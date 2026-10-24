"Globalists" Versus Humanity

“Globalists” Versus Humanity

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jer Savage's avatar
jer Savage
1d

DOING SOME RESEARCH ON SOUTH WEST SPAIN & CAME ACROSS THIS -

"in 1275.[14] The Jewish population of Écija apparently suffered the antisemitic revolt initiated after the assault on the jewry of Seville in June 1391, that spread across Andalusia and much of the Iberian Peninsula."

Wonder what they wer up to ? We kno ther was considerable support for the moors among Spanish jews.

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MDT's avatar
MDT
2d

Thank you, as always.

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