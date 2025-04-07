Below is another interview with mind-control expert Jason Christoff. In this video, Christoff explains, again, how the group that runs the system we are in keeps us poisoned, weak and brainwashed in order to control us. This is an important message and explains so much about the world, which I why I post so many of Christoff’s articles and videos. Christoff details some of the ways that this poisoning and brainwashing are done.
Christoff describes our political “leaders” as actors following scripts, and says that Donald Trump played the part of the badly-beaten underdog-like Rocky Balboa-and made the hero’s journey back to the presidency. It is clear to me now that Trump’s constant abuse by the “hostile” Media, his never-ending court trials that were run by creepy, villainous judges, and then the two “assassination attempts” on him were all part of a carefully-crafted story that was designed to make Trump a martyr in the eyes of his followers, in order to strengthen their support for him and blind them to all of his faults and wrongdoing.
To illustrate how corrupt the West’s political system is, Christoff points out that the new Canadian prime minister, Mark Carney, is an active World Economic Forum member and Bilderberger who was not even elected into office.
Related: The global world order is centralized at levels above the nation-state
For more in-depth explanations of the mind-control matrix that Christoff describes, follow the links that I have provided below the video.
RELATED INFORMATION:
Mind Control with Jason Christoff, and The Secret Covenant
10 Hidden Secrets of Government and Media Mind Control (Jason Christoff)
Jason Christoff: The Psychological Manipulation of the Public During the COVID Scamdemic
A Child Sacrifice Cult Walking In Plain Sight (Jason Christoff)
Planet Mind Control: Explaining Mind Control with Jason Christoff
Jason Christoff's Psy-Op Predictions For 2025 - And Their Solutions
"Everything is in place and nobody can stop us now." In 1969, ex-Planned Parenthood Medical Director Richard Day Prophesied How the Depopulation Global Agenda Would Unfold
The Day Tapes: A Long-Term Depopulation Plan
Books About Our Corrupt System
Are We Living on a People Farm?
The Power Structure of the World
"The Matrix" Is Not What You Think—Here’s Why It Matters
mkultra, mknaomi, jabs, transhumanism - the manipulation of humanity
Slavery Was Never Abolished
Making the World Safe for Pathocracy
What If The America You Pledge Allegiance To Isn’t The One Running The Show?
Revised: The Dark Forces in Control of the Anglo-American-Zionist Empire Are the Source of the World Crisis
Apocalypse Now: Remedy
We Live in a Fake System
Trump posts
Being Red-Pilled
Articles and Videos about Our Fake, Corrupt System
For Further Information, Please Visit... (lots of links)
9/11 New World Order
The Pharmacopeia of Pharmakeia: The Dark Art of "Medicine"- Batsh*t Crazy Untold History [Part 2]
Letter to Dads-His message: do not vaccinate your children
Plandemic/Vax Genocide Shared Drive and Links
VAERS COVID-19 Vaccine Mortality Reports
COVID-19 Plandemic/Vax Genocide Meme Page
Satanic References in the Coronavirus Scamdemic
Freemasonry, the Illuminati and the New World Order
Cannibalism, Blood Drinking & High-Adept Satanism (Graphic and Disturbing)
Satanic Empire
Trance-Formation of America
Mark Dice eBook Collection (Fixed Edition)
END
Yes. And in order to solve this problem it must be answered: What are its causes?
Cause 1: Intentional culture of White Erasure.
Cause 2: (Cause of 1) Those who push this culture.
Cause 3: (Coefficient with 2) Those who absorb this culture.
For an understanding of any of these you don't have to go back 2000 years, although it is in fact where this began. The modern proximal causes are seen in in the culture wars of Europe and her colonies in the last 300 years, and this again is sourced back to the beginning 1700 years before that, but in all cases there have been direct assaults on White Racial Consciousness, starting with the disembodiment of it into a non-racial abstraction, or a "soul". The same agents provocateur are involved regardless. They are Jews.
The constant indoctrination that all souls are the same and that there is an egalitarian god (of the Jews) that will see to all matters on Earth (on Jewish terms) started as a Jewish cult that morphed into a form of pseudo religious color revolution that transformed Rome into a mystery meat war machine with a penchant for mass murdering Whites who woudn't join it (the cult), but letting Jews do their own thing and control finances and money. This goes back to Codex Theodosianus and the laws which led up to it. 4th and 5th centuries (300s to 400s, basically after the Edict of Milan).
After about 1000 years of subversion and mass murder ("religious" wars for this Jew cult), Europe was culturally wiped out, in a manner horrifically worse even than what China did to itself during its Cultural Revolution. Indeed, all Christianity is or was is a grab bag of communist ideas with some Jewish mythology and hackneyed Aryan mythology and theology plastered over it.
This then started to break down, as of course it would have to, since it is harmful, stupid, and inauthentic. The genetic resistance started to overcome it with Luther, and with others ever since, yet it was still intractable. Even so, there were always some uprisings against at least the obvious Jewish parts of the ideas and regimes it fostered, and this is the reason that the RCC has been shuffling Jews around in White countries (and in other countries within other networks) like as if they were pedophile priests going from parish to parish.
Eventually, the cultural grip of the RCC was too weak to stop Whites from re-engaging with pre-RCC culture. The Renaissance (rebirth) and Enlightenment naturally happened, so that at least some remedy was afforded against the stupid Jew culture that the RCC and its franchises and splinter offspring Crown Cultures. The USA was and still is the brightest spot in this evolution (at first), and then was overwhelmed by the glory of the German Reich, which put Christianity in its place (as subject to its value to the German people here, on this Earth), and was only defeated by the ZOG bot golem that America then became due to its unfortunate choices in what to do with its freedom.
We now live in the continuation of Jewish-controlled, not so much RCC or Crown or other Christian-controlled culture (though it was almost always Jew controlled, exceptions proving the rule). Witness now that in all White countries, Jews control directly the government and occupy it directly, or else effectively control the government through Crown or Church puppets while having free reign over the money supplies and holding controlling interest and positions in all major industry and commerce relevant to the survival of a nation, especially its CULTURE.
That is why we are here in Weimerica and Weibriton etc. Because we didn't learn from Weimar Germany's struggle to become free of these problems, which we now have at several worse stages, amplified by technological and methodological acceleration and aggravation. As with White people in the past incarnations of this evil stupidity, they have forsaken racial identity (a fundamental aspect of nature) for an abstraction that Jews invented (one race, human race, etc) and this whether it is taught religiously or politically or pseudo-scientifically. This is the crowning achievement of the Jew, of which he is openly proud: He has replaced Whites from the inside out, by eradicating White Identity (White Erasure) and replacing it with mere nonsense that serves his purpose.
Uh... yeah? I'm really glad people can wake up to the glaringly obvious at the last femtosecond.