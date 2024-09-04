I think that this woman gives a good description of the government censorship, oppression and despotism we face now, and the dark future we may end up in if people stay asleep and keep complying with our tormentors. Fiona Rose Diamond explains how British Prime Minister “two-tier” Keir Starmer and the government are using divide and conquer tactics in their war on citizens and calls for people to turn out for a London protest rally against government tyranny on September 4th.



Of course what is happening in England is happening throughout the Western world: among many other avenues of attack, Western governments-run by WEF puppets-are facilitating invasions of their countries by the Third World, and if citizens complain they are labeled as rabble-rousing “racists” and actually imprisoned. They are made examples of to shut everyone else up. This is just one battle in an ongoing, full-spectrum, top-down war on citizens.

More information about the protest rally:

United not Divided Rally 📣

Wednesday 4th September

12 pm, Parliament Sq, London



Put our differences aside, understand that we are one, we are human, we are being played & puppeteered through the problems they created, in order to get the reactions they engineered, so they may usher in the solution they have planned.



They want us DIVIDED & DISTRACTED, SLEEPWALKING INTO A DIGITALISED, DYSTOPIAN DICTATORSHIP.



We shall stand once again, united lawfully & peacefully, against the tyrannical, selected (not elected) government & the un-elected bureaucrats who control them, during the first PMQ's after summer recess.



If there was ever a time that taking a day off work was necessary, it is now, as we stand #UnitedNotDivided

