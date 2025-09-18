This woman’s comments perfectly encapsulate my thoughts. We are being shown that we do not live in a fair and just system as we were programmed to believe, and that the people who control the world are monsters.



To end this nightmare, these evil people have to be presented with the real threat of suffering and dying for what they are doing. Apparently the only thing that motivates psychopaths to change their behavior is a direct threat to their lives-they only understand force and power. So how do we get to the point where these monsters-who are hidden and buried under layers of security-are made to legitimately fear for their lives?

Thelaurendubois (IG) is voicing what we are feeling. This world is not worth saving. Burn it all down.

WHY ARE YOU SO OBSESSED WITH PALESTINE? 𝐵𝐸𝐶𝐴𝑈𝑆𝐸 𝑊𝐸 𝐴𝑅𝐸 𝑊𝐴𝑇𝐶𝐻𝐼𝑁𝐺 𝐼𝑇 𝐿𝐼𝑉𝐸 ℎ𝑜𝑤 𝑒𝑙𝑠𝑒 𝑐𝑎𝑛 𝐼 𝑒𝑥𝑝𝑙𝑎𝑖𝑛 ℎ𝑜𝑤 𝑓𝑢𝑛𝑑𝑎𝑚𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑎𝑙𝑙𝑦 𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑠 ℎ𝑎𝑠 𝑐ℎ𝑎𝑛𝑔𝑒𝑑 𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑦𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑛𝑔? 𝐹𝑜𝑟 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑓𝑖𝑟𝑠𝑡 𝑡𝑖𝑚𝑒 𝑤𝑒 𝑎𝑟𝑒 𝑠𝑒𝑒𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑠 𝑓𝑖𝑟𝑠𝑡 ℎ𝑎𝑛𝑑, 𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ𝑜𝑢𝑡 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑓𝑖𝑙𝑡𝑒𝑟 𝑜𝑟 𝑠𝑝𝑖𝑛, 𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ𝑜𝑢𝑡 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑝𝑟𝑜𝑝𝑎𝑔𝑎𝑛𝑑𝑎 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑏𝑢𝑙𝑙𝑠ℎ𝑖𝑡. 𝑇ℎ𝑒 𝑓𝑎𝑐𝑡 𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑦 𝑘𝑒𝑒𝑝 𝑙𝑦𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑡𝑜 𝑢𝑠 ℎ𝑎𝑠 𝑑𝑒𝑠𝑡𝑟𝑜𝑦𝑒𝑑 𝑚𝑦 𝑓𝑙𝑎𝑤𝑒𝑑 𝑣𝑖𝑒𝑤 𝑜𝑓 𝑡ℎ𝑒 𝑤𝑜𝑟𝑙𝑑. 𝐼 ℎ𝑜𝑛𝑒𝑠𝑡𝑙𝑦 𝑑𝑜𝑛’𝑡 𝑢𝑛𝑑𝑒𝑟𝑠𝑡𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑤ℎ𝑦 𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑟𝑦𝑜𝑛𝑒’𝑠 𝑛𝑜𝑡 𝑓𝑘𝑛 𝑟𝑎𝑔𝑖𝑛𝑔 24/7.

