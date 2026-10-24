They like to portray themselves as innocent victims in order to appeal to our sympathy and good nature. But they are really the persecutors.



Why has there been a conflict between jews and non-jews for millennia? In my opinion it is because judaism is inherently, fundamentally supremacist and teaches its followers that non-jews are the property of jews, that jews can enslave and kill non-jews without penalty. And unfortunately, because jews have acquired so much wealth and power through their control of the financial system, they have been able to put these religious teachings into practice. When jews took over Russia in 1917-with the help of powerful jewish bankers-they enslaved the Russian people and murdered tens of millions of them. One estimate is that between 1917 and 1960 they killed 66 million people. And since 1948, when jews were granted a portion of Palestine, they have never stopped persecuting, oppressing, imprisoning and murdering Palestinians while stealing more and more of the Palestinians’ land. Since the October 7th, 2023 “Hamas” attack on israel, which has all the hallmarks of yet another israeli false flag attack, the israeli jews have killed an estimated 500,000 Palestinians. Human rights organizations around the world are rightly calling this mass slaughter a genocide. Yet as hard as it is to believe, jews seem to be getting away with this genocide due to jewish control of the financial system, politics and the Media.



And unfortunately, this is nothing new:

“...in per capita terms Jews were the greatest mass-murderers of the twentieth century, holding that unfortunate distinction by an enormous margin and with no other nationality coming even remotely close. And yet, by the astonishing alchemy of Hollywood, the greatest killers of the last one hundred years have somehow been transmuted into being seen as the greatest victims, a transformation so seemingly implausible that future generations will surely be left gasping in awe.” Ron Unz, American Pravda: Holocaust Denial



I don’t know where I copied the following comment from, but it may have been from an Unz Review article comment section. I think that this reader correctly identifies and explains the essential source of The Jewish Problem that I touched on above:

COMMENT: “Jews are brought up to be racial extremists. They are taught that the goyim specifically white goyim aka Amalek are of pure evil and have committed genocide to their people countless times throughout history for the only reason of being jealous of Jewish success. That they must show no mercy and work together as a tribe to subvert and exterminate their enemies or else they will go extinct, anything is permitted so long as it serves to benefit Jews, in fact creating as much suffering as possible is encouraged, they see suffering of us as a good thing and believe the metaphysics of our suffering weakens our spirit which is why blood libel exists, the more pain inflicted, the greater the harmful effect against our spirt aka collective consciousness…”

Related: Judaism – A Genocidal Cult: From the Bible via the Holocaust to Gaza



In the selection of videos below, you can see how these types of indoctrinated beliefs are manifested by jews in the real world, and you can see all of the hardship, pain, suffering and death that these beliefs cause. These beliefs “justify” jews tormenting innocent goyim on the streets, stealing their money, stealing their land, enslaving them, torturing them, and maiming and murdering millions of them at a time. This, in a nutshell, is why judaism is such a problem for the world.



NOTE: Of course I don’t think that all jews are bad people. However, I do think that all the good jews should immediately leave this cult and stop providing cover and protection for all of the jewish psychopaths who are inflicting so much misery on the world. At this point in history there is no excuse for the good jews-who are supposedly intelligent, caring and situationally aware-not to see how morally irredeemable their “religion” is.



Related: Some Videos that Illustrate the Jewish Problem, Page 1



Related: jewish Supremacists Speak

1. jews gang up on and harass a woman in LA for wearing an “Israel Kills Children” shirt. Here we see several aspects of stereotypical jewish psychopathy expressed in a simple video vignette.



1:13



2. Another woman getting similar treatment from orthodox jews in NYC.

2:08

3. This video with the same theme comes to us from israhell itself. According to the video’s caption, this is a Christian woman walking her dogs in Jerusalem and being tormented by the Chosenites.



18 seconds

4. A tunnel containing a child’s high chair and a bloody mattress was found running under a Chabad Lubavitch synagogue in New York City, and after police entered the building, the Chabad fanatics started squealing and flailing about in spasms of derangement.



3:13

5. Film-maker Tyler Oliveira asked hasidic jews in Kiryas, New York what they do for work apart from scamming U.S. taxpayers. None of them came up with a good explanation. This is a segment taken from Oliverira’s full video located here.



1:37

6. Purim is a jewish holiday during which jews celebrate the slaughter of 75,000 of their enemies. Here is how one synagogue chose to honor this holiday. Allegedly.



46 seconds

Related: The Goodlife: Purim, Queen Esther and Jewish resilience



Related: Purim is a Celebration of Lies and Genocide



Related: An israeli IDF veteran slaughtered 29 Palestinians in the Cave of the Patriarchs mosque massacre during Purim in 1994



7. Rabbi Yosef Mizrachi expresses his deep love and appreciation of non-jews.



50 seconds

8. Touching and beautiful wisdom from the jews’ beloved, truly delightful holy book, the Talmud.



1:35

Related: Judaism is really Babylonian Talmudic Pharisaism - and it runs today’s world



9. A message from an empath to those jews who are still apparently puzzled as to why so many Gentiles have a problem with jews and judaism.

9:37

10. The story about the Nakba-about how jews violently, brutally stole the Palestinians’ land in 1948.



3:07

11. They tell us that the stories about jews poisoning wells in Europe in past centuries are just ugly “blood libels”, yet this is exactly what jews did in Palestinian in 1948 and what they did in Germany after WWII. So some of these stories about jews poisoning wells are demonstrably true, and I am pretty sure most of the rest of them are true as well. And I believe that the COVID-19 vaccine mass-poisoning event represents jewish well-poisoning on a worldwide scale.



1:09

Related: The jewish Ritual Sacrifice of Gentile Children (another so-called “blood libel”)



12. After the israeli-orchestrated false flag attack of October 7, 2023, israelis in the Media and the government were nearly moaning in ecstasy as they contemplated all the butchery they were about to inflict on innocent Palestinians.



3:22

13. IOF commanders directly ordered their soldiers to commit war crimes.



2:41

14. Two IOF veterans smile and laugh while recounting the glorious atrocities they and their comrades committed during the Nakba. One of them refers to the Tantura massacre.



2:12

15. The IOF uses brutal mafia tactics to terrorize and demoralize the Palestinians.



49 seconds

16. isreali land-stealers intimidating Palestinians on the Palestinians’ land. These Chosenites really seem to believe that God gave them this land and that therefore they can do whatever they want to the people already living there.



6:58

17. It seems like jews were the ones who brought organized terrorism to the Middle East in the last century.



4:44



18. jewish pilpul used to justify massacring babies and children.



31 seconds

19. jewish war crimes.



33 seconds

20. israelis cheering on their army’s war crimes.



27 seconds





21. More jewish war crimes and jewish psychopathy on display. One of the points the narrator makes is that there are thousands of videos of israeli “soldiers” doing things like blowing up hospitals, shooting up apartment buildings without any return fire coming from the buildings, and prancing around in the panties of the Palestinians they have displaced or killed, but you will search in vain to find videos of them actually engaged in battle with armed opponents, or showing off the bodies of the armed opponents they have killed. They call this a war, but of course it’s not. It’s a genocide.



3:00

Related: Israel Has Killed 500,000 People In Gaza. That’s 24% of the Population



22. GRAPHIC video of Palestinian victims of jewish bloodlust.



10 seconds

23. Satellite maps showing the utter devastation of Gaza.



2:19



24. A sick society with a sick, evil army.



1:56

25. Meet Mr. Moshe Feiglin, who is Chairman of the Zehut/Identity Party in Israel and former Deputy Speaker of the Israeli Knesset. He passionately believes that jews should slaughter little Palestinian babies so the babies don’t have the opportunity to grow up and possibly hurt or kill jews. He actually says this in this video. And I have heard many other isreali jews give this same justification for infanticide.



12 seconds

Related: Israeli opposition leader says young Israelis backed killing ‘everyone’ in Gaza

Yair Lapid says group claimed there were ‘no innocents’ in Gaza and that even babies would grow up to become ‘terrorists’



26. In this video, israeli politician Moshe Feiglin delves deeper into the jewish justifications for slaughtering smiling, happy, chortling little babies.

4:21

27. "Everyone has to be killed? I asked them, even babies? They said babies too, Because eventually they’ll grow up and become terrorists.”



Israeli opposition leader, Yair Lapid, on conversations he’s had with "young Israelis" on the War in Gaza. Link to video is here.

The following series of videos come from Palestinian-American streamer Hamzah Saadah, who attempts, unsuccessfully, to have friendly conversations with israelis.



28. An israeli cursing and saying he wants Hamzah and Palestinian kids to die.



26 seconds

29. More cursing and a death threat.



28 seconds

30. This israeli says that Palestinian babies are future terrorists so, ergo, ipso facto, it’s okay to kill them. This seems to be a common israeli rationalization for butchering babies.



1:02

31. IOF “soldiers” display their psychopathy.



34 seconds

32. Another brainwashed, morally deficient israeli justifies slaughtering children.

21 seconds

33. An especially angry israeli youngster goes into a conniption fit and rants likes a lunatic. This kid has obviously been deeply brainwashed.

27 seconds

34. An israeli girl uses a hasbara talking point to try to defend the israelis’ slaughter of the Palestinians.

35. An IOF “soldier” make a death threat to Hamzah and boasts about killing Palestinians.



41 seconds

36. What are they teaching israeli kids in their schools?



54 seconds

37. An israeli youngster who could be a budding genocidist is triggered by seeing a Palestinian and erupts into a fit of cursing and unhinged ranting.



20 seconds

38. Yet another israeli who has been horribly brainwashed and morally depleted by her religious indoctrination.

2:03

39. jewish big wigs who control major tech corporations.

3:09

40. jewish Media control.



1:09

41. Various aspects of jewish control of the United States.



2:36

42. jews dominated the slave trade over the last several centuries, and yet, through their control of education and the Media, they have made Whites the scapegoats for it.



40 seconds

43. More about jews and slavery.



31 seconds

44. The tiny hats also controlled the police, who would capture the goyim slaves who escaped.



55 seconds

45. Some commentary about Henry Ford’s excellent book The International Jew, which I also discuss here.



1:58

46. American government support of israhell.



1:38

47. Apparently this video shows American police going to a man’s house and trying to intimidate him for posting something negative about israel. This seems so ridiculous that I don’t know if it is actually real, but it probably is.



1:39

48. Is the effort to integrate the American and israeli militaries a response to the cratering American public support for israel, a way of making this loss of public support irrelevant?



2:56



49. israel was clearly involved in orchestrating 9/11 (along with the US government), and afterwards the United States and its allies went to war against israel’s biggest enemies. Hopefully a lot of people are finally understanding what the GWOT (Global War on Terror) was really about.



1:36

50. Some of the absurdities of the official 9/11 story.



2:15

51. Could it be that israel, which was literally created by terrorists, manufactures “Muslim” terrorist groups to help the israelis achieve their geopolitical goals? It certainly looks that way. I think that the U.S. government and israeli governments work together on this.

1:21

52. Lots of horribly maimed and dead goyim, boatloads of shekels deposited in their bank accounts, and an official agreement to get a jewish homeland. These are some of the wonderful things that jews got out of WWI, which they of course played a major role in instigating.



5:00

53. The jewish war on Germany and the jewish New World Order conspiracy.



2:09

54. The American/Allied/jewish conspiracy after WWII to kill German POWs through starvation, exposure and disease. It is estimated that around a million German POWs died in crowded American prisoner of war camps, which were nothing more than muddy, open fields surrounded by barbed wire and guards. A total of about 9 million Germans-civilians and disarmed soldiers-were killed AFTER WWII in various ways and this is detailed in the documentaries Hellstorm and Europa: The Last Battle.



1:31

55. A jewish psychopath unfortunately became the commander of a Polish prison for German civilians after WWII and horribly tortured and murdered an estimated 1800 men, women and children there. And then he escaped to israel and was protected by the israeli government for the rest of his life. What does that tell you about israel?



1:20

56. Historian David Irving describes the Hungarian uprising against jewish tyrants, torturers and murderers.



2:57

57. Is the Russian-Ukrainian war about turning Ukraine into israel 2.0?

2:21

Related: The Ukrainian people are fighting for their survival...against Ukraine



58. GRAPHIC video of Slavic men slaughtering one another in yet another jew-orchestrated genocide of Gentiles, otherwise known as the Ukrainian-Russian War. Ukrainian men are being dragged off the streets in front of their families, dressed up in camouflage uniforms, handcuffed, put on buses to the front and essentially thrown into a meat-grinder. The point of all of this seems to be to clear Ukraine of all the men so that it can be repopulated with jews.



1:55

59. Goyslop for the goyim.



1:41

60. Wait for the punchline.



53 seconds

61. A few of the strategies jews are using to destroy Whites.



2:50

62. The jewish destruction of Western civilization (happening now) is a prerequisite for the creation of the jews’ much-anticipated Talmudic slave planet dystopia.



2:39

63. Let’s end this post on an up-note with this happy song, shall we? Enjoy! You can download this video from here.



3:16

RELATED INFORMATION:



jewish Supremacists Speak



Waking Up to the Jewish Problem



My Awakening to the Jewish Question



Four Books That Explain The Jewish Problem



The Jewish Plot to Enslave Humanity



jews Created Communism



The Protocols of Zion in Modern English



What if (jews were trying to conquer the world)?



The jewish War on the Gentiles



The jewish Onslaught on the Goyim



Jews and the Great Replacement



Why Do So Many jews Love Torturing, Maiming And Slaughtering Gentiles?



The jewish Ritual Sacrifice of Gentile Children



The Peculiar Morality of Jewdom



Eternal Strangers - Critical Views of Jews and Judaism through the Ages (2020) by Thomas Dalton



Terrorism: A jewish Tradition



Gaza Revelation



You should absolutely fear the Jews



If jews Did Not Create Communism, Then Who Did?



Palestinian child in hospital



The State of Israel as “Cartoonishly Evil”?



But Do You Condemn Hamas?



Why Are You So Obsessed With Palestine?



Email to a Brother about the jewish Genocide of the Palestinians



One Way to Stop the jewish Genocide of the Palestinians



jews Created Communism



Holocaust Deprogramming Course



The Holocaust Debunked Once and For All



The Holocaust Hoax Meme Page



The Holocaust Narrative and Deep State Control



One Man’s Road to “Holocaust” Revisionism



The Holocaust, at the Heart of the Gaza Genocide



9/11 Memes



9/11 Predictive Programming



How to Overcome Emotional Barriers to 9/11 Truth



Another poll lays bare the genocidal nature of Israeli society



The jewish Supremacist Way of War



Short videos about jewish Power

Kim Dotcom and The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion



Ending Antisemitism



Some Commentary from Hervé Ryssen, author of “The Jewish Mafia”



A Discussion with Navy Veteran Phil Tourney about the USS Liberty Attack



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 1



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 2



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 3



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 4



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 5



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The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 14



END