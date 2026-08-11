This page features videos on various topics related to the parasite class’s ongoing war on Humanity. Some of these videos I have posted before but I thought I would include them in this post. I have several other War on Humanity Video pages listed below:

War on Humanity Videos, Page 1

War on Humanity Videos, Page 2

War on Humanity Videos, Page 3

War on Humanity Videos, Page 4

War on Humanity Videos, Page 5

1. You should relax, trust the men on the screens.



39 seconds

2. The controllers seem to be trying to impose Communism 2.0 on the entire world.



2:04

Related: “The Bolshevik Revolution in Russia was the work of Jewish planning and Jewish dissatisfaction. Our Plan is to have a New World Order. What worked so wonderfully in Russia , is going to become Reality for the whole world.” - The American Hebrew Magazine, New York, Sep. 10, 1920



Related: jews Created Communism



3. Wake up, GI.

30 seconds

4. She is expressing what I am often feeling when I try to talk to people who are still asleep. I am not upset with them for not seeing exactly what I am seeing, I am frustrated that they are apparently oblivious and don’t seem to have any curiosity about what is going on. But maybe they are in a state of denial. Regardless, these folks’ ignorance or refusal to wake up is a big part of the problem.



55 seconds

5. A description of what seems to be the actual dark world that we live in, a world that we have been programmed not to see.



1:11

6. The planned, organized, destructive Third World invasion of majority White, Western countries.



1:59

7. And just who is behind this planned, organized, destructive Third World invasion of majority White, Western countries you ask?



1:21

8. Various jewish folks enthusiastically promote the immigration war on White majority countries.



7:44

9. The immigration war on White majority countries is dominated by jews. What more evidence do you need?



10 seconds

10. Diversity propaganda uses emotion and an appeal to the ego instead of logic, and most people are swayed by emotion and ego rather than logic.



1:16

11. The Diworsity agenda is obviously paired with the strategic weakening of men.



51 seconds

12. Welcome to the debt slave plantation.



1:34

The following few videos are military-related. The U.S. government just raised the enlistment age for the U.S. Army to 42, and is updating the Selective Service System to shift from manual self-registration to automatic federal registration for eligible young men starting in December 2026. Why are they doing this? Strangely, they recently changed The Department of Defense’s name to The Department of War. Most disturbing of all, there are amendments in the latest (proposed) defense funding bill setting up a merger of the israeli and American military and intelligence establishments, which would be a real life nightmare.



13. The video below is a parody, but just barely.



1:42

14. A U.S. Marine comments on the absurd, treasonous proposed merger of the American and israeli militaries.



2:32

15. A Vet wakes up.



2:17

The next few videos concern the COVID-19 scamdemic tyranny and the vax genocide that they want to sweep under the rug. Do you notice that there has been no efforts made by the Media or the government to reflect back on the COVID-19 era and do a “lessons learned” review, as any legitimate organization that actually worked for the public good would do? It is because the psychopaths in charge don’t want to unnecessarily draw attention to their pandemic sham and to their crimes against humanity. What they have done instead is focus the public’s anger all on one scapegoat-Dr. Fauci-who is conveniently protected by a presidential pardon.

In related news, the FDA just release a new flu shot, now fortified with mRNA goodness. It’s just what everyone has been begging for! Additionally, choco rations have been increased by 25%!



Related: “Covid” Revealed How The Government Actually Works



16. Another unfortunate victim of the clot shots.



52 seconds

Related: COVID-19 Videos

17. Joe “Pedo Pete” Biden’s threatening of un-injected Americans was absolutely ridiculous at the time and it hasn’t aged well either.



1:22

18. Several Anti-Covid-19 Vaccine Presidents Assassinated, Mainstream Media Silent, COVID-19 Jabs “Coincidentally” Rolled Out Just Days Later



14 seconds

19. If the COVID pandemic was real, then the TikTok videos of nurses doing elaborate, choreographed dance routines in empty hospitals make no sense. As is explained here:

Dancing nurses were never about the morale of healthcare workers or stress relief. They were a test, a sorting mechanism, revealing who would accept the contradictions and who would resist them. These videos on TikTok, which appeared simultaneously across all continents while governments declared medical emergencies, represented something unprecedented in the history of propaganda: the authorities showed that they could make populations accept two mutually exclusive realities at the same time.



What we witnessed was not traditional propaganda aimed at persuasion, but something more akin to what abuse experts recognize as gaslighting on a large scale. The psychological mechanism was elegant in its cruelty: it presented citizens with an apparent contradiction—hospitals that were both overcrowded and empty enough for choreographed routines—and then punished them socially for noticing it. Those who pointed out the inconsistency were labeled “conspiracy theorists,” while those who defended the videos unwittingly became pawns in the operation.

1:48

20. NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio touts the joys of receiving a hamburger and fries in exchange for blood clots, mycarditis, full body convulsions and death. May 13, 2021



49 seconds

21. Pushing the stroke pokes on the useless eaters with the ridiculous “no one is safe until everyone is safe” propaganda campaign.



11:25

22. Why is everything so crazy now in the world? Because we are living under the control of deranged psychopaths, unfortunately, and apparently they are no longer trying very hard to hide what they are doing.



2:32

Related: Political Ponerology



23. Governments are criminal mafias, doing everything that mafias do, while programming the people to believe that they are legitimate, necessary and good.



2:53

24. A brief, basic explanation of why the world is the way that it is.



2:53



25. Agenda 21 explained:



12:16

26. They are clearly working as hard as they can to distract and divide us so we need to wake everyone up that we can and unite.



14 seconds

RELATED INFORMATION:



The Sentient and The Brave



Plans for The New World Order?

THE SECRET COVENANT: The Elite’s Manual For Global Enslavement



10 Hidden Secrets of Government and Media Mind Control from Jason Christoff



A Child Sacrifice Cult Walking In Plain Sight by Jason Christoff



Rupture As Rapture



The Jewish Plot to Enslave Humanity



The Protocols of Zion in Modern English



The Jewish Supremacists’ War on the White Population



The Rape of the Mind: The Psychology of Thought Control, Menticide, and Brainwashing



Our Greatest Earthly Enemy



The Politics of Obedience: The Discourse of Voluntary Servitude



The Jones Plantation



A History of Central Banking and the Enslavement of Mankind



Pedophilia and Empire: Satan, Sodomy and the Deep State



Cannibalism, Blood-Drinking and High Adept Satanism



Planet Mind Control: Explaining Mind Control with Jason Christoff (interview with a survivor of satanic ritual abuse)



The Power Structure of the World



“The Matrix” Is Not What You Think—Here’s Why It Matters



mkultra, mknaomi, jabs, transhumanism - the manipulation of humanity



Slavery Was Never Abolished



Making the World Safe for Pathocracy



What If The America You Pledge Allegiance To Isn’t The One Running The Show?



The Protocols of Modern Enslavement



The Global Gang



The Facade Government

Barnum World



The World of Barnum: Why Empty Words Still Rule Us



10 Conspiracy Fact Videos



The Great Taking



The Liberator-several gigabytes of red-pill information



We Live in a Fake System



Books About Our Corrupt System



Articles and Videos about Our Fake, Corrupt System



Poisons to Avoid



The Complete Vaccine Harm Profile: A Comprehensive Reference Guide



The Great Poisoning & the Virus Scapegoat🥦☠️Crazy Untold History of the Food Supply



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