historically important testimony that exposes the fundamental corruption at the heart of vaccine science. Under oath, the world's most prominent vaccine expert admitted that comprehensive safety studies comparing vaccinated to unvaccinated children have never been conducted, that adverse event reporting captures less than one percent of actual injuries, that safety monitoring typically lasts only days after injection, and that financial conflicts of interest permeate every level of vaccine development and regulation. Plotkin's own admissions revealed a man who couldn't remember receiving millions of dollars from vaccine manufacturers, claimed he'd never read basic safety studies about his own products, and showed profound contempt for parents' religious concerns while profiting from vaccines containing aborted fetal tissue. His psychological profile emerges as someone with narcissistic grandiosity, utilitarian dehumanization of vulnerable populations, and an atheistic supremacy that dismisses moral constraints as obstacles to his self-perceived mission to save humanity. The more people who understand what Siri accomplished in those nine hours—forcing the vaccine industry's most respected figure to admit under oath that the entire foundation of vaccine safety is built on willful ignorance, suppressed data, and ethical violations—the better equipped society will be to confront a medical establishment that has prioritized ideology and profits over the health of children.

The Secret Covenant



This screed showed up on the internet in 2002. No one knows for certain who wrote it, and it could be some sort of hoax, but it seems to describe how the people who run the world are using poison to weaken and kill us.



EXCERPT:

 …We will use soft metals, aging accelerators and sedatives in food and water,

also in the air.

 They will be blanketed by poisons every where they turn.

 The soft metals will cause them to lose their minds. We will promise to

find a cure from our many fronts, yet we will feed them more poison.

 The poisons will be absorbed through their skin and mouths, they will

destroy their minds and reproductive systems.

 From all this their children will be born dead, and we will conceal this

information.

 The poisons will be hidden in everything that surrounds them, in what

they drink, eat, breath, and wear.

 We must be ingenious in dispensing the poisons, for they can see far.

 We will teach them that the poisons are good, with fun images and musical

tones.

 Those they look up to will help. We will enlist them to push our poisons.

 They will see our products used in film and will grow accustomed to them

and will never know their true effects.

 When they give birth we will inject poisons into the blood of their children

and convince them it’s for their help.

 We will start early on, when their minds are young, we will target their

children with what children love most, sweet things.

 When their teeth decay, we will fill them with metals that will kill their

mind and steal their future.

 When their ability to learn has been affected, we will create medicine that

will make them sicker and create other diseases, for which we will create yet

more medicine.

 We will render them docile and weak before us with our power…



