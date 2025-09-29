A recent discussion with a visitor who commented on my post Is this a Jewish Supremacist War on the World?:



https://binkylarue.substack.com/p/is-this-a-jewish-supremacist-war/comments#comment-161169105



Joan Grabe

Joan’s Substack

Did you read the thread of comments here ? You people are sick and should be excluded from this site ! It is hard for me to believe that years of American education, public, parochial or private could have produced the likes of you. Or maybe it was your upbringing. Such a frightful disappointment for some one who thought we had put such ugliness far behind us.

Binky LaRue

What ugliness are you referring to?

Joan Grabe

Joan’s Substack

2h

Your anti semitism of course !

Binky LaRue

So I take it that you do not accept what I tried to explain in this post--that jewish supremacists are waging a war on humanity? If what I have described in this post is true (and it is) wouldn’t the normal reaction of non-jews be to dislike and fear judaism, which, does, in fact, call for jews to enslave and kill Gentiles? If there really are jews who are actively working to enslave and kill Gentiles (and there are), wouldn’t it be perfectly normal for Gentiles to dislike these particular jews?

If it is “antisemitic” to dislike people who are trying to enslave and kill you, then I am proudly “antisemitic”. By the way, most jews are not even Semitic--the term “antisemitism” is a form of propaganda.

Here is a post where I describe the jewish lust for mass-murdering Gentiles:

You understand, I hope, that the jewish Bolsheviks who took over Russia in 1917 shot, starved and tortured to death tens of millions of Gentiles, right? Some estimates put the number of people murdered by these jews at around 40 million. This jewish genocide of Gentiles was only 100 years ago. Today jewish supremacists are mass murdering the Palestinians. There are credible estimates that jews have slaughtered over 500,000 Palestinians (the REAL Semites) in just the last two years. Surely you can understand why many people feel revulsion and hatred for the jewish monsters who are committing this genocide, right? Surely you can see that their revulsion and hatred for these jews is justified, right?

The jewish Genocide Of The Palestinians Binky LaRue · May 5 jews were attacking and killing Palestinians long before israel was even a country, and they have been imprisoning, raping, torturing and murdering the Palestinians in all of the time since the founding of israel (by jewish terrorists) in 1948. Read full story

In light of all this and lots more, I think that Gentiles have some pretty good reasons not to like judaism-the religion-and to have a negative view of many but not all jews. I don’t have a problem with ALL jewish people, but I do question why any good, moral person who is somewhat intelligent, situationally aware and knowledgeable about history and current events would remain a jew.

This commentary from jewish supremacists may help you better understand why so many people dislike judaism and dislike many but not necessarily all jews.

jewish Supremacists Speak Binky LaRue · July 18, 2024 jewish supremacists confidently, loudly proclaim that jews are God’s Chosen People and assert that God granted them dominion over all of humanity. It says so in their holy texts, so it must be true-right? If this is true, then one would imagine that jews have been gifted with divine moral knowledge that they can share with the rest of us—the lesser huma… Read full story

Joan Grabe

Joan’s Substack

You are a vile and evil individual and I am reporing you.

Binky LaRue

17m

Please explain why you think I am vile and evil. Thanks.

I would love to have an adult conversation with “Joan” and learn what she thinks about the jewish genocides of the Russians, Ukrainians, Germans and the Palestinians, but I guess that is not going to happen. Oh well.

RELATED INFORMATION:



The jewish Genocide Of The Palestinians



Palestinian child in hospital



The State of Israel as “Cartoonishly Evil”?



But Do You Condemn Hamas?



Why Are You So Obsessed With Palestine?



The October 7, 2023 “Hamas” Attack was an Israeli False Flag Attack



Email to a Brother about the jewish Genocide of the Palestinians



One Way to Stop the jewish Genocide of the Palestinians



”Globalists” Versus Humanity posts about Israel



Jewish/Israeli/Zionist Terrorism: History They Don’t Teach



An Abridged History of Israel’s False Flag Operations against the U.S.A.



Israel’s Use of False Flags in Global Terrorism



The Hostage Psyop (Remarque88 video)



From the Arab Platoon to Hamas—Israel’s “Abu Nidal” Strategy



An Historical Look At Israeli False Flag Operations



10 Jewish false flags operations that shaped our world



Terrorism 101 – How the Jews Do It – A Brief History of False Flags



The entire history of Zionist false flag attacks against the USA



Israel’s Sacred Terrorism



The Holocaust, at the Heart of the Gaza Genocide



Is this a jewish Supremacist War on the World?



The jewish War on the Gentiles



The jewish Onslaught on the Goyim



The jewish Supremacists’ War on the White Population



Jews and the Great Replacement



jewish Supremacists Speak



Jewish Supremacist Quotes



What if (jews were trying to conquer the world)?



Interesting And Informative Posts About The War On Humanity



Book Review: The Synagogue of Satan



The jewish Ritual Sacrifice of Gentile Children



33,502 Children Killed Gaza Stock Photos & High-Res Pictures



Why Do So Many jews Love Torturing, Maiming And Slaughtering Gentiles?



You should absolutely fear the Jews



jews Created Communism



If jews Did Not Create Communism, Then Who Did?



Holocaust Deprogramming Course



The Holocaust Debunked Once and For All



The Holocaust Hoax Meme Page



The Holocaust Narrative and Deep State Control



One Man’s Road to “Holocaust” Revisionism



Israel and elements of the U.S. government did 9/11



9/11 Memes



9/11: Missing Links



9/11 Predictive Programming



How to Overcome Emotional Barriers to 9/11 Truth



Another poll lays bare the genocidal nature of Israeli society



What’s the Deal with Jews and Torture?



The jewish Supremacist Way of War



Short videos about jewish Power

Kim Dotcom and The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion



Ending Antisemitism



Jeff Berwick’s commentary about jews



Some Commentary from Hervé Ryssen, author of “The Jewish Mafia”



A Discussion with Navy Veteran Phil Tourney about the USS Liberty Attack



Terrorism: A jewish Tradition



The Peculiar Morality of Jewdom



The Real History of WWII?



The Jewish Hand in the World Wars



END