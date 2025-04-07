Below is another interview with mind-control expert Jason Christoff. In this video, Christoff explains, again, how the group that runs the system we are in keeps us poisoned, weak and brainwashed in order to control us. This is an important message and explains so much about the world, which I why I post so many of Christoff’s articles and videos. Christoff details some of the ways that this poisoning and brainwashing are done.



Christoff describes our political “leaders” as actors following scripts, and says that Donald Trump played the part of the badly-beaten underdog-like Rocky Balboa-and made the hero’s journey back to the presidency. It is clear to me now that Trump’s constant abuse by the “hostile” Media, his never-ending court trials that were run by creepy, villainous judges, and then the two “assassination attempts” on him were all part of a carefully-crafted story that was designed to make Trump a martyr in the eyes of his followers, in order to strengthen their support for him and blind them to all of his faults and wrongdoing.

To illustrate how corrupt the West’s political system is, Christoff points out that the new Canadian prime minister, Mark Carney, is an active World Economic Forum member and Bilderberger who was not even elected into office.



For more in-depth explanations of the mind-control matrix that Christoff describes, follow the links that I have provided below the video.



