Why Are You So Obsessed With Palestine?
What the Genocide of the Palestinians Shows Us About the Nature of the World
This woman’s comments perfectly encapsulate my thoughts. We are being shown that we do not live in a fair and just system as we were programmed to believe, and that the people who control the world are monsters.
To end this nightmare, these evil people have to be presented with the real threat of suffering and dying for what they are doing. Apparently the only thing that motivates psychopaths to change their behavior is a direct threat to their lives-they only understand force and power. So how do we get to the point where these monsters-who are hidden and buried under layers of security-are made to legitimately fear for their lives?
Thelaurendubois (IG) is voicing what we are feeling. This world is not worth saving. Burn it all down.
WHY ARE YOU SO OBSESSED WITH PALESTINE?
𝐵𝐸𝐶𝐴𝑈𝑆𝐸 𝑊𝐸 𝐴𝑅𝐸 𝑊𝐴𝑇𝐶𝐻𝐼𝑁𝐺 𝐼𝑇 𝐿𝐼𝑉𝐸 ℎ𝑜𝑤 𝑒𝑙𝑠𝑒 𝑐𝑎𝑛 𝐼 𝑒𝑥𝑝𝑙𝑎𝑖𝑛 ℎ𝑜𝑤 𝑓𝑢𝑛𝑑𝑎𝑚𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑎𝑙𝑙𝑦 𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑠 ℎ𝑎𝑠 𝑐ℎ𝑎𝑛𝑔𝑒𝑑 𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑦𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑛𝑔?
𝐹𝑜𝑟 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑓𝑖𝑟𝑠𝑡 𝑡𝑖𝑚𝑒 𝑤𝑒 𝑎𝑟𝑒 𝑠𝑒𝑒𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑠 𝑓𝑖𝑟𝑠𝑡 ℎ𝑎𝑛𝑑, 𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ𝑜𝑢𝑡 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑓𝑖𝑙𝑡𝑒𝑟 𝑜𝑟 𝑠𝑝𝑖𝑛, 𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ𝑜𝑢𝑡 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑝𝑎𝑔𝑎𝑛𝑑𝑎 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑏𝑢𝑙𝑙𝑠ℎ𝑖𝑡. 𝑇ℎ𝑒 𝑓𝑎𝑐𝑡 𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑦 𝑘𝑒𝑒𝑝 𝑙𝑦𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑡𝑜 𝑢𝑠 ℎ𝑎𝑠 𝑑𝑒𝑠𝑡𝑟𝑜𝑦𝑒𝑑 𝑚𝑦 𝑓𝑙𝑎𝑤𝑒𝑑 𝑣𝑖𝑒𝑤 𝑜𝑓 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑤𝑜𝑟𝑙𝑑. 𝐼 ℎ𝑜𝑛𝑒𝑠𝑡𝑙𝑦 𝑑𝑜𝑛’𝑡 𝑢𝑛𝑑𝑒𝑟𝑠𝑡𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑤ℎ𝑦 𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑦𝑜𝑛𝑒’𝑠 𝑛𝑜𝑡 𝑓𝑘𝑛 𝑟𝑎𝑔𝑖𝑛𝑔 24/7.
RELATED INFORMATION:
The jewish Genocide Of The Palestinians
Palestinian child in hospital
The State of Israel as "Cartoonishly Evil"?
But Do You Condemn Hamas?
israel Wants to Unite Itself by Breaking the World - Prof Jiang Xueqin
The October 7, 2023 "Hamas" Attack was an Israeli False Flag Attack
Email to a Brother about the jewish Genocide of the Palestinians
One Way to Stop the jewish Genocide of the Palestinians
”Globalists” Versus Humanity posts about Israel
Is this a Jewish Supremacist War on the World?
10 Conspiracy Fact Videos
The Liberator-several gigabytes of red-pill information
The Protocols of Modern Enslavement
10 Hidden Secrets of Government and Media Mind Control from Jason Christoff
A Child Sacrifice Cult Walking In Plain Sight by Jason Christoff
How My Understanding Of The World Has Changed Since 2021
The Global Gang
The Facade Government
We Live in a Fake System
Books About Our Corrupt System
Articles and Videos about Our Fake, Corrupt System
Are We Living on a People Farm?
The Power Structure of the World
"The Matrix" Is Not What You Think—Here’s Why It Matters
mkultra, mknaomi, jabs, transhumanism - the manipulation of humanity
Slavery Was Never Abolished
Making the World Safe for Pathocracy
What If The America You Pledge Allegiance To Isn’t The One Running The Show?
END
Binky - her point of view resonates bigly. For example she says “as time goes on they’re just lying to us, they’ve always been lying to us. we can see the lying and gaslighting, …we can see it and they know we can see it and they still won’t change..”
Tor me that is captured in the memorable Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn quote: “We know that they are lying, they know that they are lying, they even know that we know they are lying, we also know that they know we know they are lying too, they of course know that we certainly know they know we know they are lying too as well, but they are still lying..”
That said, she's still only scratching the surface. Broad strokes such as the "media has always been lying to us, manipulating us" etc etc, belies the specific disproportionate role of the tribe in media over the past 75 years. Also she says we've always been lied to, which implies we should go back and seek out the truths of major events. Of course, she can't cover all those in one small video, but these are now worthy of a double-click. The outrage is real and one can feel it.
I was born in UK 1945 and during my childhood and the 60s a fact discussed when talking about the two wars was the almost universal refusal of ‘front line’ troops to discuss their wartime experiences. Aside from the destruction and corpses, common to all warfare, what I have found so utterly disgusting and incomprehensible is the gloating, mocking and approval of the atrocities committed by gutless Jewish thugs who celebrate on video their sniping of children, defiling and thieving of Palestinian property, while Jewish citizens approve of POW rape, urge even more depravity all while screeching antisemitism, holocaust (fake), chosenness etc. Considering the emerging evidence that Oct7 was another Jewish false flag along with 911, Iraq, JFK, if all zionist supporting Ashke-nazi Jews (who have very little DNA connection to Palestine) were to drop dead today at least half the world would celebrate.