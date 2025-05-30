A man inspects the damage in a room at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on Dec. 17, 2023, following Israeli bombardment.



Below is a post from the comment section of an article about the Israelis’ targeting and destruction of hospitals during their genocide of the Palestinians. The commentator explains that Hamas is a bogeyman created by the Israeli government to justify the Israelis’ ethnic cleansing of Palestine. Lots of people understand this now, but too many people still don’t, unfortunately. I have included links to articles supporting this claim at the end of the post. I should note that there is lots of evidence that ISIS was also created by Israel (and the U.S.) to justify the war on Syria. We see what happened to Syria, of course. And since I mentioned ISIS, what about Al-Qaeda? It seems to have been a manufactured bogeyman too: There is overwhelming evidence that the Israeli and U.S. governments were behind 9/11. You can see the pattern. Our governments are run by psychopaths using the same con game on us over and over.



Hamas was created and supported by Israel to divide the Palestinians and to prevent a unified demand for statehood. Without Hamas, the current regime would not be in power, for its power is based on an emergency condition requiring an enemy and war. For every regime in history it’s been true, as Randolf Bourne wrote 100 yrs ago, that "War is the health of the state."

This being the case, Hamas cannot be defeated, not so much because of its innate strength, but because defeating it would result in the current regime losing power and some ending up in prison for having supported Hamas and corruption. The goal is NOT to defeat Hamas, but rather to use Hamas, as it was prior to Oct 7, to divide and weaken Palestinian unity. Because without an enemy, there can be no war, and with no war, there is no Netanyahu coalition and no justification to block statehood. Hamas must remain, but it has a new purpose: to justify genocide, to rationalize the destruction of the Palestinian people. If Hamas was defeated, as Netanyahu proclaims, there would be no excuse to keep an unpopular regime in control, no more excuse to destroy Gaza and therewith the Palestinian people. In blunt terms, defeating Hamas would be the defeat of the far right Zionist regime that rules Israel. And to put it in even more blunt terms, Hamas is the shield behind which the corrupt Zionist regime running the war hides from the Israeli public.

So when Netanyahu and other Zionist leaders announce that the war will go on until there is no Hamas, what they mean is that the war will go on until the destruction of the Palestinian people is complete and they either are exterminated, expelled or subjugated. And when Gaza is no longer livable, as it almost is today, the expulsion of the remaining Gazans will be a survival journey to somewhere where life IS possible.

That is why not only homes full of families but aid workers, medics, schools, universities, and finally hospitals must be destroyed...to make life impossible for the people, and thus result in their removal, as one would flee a scene where staying meant being killed or starving to death, which would be called by those doing the killing and starving, "voluntary." And for this to happen, Hamas must survive as a shield for the genocidal madness of those who brought Hamas into being, propped it up, and need it to continue their goal of getting rid of the Palestinians, which began in 1948 and is in what today can only be called "The Final Solution."

