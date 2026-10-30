This page features videos on various topics related to the parasite class’s ongoing war on Humanity. Topics include: the controlled system that we are living in, the utterly evil nature of the people running the system, “waking up” and seeing the system, the war on the West, the COVID plandemic and the genocide jabs, wars for israhell, a description of the British government’s war on British citizens and an apparent network of resistance to it.



I have several other War on Humanity Video pages listed below:

War on Humanity Videos, Page 1

War on Humanity Videos, Page 2

War on Humanity Videos, Page 3

War on Humanity Videos, Page 4

War on Humanity Videos, Page 5

War on Humanity Videos, Page 6

War on Humanity Videos, Page 7



1. What it is like when you wake up.



18 seconds

2. The slave system that we were born into, which we were programmed not to see.



2:29

3. Waking up to the reality of the world makes you feel as if you are losing your mind. What you are really losing is a lifetime of programming.



2:22

Related: Being Red-Pilled



4. The people who run this world slavery system are pedophiles and cannibals. Allegedly.



1:07

5. Waking up and living amongst people who are still asleep.



1:45

6. The manufactured illusion we are living in.



1:05

6. When you finally see the nature of the system that we are living in, it is exhausting dealing with that knowledge and trying to pretend that everything is normal.



42 seconds

7. Making cars into surveillance devices, and the infantilization of society.



1:35



Related: Plans for The New World Order?



8. I suspect that this actor’s portrayal of the world controllers’ attitude towards their debt slaves is pretty accurate.



4:54

9. The Secret Covenant was supposedly written by someone in the Epstein class’s luciferian hierarchy. It seems to accurately describe many of the ways that these parasites are currently manipulating, controlling, poisoning and killing us.



10:00

10. The slow-boil, unconventional, infiltration war on the United States.

5:10

11. It’s okay to be White.



1:21

12. The easier-to-manage replacement population for the West will hasten the arrival of the New World Order dystopia.



1:51

13. We are taught in the government schools that governments serve the people. This was obviously part of our government programming. Now we see that the governments are waging a war on us.



3:00



14. One reason why the worst people get into positions of power.



1:03

15. It is easier to manage and control stupid people, therefore The Powers That Shouldn’t Be created an education system designed to churn out morons.



2:55

16. It appears that that parasite class destroyed natural medicine, which seemed to work pretty well, and replaced it with a medical system dominated by petroleum-based pharmaceuticals.



1:20

17. Because of the COVID scamdemic, I started waking up in 2021. I figured that by now, 2026, pretty much everyone would have woken up. That hasn’t quite happened yet though.



2:12

Related: The reported death toll of the ”safe and effective” COVID genocide jabs. Note that the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) may capture less than 1% of “vaccine” fatalities:

18. Surprise surprise.



2:12

19. A victim of the COVID-19 “vaccine” bioweapons.



4:38

Related: VAERS COVID-19 Vaccine Mortality Reports



20. Soldiers in their 20s-at the peak of health-dying in their barracks beds after getting the COVID clot shots. A friend who was in the U.S. Army told me that in 2021 sergeants in his company were threatened with Article 15s if they advised their soldiers to refuse the stroke pokes.



1:55

Related: As The Cover-Ups Continue : Young Military Men Are Dying In Their Bunks and Not A WORD From The Mainstream Media (2022)



21. MAGA Chud is proud to fight for the Epstein class Chosenites.



1:01

22. A U.S. Army Special Forces veteran who woke up and realized what American wars are really for. They are definitely NOT fought to protect the country.



2:00

23. A Canadian man’s message to his government, for whatever it is worth. The evil people running the Canadian government, and all Western governments, don’t really seem to GAF what the citizens think, feel or say.



4:45

24. This gentleman describes the British government’s war on the British people and explains that citizens have no interest in fighting and dying in Ukraine, for the benefit of the government. He says that the British people are forming networked communities to protect themselves from the government, which I hope is true.



At this point, I am pretty sure that the only war that a majority of the Western world’s people are interested in fighting is a war on the sick, evil psychopaths who run their governments.



5:07

25. A follow-up video expanding on the same themes.



4:01

RELATED INFORMATION:



The Sentient and The Brave



Plans for The New World Order?



Rupture As Rapture



The Jewish Plot to Enslave Humanity



The Protocols of Zion in Modern English



The Jewish Supremacists’ War on the White Population



The Rape of the Mind: The Psychology of Thought Control, Menticide, and Brainwashing



Our Greatest Earthly Enemy



The Politics of Obedience: The Discourse of Voluntary Servitude



The Jones Plantation



Barnum World



The World of Barnum: Why Empty Words Still Rule Us



A History of Central Banking and the Enslavement of Mankind



Pedophilia and Empire: Satan, Sodomy and the Deep State



Cannibalism, Blood-Drinking and High Adept Satanism



Planet Mind Control: Explaining Mind Control with Jason Christoff (interview with a survivor of satanic ritual abuse)



10 Hidden Secrets of Government and Media Mind Control from Jason Christoff



A Child Sacrifice Cult Walking In Plain Sight by Jason Christoff



The Power Structure of the World



“The Matrix” Is Not What You Think—Here’s Why It Matters



mkultra, mknaomi, jabs, transhumanism - the manipulation of humanity



Slavery Was Never Abolished



Making the World Safe for Pathocracy



What If The America You Pledge Allegiance To Isn’t The One Running The Show?



The Protocols of Modern Enslavement



The Global Gang



The Facade Government



10 Conspiracy Fact Videos



The Great Taking



The Liberator-several gigabytes of red-pill information



We Live in a Fake System



Books About Our Corrupt System



Articles and Videos about Our Fake, Corrupt System



Poisons to Avoid



A Few Changes I Have Made in my Life Since Waking Up to the New World Order Depopulation Agenda



The Complete Vaccine Harm Profile: A Comprehensive Reference Guide



The Great Poisoning & the Virus Scapegoat🥦☠️Crazy Untold History of the Food Supply



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