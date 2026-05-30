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Earlier this year I was visiting with a friend and I was trying to explain to her why I started having issues with jews and judaism in the last few years. This is something that she had a problem with. I began by telling her that I used to believe that israel was the best ally of the United States and that I would get angry at anyone who said anything negative about jews. I believed that jews had been unjustly persecuted for centuries by ignorant bigots and I thought that criticizing jews or judaism was a precursor to more persecution and pogroms.



I was trying to get across to my friend that I knew why she found my new beliefs to be so distasteful and disturbing-because I had felt the exact same way as her about jews and judaism, and about terrible, awful, no-good “anti-Semites”. Like her, I saw jews only as victims, and I had believed that judaism was benign. I didn’t know about the Jewish Problem.



I asked my friend what she thought about the israelis’ war on the Palestinians and her response was that “Israel is their land”. Confused, I asked her again, and she said, again, “It is their land”. I was taken aback by her answer because for the previous two years I had been continually traumatized-along with billions of others-watching the israelis shell and bombard Palestinian apartment buildings, markets, schools, hospitals and refugee camps, maiming and killing several hundred thousand people, maybe close to half of them children-and my friend seemed completely oblivious to all of this. Where had she been? Where did she get her information from-only the controlled MSM? At this point I was at a loss for words and the conversation ended. I didn’t know what to say to her.



Sometime in the future I want to show my friend this video about israeli war crimes, to help her understand why so many people are opposed to israel. I also want to share this post with her, to help her see that the problem is with judaism itself. I want her to realize that judaism is a supremacist ideology that depicts Gentiles as nothing more than cattle to be used, abused, enslaved and butchered. My friend clearly has no awareness of this. And I did not understand this ugly truth about judaism until about four years ago, but now I see it demonstrated in the most horrible ways imaginable. Every. Single. Day.



If this video is taken down from YouTube, you can view it here. I recommend reading the comment section under the video.



Related:

RELATED INFORMATION:



The jewish Genocide Of The Palestinians



Why Do So Many jews Love Torturing, Maiming And Slaughtering Gentiles?



The jewish Ritual Sacrifice of Gentile Children



jewish Supremacists Speak



jewish Supremacist Quotes



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The State of Israel as "Cartoonishly Evil"?



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The October 7, 2023 "Hamas" Attack was an Israeli False Flag Attack



Email to a Brother about the jewish Genocide of the Palestinians



One Way to Stop the jewish Genocide of the Palestinians



Is this a Jewish Supremacist War on the World?



Leather-Jacketed Coke-Snorting Jews in the Soviet Secret Police Torturing, Raping and Killing Gentiles: The Evidence



jews Created Communism



If jews Did Not Create Communism, Then Who Did?



Terrorism: A jewish Tradition



The Real History of WWII?



The Jewish Hand in the World Wars



The Holocaust, at the Heart of the Gaza Genocide



Holocaust Deprogramming Course



You should absolutely fear the Jews



The jewish Supremacists’ War on the White Population



Is this a jewish Supremacist War on the World?



The jewish War on the Gentiles



The jewish Onslaught on the Goyim



The State of Israel as “Cartoonishly Evil”?



Sons of the Covenant: The Untold History of B’nai B’rith, the ADL, & the Assault on Dissent (Part II)



The jewish Supremacist Way of War



Short videos about jewish Power

Kim Dotcom and The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion



Ending Antisemitism



Some Commentary from Hervé Ryssen, author of “The Jewish Mafia”



A Discussion with Navy Veteran Phil Tourney about the USS Liberty Attack



An Abridged History of Israel’s False Flag Operations against the U.S.A.



Israel’s Use of False Flags in Global Terrorism



9/11: Missing Links



The October 7, 2023 “Hamas” Attack was an Israeli False Flag Attack



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 1



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 2



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 3



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 4



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 5



The jewish Supremacists’ War on the World Meme Page 6



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 7



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 8



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 9



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 10



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 11



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 12



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 13



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