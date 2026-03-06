Here are some random videos about the New World Order. I posted two similar pages featuring videos about the NWO agenda here and here.



1. Lots of people are seeing that there is something terribly wrong with the world. Lots of them are realizing that the world is run by sick, murderous psychopaths-people who have zero empathy for others, people who crave power over others, people who relish the suffering of others:

2. Remember how desperately media figures, government officials and celebrities pushed the COVID “vaccines” from 2021-2023, and how ridiculous they looked? They still look ridiculous. They look evil. They were all part of a sick, evil agenda:



2:15

3. I think that the COVID scamdemic was planned out years in advance and that there never was a virus floating around:



7:12

4. With the release of the Epstein files (which was done, I think, to demoralize us), people are discovering that some of the rich, wealthy parasites who control the system are-apparently-satanic, child-sacrificing cannibals. If you recall, these depopulation-loving pedovores demanded that we get injected with their COVID-19 mystery serum stroke pokes. Think about that:



1:22

5. Here is Dennis Meadows, one of these parasites, savoring the thought of depopulating the world:



3:19

6. According to this person who is apparently a nurse or doctor, there are lots of unexplained illnesses and death at her job now, and she thinks the carnage is from the COVID clot shots:



4:32

Here is some of the evidence I have found that the COVID “Warp Speed” vaccines that President Trump still brags about are dangerous and deadly:

It is hard to believe that all these studies exists that show the harms of the COVID “vaccines” and yet our supposed authorities remain silent about them. Are the studies fake? AI generated? Part of some weird psyop? Or are our authorities simply evil? You decide.



Here are reports of people dying horribly a day or two after getting injected with COVID “vaccines”:

By the way, around 100 years ago the world suffered through the so-called Spanish Flu Epidemic which is reported to have killed up to 50 million people. Was this epidemic as fake as the COVID-19 epidemic was and were the deaths actually the result of the “vaccinations”?:

“I WAS AN ON-THE-SPOT OBSERVER OF THE 1918 INFLUENZA EPIDEMIC All the doctors and people who were living at the time of the 1918 Spanish Influenza epidemic say it was the most terrible disease the world has ever had. Strong men, hale and hearty, one day would be dead the next. The disease had the characteristics of the black death added to typhoid, diphtheria, pneumonia, smallpox, paralysis and all the diseases the people had been vaccinated with immediately following World War 1. Practically the entire population had been injected “seeded” with a dozen or more diseases — or toxic serums. When all those doctor-made diseases started breaking out all at once it was tragic. That pandemic dragged on for two years, kept alive with the addition of more poison drugs administered by the doctors who tried to suppress the symptoms. As far as I could find out, the flu hit only the vaccinated. Those who had refused the shots escaped the flu. My family had refused all the vaccinations so we remained well all the time. We knew from the health teachings of Graham, Trail, Tilden and others, that people cannot contaminate the body with poisons without causing disease. When the flu was at its peak, all the stores were closed as well as the schools, businesses — even the hospital, as the doctors and nurses had been vaccinated too and were down with the flu. No one was on the streets. It was like a ghost town. We [who didn’t taken any vaccines] seemed to be the only family which didn’t get the flu; so my parents went from house to house doing what they could to look after the sick, as it was impossible to get a doctor then. If it were possible for germs, bacteria, virus, or bacilli to cause disease, they had plenty of opportunity to attack my parents when they were spending many hours a day in the sick rooms. But they didn’t get the flu and they didn’t bring any germs home to attack us children and cause anything. None of our family had the flu — not even a sniffle— and it was in the winter with deep snow on the ground. It has been said that the 1918 flu epidemic killed 20,000,000 people throughout the world. But, actually, the doctors killed them with their crude and deadly treatments and drugs. This is a harsh accusation but it is nevertheless true, judging by the success of the drugless doctors in comparison with that of the medical doctors.” —Eleanor McBean (Vaccination Condemned)

Murder by Injection, by Eustace Mullins



The Poisoned Needle, by Eleanor McBean



Dissolving Illusions, by Suzanne Humphries



Turtles all the way down : vaccine science and myth



7. Hmmm…are we being programmed by movies and TV shows to accept the evil behavior of the world’s controllers? I think so:



57 seconds

8. Are the controllers hiding their evil in plain sight now?:



1:36

9. Is Disney part of the programming matrix?:



1:25

10. They clearly use the Olympic ceremonies to promote their religion:



1:19

11. Are the schools part of their brainwashing system? Yes:



59 seconds

12. Are most people actually NPCs who don’t think deeply about their existence or question the system we are in? If so, these are exactly the type of people that the system wants:



2:06

13. The Powers That Shouldn’t Be don’t just program us and brainwash us from childhood but physically poison us in many different ways to keep us weak, docile and complacent. This is apparently how they manage their livestock on Planet Mind Control:



1:30



Professional sports are part their control system as well.

14. Are the satanic depopulation fanatics who run the world poisoning us from the sky too?:



2:55

15. We have been indoctrinated to accept the controllers’ authority over us, which is a huge part of the problem. Their authority is an illusion. This became very evident to millions of people during the COVID-19 scamdemic:



2:11

16. The Myth of Authority:



11:10

17. Central Banking and The New World Order:



40:26

