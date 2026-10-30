"Globalists" Versus Humanity

“Globalists” Versus Humanity

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Kovin's avatar
Kovin
7h

This should all be taught in schools, instead of the programming and distorted history currently being downloaded to the impressionable minds of children.

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1 reply by Binky LaRue
Smithson Winst's avatar
Smithson Winst
2h

Not bad but I'm pretty sure Bret Weinstein is limited hangout, his vague posturing, conspicuous appearances on so many podcasts, avoidance of (((certain))) subjects

Plus the clue is just in the name.

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