They like to portray themselves as innocent victims in order to appeal to our sympathy and good nature. But they are really the persecutors.
Why has there been a conflict between jews and non-jews for millennia? In my opinion it is because judaism is inherently, fundamentally supremacist and teaches its followers that non-jews are the property of jews, that jews can enslave and kill non-jews without penalty. And unfortunately, because jews have acquired so much wealth and power through their control of the financial system, they have been able to put these religious teachings into practice. When jews took over Russia in 1917-with the help of powerful jewish bankers-they enslaved the Russian people and murdered tens of millions of them. One estimate is that between 1917 and 1960 they killed 66 million people. And since 1948, when jews were granted a portion of Palestine, they have never stopped persecuting, oppressing, imprisoning and murdering Palestinians while stealing more and more of the Palestinians’ land. Since the October 7th, 2023 “Hamas” attack on israel, which has all the hallmarks of yet another israeli false flag attack, the israeli jews have killed an estimated 500,000 Palestinians. Human rights organizations around the world are rightly calling this mass slaughter a genocide. Yet as hard as it is to believe, jews seem to be getting away with this genocide due to jewish control of the financial system, politics and the Media.
And unfortunately, this is nothing new:
“...in per capita terms Jews were the greatest mass-murderers of the twentieth century, holding that unfortunate distinction by an enormous margin and with no other nationality coming even remotely close. And yet, by the astonishing alchemy of Hollywood, the greatest killers of the last one hundred years have somehow been transmuted into being seen as the greatest victims, a transformation so seemingly implausible that future generations will surely be left gasping in awe.”
Ron Unz, American Pravda: Holocaust Denial
I don’t know where I copied the following comment from, but it may have been from an Unz Review article comment section. I think that this reader correctly identifies and explains the essential source of The Jewish Problem that I touched on above:
COMMENT: “Jews are brought up to be racial extremists. They are taught that the goyim specifically white goyim aka Amalek are of pure evil and have committed genocide to their people countless times throughout history for the only reason of being jealous of Jewish success. That they must show no mercy and work together as a tribe to subvert and exterminate their enemies or else they will go extinct, anything is permitted so long as it serves to benefit Jews, in fact creating as much suffering as possible is encouraged, they see suffering of us as a good thing and believe the metaphysics of our suffering weakens our spirit which is why blood libel exists, the more pain inflicted, the greater the harmful effect against our spirt aka collective consciousness…”
Related: Judaism – A Genocidal Cult: From the Bible via the Holocaust to Gaza
In the selection of videos below, you can see how these types of indoctrinated beliefs are manifested by jews in the real world, and you can see all of the hardship, pain, suffering and death that these beliefs cause. These beliefs “justify” jews tormenting innocent goyim on the streets, stealing their money, stealing their land, enslaving them, torturing them, and maiming and murdering millions of them at a time. This, in a nutshell, is why judaism is such a problem for the world.
NOTE: Of course I don’t think that all jews are bad people. However, I do think that all the good jews should immediately leave this cult and stop providing cover and protection for all of the jewish psychopaths who are inflicting so much misery on the world. At this point in history there is no excuse for the good jews-who are supposedly intelligent, caring and situationally aware-not to see how morally irredeemable their “religion” is.
Related: Some Videos that Illustrate the Jewish Problem, Page 1
Related: jewish Supremacists Speak
1. jews gang up on and harass a woman in LA for wearing an “Israel Kills Children” shirt. Here we see several aspects of stereotypical jewish psychopathy expressed in a simple video vignette.
1:13
2. Another woman getting similar treatment from orthodox jews in NYC.
2:08
3. This video with the same theme comes to us from israhell itself. According to the video’s caption, this is a Christian woman walking her dogs in Jerusalem and being tormented by the Chosenites.
18 seconds
4. A tunnel containing a child’s high chair and a bloody mattress was found running under a Chabad Lubavitch synagogue in New York City, and after police entered the building, the Chabad fanatics started squealing and flailing about in spasms of derangement.
3:13
5. Film-maker Tyler Oliveira asked hasidic jews in Kiryas, New York what they do for work apart from scamming U.S. taxpayers. None of them came up with a good explanation. This is a segment taken from Oliverira’s full video located here.
1:37
6. Purim is a jewish holiday during which jews celebrate the slaughter of 75,000 of their enemies. Here is how one synagogue chose to honor this holiday. Allegedly.
46 seconds
Related: The Goodlife: Purim, Queen Esther and Jewish resilience
Related: Purim is a Celebration of Lies and Genocide
Related: An israeli IDF veteran slaughtered 29 Palestinians in the Cave of the Patriarchs mosque massacre during Purim in 1994
7. Rabbi Yosef Mizrachi expresses his deep love and appreciation of non-jews.
50 seconds
8. Touching and beautiful wisdom from the jews’ beloved, truly delightful holy book, the Talmud.
1:35
Related: Judaism is really Babylonian Talmudic Pharisaism - and it runs today’s world
9. A message from an empath to those jews who are still apparently puzzled as to why so many Gentiles have a problem with jews and judaism.
9:37
10. The story about the Nakba-about how jews violently, brutally stole the Palestinians’ land in 1948.
3:07
11. They tell us that the stories about jews poisoning wells in Europe in past centuries are just ugly “blood libels”, yet this is exactly what jews did in Palestinian in 1948 and what they did in Germany after WWII. So some of these stories about jews poisoning wells are demonstrably true, and I am pretty sure most of the rest of them are true as well. And I believe that the COVID-19 vaccine mass-poisoning event represents jewish well-poisoning on a worldwide scale.
1:09
Related: The jewish Ritual Sacrifice of Gentile Children (another so-called “blood libel”)
12. After the israeli-orchestrated false flag attack of October 7, 2023, israelis in the Media and the government were nearly moaning in ecstasy as they contemplated all the butchery they were about to inflict on innocent Palestinians.
3:22
13. IOF commanders directly ordered their soldiers to commit war crimes.
2:41
14. Two IOF veterans smile and laugh while recounting the glorious atrocities they and their comrades committed during the Nakba. One of them refers to the Tantura massacre.
2:12
15. The IOF uses brutal mafia tactics to terrorize and demoralize the Palestinians.
49 seconds
16. isreali land-stealers intimidating Palestinians on the Palestinians’ land. These Chosenites really seem to believe that God gave them this land and that therefore they can do whatever they want to the people already living there.
6:58
17. It seems like jews were the ones who brought organized terrorism to the Middle East in the last century.
4:44
18. jewish pilpul used to justify massacring babies and children.
31 seconds
19. jewish war crimes.
33 seconds
20. israelis cheering on their army’s war crimes.
27 seconds
21. More jewish war crimes and jewish psychopathy on display. One of the points the narrator makes is that there are thousands of videos of israeli “soldiers” doing things like blowing up hospitals, shooting up apartment buildings without any return fire coming from the buildings, and prancing around in the panties of the Palestinians they have displaced or killed, but you will search in vain to find videos of them actually engaged in battle with armed opponents, or showing off the bodies of the armed opponents they have killed. They call this a war, but of course it’s not. It’s a genocide.
3:00
Related: Israel Has Killed 500,000 People In Gaza. That’s 24% of the Population
22. GRAPHIC video of Palestinian victims of jewish bloodlust.
10 seconds
23. Satellite maps showing the utter devastation of Gaza.
2:19
24. A sick society with a sick, evil army.
1:56
25. Meet Mr. Moshe Feiglin, who is Chairman of the Zehut/Identity Party in Israel and former Deputy Speaker of the Israeli Knesset. He passionately believes that jews should slaughter little Palestinian babies so the babies don’t have the opportunity to grow up and possibly hurt or kill jews. He actually says this in this video. And I have heard many other isreali jews give this same justification for infanticide.
12 seconds
Related: Israeli opposition leader says young Israelis backed killing ‘everyone’ in Gaza
Yair Lapid says group claimed there were ‘no innocents’ in Gaza and that even babies would grow up to become ‘terrorists’
26. In this video, israeli politician Moshe Feiglin delves deeper into the jewish justifications for slaughtering smiling, happy, chortling little babies.
4:21
27. "Everyone has to be killed? I asked them, even babies? They said babies too, Because eventually they’ll grow up and become terrorists.”
Israeli opposition leader, Yair Lapid, on conversations he’s had with "young Israelis" on the War in Gaza. Link to video is here.
The following series of videos come from Palestinian-American streamer Hamzah Saadah, who attempts, unsuccessfully, to have friendly conversations with israelis.
28. An israeli cursing and saying he wants Hamzah and Palestinian kids to die.
26 seconds
29. More cursing and a death threat.
28 seconds
30. This israeli says that Palestinian babies are future terrorists so, ergo, ipso facto, it’s okay to kill them. This seems to be a common israeli rationalization for butchering babies.
1:02
31. IOF “soldiers” display their psychopathy.
34 seconds
32. Another brainwashed, morally deficient israeli justifies slaughtering children.
21 seconds
33. An especially angry israeli youngster goes into a conniption fit and rants likes a lunatic. This kid has obviously been deeply brainwashed.
27 seconds
34. An israeli girl uses a hasbara talking point to try to defend the israelis’ slaughter of the Palestinians.
35. An IOF “soldier” make a death threat to Hamzah and boasts about killing Palestinians.
41 seconds
36. What are they teaching israeli kids in their schools?
54 seconds
37. An israeli youngster who could be a budding genocidist is triggered by seeing a Palestinian and erupts into a fit of cursing and unhinged ranting.
20 seconds
38. Yet another israeli who has been horribly brainwashed and morally depleted by her religious indoctrination.
2:03
39. jewish big wigs who control major tech corporations.
3:09
40. jewish Media control.
1:09
41. Various aspects of jewish control of the United States.
2:36
42. jews dominated the slave trade over the last several centuries, and yet, through their control of education and the Media, they have made Whites the scapegoats for it.
40 seconds
43. More about jews and slavery.
31 seconds
44. The tiny hats also controlled the police, who would capture the goyim slaves who escaped.
55 seconds
45. Some commentary about Henry Ford’s excellent book The International Jew, which I also discuss here.
1:58
46. American government support of israhell.
1:38
47. Apparently this video shows American police going to a man’s house and trying to intimidate him for posting something negative about israel. This seems so ridiculous that I don’t know if it is actually real, but it probably is.
1:39
48. Is the effort to integrate the American and israeli militaries a response to the cratering American public support for israel, a way of making this loss of public support irrelevant?
2:56
49. israel was clearly involved in orchestrating 9/11 (along with the US government), and afterwards the United States and its allies went to war against israel’s biggest enemies. Hopefully a lot of people are finally understanding what the GWOT (Global War on Terror) was really about.
1:36
50. Some of the absurdities of the official 9/11 story.
2:15
51. Could it be that israel, which was literally created by terrorists, manufactures “Muslim” terrorist groups to help the israelis achieve their geopolitical goals? It certainly looks that way. I think that the U.S. government and israeli governments work together on this.
1:21
52. Lots of horribly maimed and dead goyim, boatloads of shekels deposited in their bank accounts, and an official agreement to get a jewish homeland. These are some of the wonderful things that jews got out of WWI, which they of course played a major role in instigating.
5:00
53. The jewish war on Germany and the jewish New World Order conspiracy.
2:09
54. The American/Allied/jewish conspiracy after WWII to kill German POWs through starvation, exposure and disease. It is estimated that around a million German POWs died in crowded American prisoner of war camps, which were nothing more than muddy, open fields surrounded by barbed wire and guards. A total of about 9 million Germans-civilians and disarmed soldiers-were killed AFTER WWII in various ways and this is detailed in the documentaries Hellstorm and Europa: The Last Battle.
1:31
55. A jewish psychopath unfortunately became the commander of a Polish prison for German civilians after WWII and horribly tortured and murdered an estimated 1800 men, women and children there. And then he escaped to israel and was protected by the israeli government for the rest of his life. What does that tell you about israel?
1:20
56. Historian David Irving describes the Hungarian uprising against jewish tyrants, torturers and murderers.
2:57
57. Is the Russian-Ukrainian war about turning Ukraine into israel 2.0?
2:21
Related: The Ukrainian people are fighting for their survival...against Ukraine
58. GRAPHIC video of Slavic men slaughtering one another in yet another jew-orchestrated genocide of Gentiles, otherwise known as the Ukrainian-Russian War. Ukrainian men are being dragged off the streets in front of their families, dressed up in camouflage uniforms, handcuffed, put on buses to the front and essentially thrown into a meat-grinder. The point of all of this seems to be to clear Ukraine of all the men so that it can be repopulated with jews.
1:55
59. Goyslop for the goyim.
1:41
60. Wait for the punchline.
53 seconds
61. A few of the strategies jews are using to destroy Whites.
2:50
62. The jewish destruction of Western civilization (happening now) is a prerequisite for the creation of the jews’ much-anticipated Talmudic slave planet dystopia.
2:39
63. Let’s end this post on an up-note with this happy song, shall we? Enjoy! You can download this video from here.
3:16
RELATED INFORMATION:
jewish Supremacists Speak
Waking Up to the Jewish Problem
My Awakening to the Jewish Question
Four Books That Explain The Jewish Problem
The Jewish Plot to Enslave Humanity
jews Created Communism
The Protocols of Zion in Modern English
What if (jews were trying to conquer the world)?
The jewish War on the Gentiles
The jewish Onslaught on the Goyim
Jews and the Great Replacement
Why Do So Many jews Love Torturing, Maiming And Slaughtering Gentiles?
The jewish Ritual Sacrifice of Gentile Children
The Peculiar Morality of Jewdom
Eternal Strangers - Critical Views of Jews and Judaism through the Ages (2020) by Thomas Dalton
Terrorism: A jewish Tradition
Gaza Revelation
You should absolutely fear the Jews
If jews Did Not Create Communism, Then Who Did?
Palestinian child in hospital
The State of Israel as “Cartoonishly Evil”?
But Do You Condemn Hamas?
Why Are You So Obsessed With Palestine?
Email to a Brother about the jewish Genocide of the Palestinians
One Way to Stop the jewish Genocide of the Palestinians
jews Created Communism
Holocaust Deprogramming Course
The Holocaust Debunked Once and For All
The Holocaust Hoax Meme Page
The Holocaust Narrative and Deep State Control
One Man’s Road to “Holocaust” Revisionism
The Holocaust, at the Heart of the Gaza Genocide
9/11 Memes
9/11 Predictive Programming
How to Overcome Emotional Barriers to 9/11 Truth
Another poll lays bare the genocidal nature of Israeli society
The jewish Supremacist Way of War
Short videos about jewish Power
Kim Dotcom and The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion
Ending Antisemitism
Some Commentary from Hervé Ryssen, author of “The Jewish Mafia”
A Discussion with Navy Veteran Phil Tourney about the USS Liberty Attack
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 1
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 2
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 3
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 4
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 5
The jewish Supremacists’ War on the World Meme Page 6
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 7
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 8
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 9
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 10
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 11
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 12
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 13
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 14
END
DOING SOME RESEARCH ON SOUTH WEST SPAIN & CAME ACROSS THIS -
"in 1275.[14] The Jewish population of Écija apparently suffered the antisemitic revolt initiated after the assault on the jewry of Seville in June 1391, that spread across Andalusia and much of the Iberian Peninsula."
Wonder what they wer up to ? We kno ther was considerable support for the moors among Spanish jews.
Thank you, as always.