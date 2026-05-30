Top 10 Israeli Warcrimes Exposed: 1948 To Present
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Earlier this year I was visiting with a friend and I was trying to explain to her why I started having issues with jews and judaism in the last few years. This is something that she had a problem with. I began by telling her that I used to believe that israel was the best ally of the United States and that I would get angry at anyone who said anything negative about jews. I believed that jews had been unjustly persecuted for centuries by ignorant bigots and I thought that criticizing jews or judaism was a precursor to more persecution and pogroms.
I was trying to get across to my friend that I knew why she found my new beliefs to be so distasteful and disturbing-because I had felt the exact same way as her about jews and judaism, and about terrible, awful, no-good “anti-Semites”. Like her, I saw jews only as victims, and I had believed that judaism was benign. I didn’t know about the Jewish Problem.
I asked my friend what she thought about the israelis’ war on the Palestinians and her response was that “Israel is their land”. Confused, I asked her again, and she said, again, “It is their land”. I was taken aback by her answer because for the previous two years I had been continually traumatized-along with billions of others-watching the israelis shell and bombard Palestinian apartment buildings, markets, schools, hospitals and refugee camps, maiming and killing several hundred thousand people, maybe close to half of them children-and my friend seemed completely oblivious to all of this. Where had she been? Where did she get her information from-only the controlled MSM? At this point I was at a loss for words and the conversation ended. I didn’t know what to say to her.
Sometime in the future I want to show my friend this video about israeli war crimes, to help her understand why so many people are opposed to israel. I also want to share this post with her, to help her see that the problem is with judaism itself. I want her to realize that judaism is a supremacist ideology that depicts Gentiles as nothing more than cattle to be used, abused, enslaved and butchered. My friend clearly has no awareness of this. And I did not understand this ugly truth about judaism until about four years ago, but now I see it demonstrated in the most horrible ways imaginable. Every. Single. Day.
If this video is taken down from YouTube, you can view it here. I recommend reading the comment section under the video.
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Why is it "their" land? Says who?
Thoughts in the video: Why should UScits wonder that mass murderers become presidents in Israel, when they have a warpspeeder from Epstein island? In Germany goes a rumor about the "Chancelor's file", which he must sign and promise to obey to others... and I seriously do not remember how many MoP had their Phds questioned. The whole west is drowning in daily political scandals and almost nothing happens. We already use words like TACO and have Lego et al films on yt. The west is ridiculous for everybody! Even us!
My biggest history lesson was Vaxxtime - many of "us" passed that test. But would "we" pass poisened water? Shootings? Rapes? And other jewish ideas and desires? I would not!
The jews have no hesitation to shoot NGO people, bomb hospitals, do false flags like 9/11. And what does US? Bomb three times a girls school in Iran! Isn't this unbelievable honourfree?
Jews kill not only Palastinians - they kill ours as well. They kill everybody. Have you seen this young lady from (was it?) kitchen aid running for her already lost life? Her collegues all dead shot, the Toyotas all destroyed...
This genocidal massmurder against all of us will not stop until money is out.
When I was young they said: "Imagine it is war and nobody goes!"
Reality is "...and nobody sends money!"
I stopped paying taxes by leaving my enslaved born into country. I do not live worryfree under palm trees, but have a way more complicated life. I live in elsewhere, bank in other elsewheres, learn about other other elsewheres. I have no home anymore, no normality.
I think the problem are we, as we allow genocide against finally all of us to happen / make it possible with our money. I distance myself as this must not happen in my name. But I am old and not everybody has the freedom of a short rest life time. I am ashamed to say my taxes probably paid in the past for that, what I despise. But the world turns as more and more wake up and become braver. These young video producers are all more then welcomed. Thank you for that link, Binky, another abo for me!