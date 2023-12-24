



By Jason Christoff

Dr. Joost Meerloo recounts in his book "Rape of The Mind", that confusion is maybe the most effective way to place people under mind control. People often hear the word psy-op in certain circles, which means "psychological operation". When the average person hears this phrase "psy-op" they often fall back into a government/media manufactured comfort coma, where they believe such a phrase indicates that a conspiracy theory is circulating. Confusion based mind control is a real thing and it was at the forefront during the attack on the public, which started in 2020. This attack is still going on today.

It doesn't matter if it's a fraudulent medical test that marks people as infected, when they're perfectly healthy, or a deadly pathogen floating in the air that can be stopped by a very small piece of plexiglass, it's all part and parcel of the COVID psychological operation which aimed to confuse the public into fear based compliance with some extremely illogical, irrational and dare I say EVIL dictates.

How about a curfew for a virus, where the virus will attack at 10:01 and not 9:59? How about a virus that knows if you're sitting or standing in a restaurant, which will only attack when you're standing? What about men in women's sports? What about health experts trying to make you unhealthy? What about judges ignoring the law? What about governments ignoring their constitutions? What about a safe and effective medical application that was never tested to be safe or effective? What about an effective medical application that doesn't block transmission of a disease between people and only increases the potential of the disease being targeted plus increases the propensity of all disease, straight across the board? How about a virus that attacks at the gym but won't attack you at Costco? What about medical doctors ignoring reality and placing money over morality? Confused yet? FYI........you were meant to be confused because the people who rule you from the shadows weaponized psychological operations against you and your family.

Maybe in 2024, you can take your mind back, take your freedom back and take your health back. Merry Christmas to you and your loved ones this year.

