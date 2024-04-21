In 2021 I finally realized that there was something wrong with the world and I eagerly devoured information to try to understand what I was seeing. That year Dr. Peter Breggin and his wife Ginger Breggin published their book COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey (draft PDF file here) and I snapped up a copy. The book helped me make some sense out of the insanity of the world. I sent the book to relatives for Christmas that year, posted links to it on social media and continued to follow the Breggins’ work.



Today I saw this article on the Breggins’ substack—Antisemitism becomes personal to the Breggins—and I decided to comment on it. The Breggins seems perplexed by rising “antisemitism” in the world. The idea that they cannot understand why some folks might be feeling angry at the government of Israel right now, or might be a bit perturbed by what Jewish folks in positions of power are doing to their lives, is strange to me. I don’t know if they are truly ignorant about the reasons for this anger, or are in a trance of some sort, or if they are controlled opposition. It is difficult for me to believe that they are not aware of the Jewish component of this war on humanity.



Anyway, regardless of what the situation with them is, I posted the following comment on their article. It didn’t immediately show up there, so I am posting it here, with a bunch of editing and links. Quite frankly, I doubt that it will appear in the Breggins’ comment section.

I have learned four things in the last year which have shocked me:



1) Jews and Gentiles have been at war with one another for literally thousands of years. There is a group of Jewish supremacists that uses religious texts to justify them taking over the world. This Jewish supremacist push for world conquest seems to be what this ancient war is about.

2) Communism comes from Judaism. Karl Marx was Jewish, most of the Bolsheviks who took over Russia were Jewish, and the Bolsheviks were funded by Jewish bankers. It is estimated that the Bolsheviks shot, starved and tortured to death 20-30 million Russian and Ukrainian Christians after they took over. Interestingly, we rarely hear about this genocide—or about the over 100 million people who were murdered by communist regimes worldwide in the last century.

Did you know that communism has been described as a mechanism for Jewish conquest of the world?

3) Israel did 9/11, along with parts of the U.S. government. That may be hard to believe, but the evidence for this is overwhelming. Apparently the goal was to trick the United States into attacking Israel's enemies in the Middle East. If this was Israel's goal, Israel succeeded. Mission Accomplished.

Here is some of the evidence for this:

https://wikispooks.com/wiki/9-11/Israel_did_it

https://bollyn.com/public/Solving_9-11_-_The_Deception_That_Changed_The_World.pdf

https://vidrebel.wordpress.com/2013/09/16/resurrecting-israel-did-911-all-the-proof-in-the-world/

https://www.unz.com/runz/american-pravda-mossad-assassinations/

4) Jewish supremacists do not consider themselves White and want to get rid of Whites. This seems to explain where all of the hatred of Whites has been coming from in the last couple of years (See Bolshevism).

Based on these recent discoveries and on various related observations, I now believe that Jewish supremacism is behind this ongoing, unrestricted, unconventional war on humanity. This conflict is just a continuation of the war between Jews and Gentiles that I mentioned earlier. It is clearly a top-down war on average people. It is obvious that the people running the governments, corporations, NGOs, health agencies, etc. are trying to enslave and kill the citizens under their control. When I look at who is running these organizations, the leadership seems to be dominated by Jewish folks. For example, right now the southern border of the United States is wide open and millions of military-aged men from all over the world are flooding into the country. The person responsible for our border security-Secretary of Homeland Security Anthony Mayorkas-is Jewish. And a large number of the immigration NGOs facilitating this invasion are Jewish. The top of Biden's administration, which is actively destroying America, is dominated by Jews--about 85% of Biden's top cabinet members are Jews. These Jewish people and Jewish organizations seem to be enacting the Kalergi Plan as well as the Cloward Piven Strategy to destroy the country. Similarly, the heads of the mRNA "vaccine" manufacturers and the government health agencies which poisoned the world seem to be mostly Jewish.

In short, I see that our institutions are attacking us, destroying our civilization, killing us, and I just can't help but notice that these institutions are dominated by Jews. Does noticing this make me "antisemitic"?

Then we have Israel’s war on the Palestinians. Do you understand why Israel's brutal war on civilians in Gaza—with an estimated 30,000+ Palestinian civilians killed so far by Israel—is stoking anger at the country, and at Jewish supporters of Israel? Is it wrong for people to be angry?



What many people now describe as "antisemitism" against Isreal or Israelis or Jews can often be better described as "anti-genocidism" or "anti-slaughtering-childrenism." Many Israelis are protesting against their government and leaving Israel because they are so disgusted by what their government is doing. By the way, there is a lot of evidence that the October 7th attack was a false flag attack (like 9/11) that was allowed/orchestrated by the Israeli government. If the Israeli government did set up the October 7th attack and killed lots of its own citizens in order to provide a pretext to then slaughter Palestinians and drive them out of Gaza, that would be pretty evil—wouldn’t you agree?

Anyway, my main point is this: Anger against some Jews, against Jewish Power and against Israel is often quite justified, and does not represent the blind, ignorant bigotry and hatred that it is often portrayed as.

Here is a posted comment from the article that I thought I would throw in here because it is interesting and relevant:

Goeff

34 mins ago

I have not visited the so called "death camps" but I did accidentally stumble upon the Cambodian "Killing Fields" once while out for a stroll, and am stunned to this day. There were bits of bones, teeth, clothing and shoes in what were obviosly very shallow graves.

Anyway, that does not make me an expert or an authority on any aspect of the obvious criminal behavior. Besides, the Dachau story may have been "embellished," or even worse. Consider this.:

Alfred Hitchcock was persuaded by Sidney Bernstein to leave Hollywood to assist on project "F3080." F3080 was the name given to a project to compile a documentary film on German atrocities. The project originated in February 1945 in the Psychological Warfare Division of SHAEF (Supreme Headquarters Allied Expeditionary Force). Hitchcock was recorded expressing his primary concern that "we should try to prevent people thinking that any of this was faked."

“…cattle cars were filled with captured German soldiers who were infected with typhus and dysentery. They were in fact unwitting extras in a movie being made by Alfred Hitchcock, the Hollywood horror-film specialist. He had been awarded a contract to make a movie about concentration camps for the Nuremberg tribunal. At night the dead prisoners would be unloaded at Buchenwald, Dachau and other concentration camps by those who were still alive. Hitchcock would then film them, depicting the heaps of corpses as victims of German atrocities. A large number of corpses were dumped at Buchenwald at night, and next day the citizens of Weimar were forced to walk past the heaps of rotting corpses and smell the sickening stench. Some of them actually believed the American propaganda, that the corpses had been concentration-camp inmates. It was all filmed as part of Hitchcock's movie. Afterwards the corpses were shoved into mass graves in the vicinity. That too was part of the script.”

Source (I hope it still works):

First published in German with the title "Ein Deutscher Soldat in Auschwitz und Buchenwald: Auszug aus meinen Lebenserinnerungen" in Vierteljahreshefte für freie Geschichtsforschung vol. 1, no. 4, 1997, pp. 263f. (http://www.vho.org/VffG/1997/4/Anonymus4.html)



END