"Globalists" Versus Humanity

"Globalists" Versus Humanity

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Vigilant Amalek Snow Leopard's avatar
Vigilant Amalek Snow Leopard
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Why is it "their" land? Says who?

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longgowhereto's avatar
longgowhereto
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Thoughts in the video: Why should UScits wonder that mass murderers become presidents in Israel, when they have a warpspeeder from Epstein island? In Germany goes a rumor about the "Chancelor's file", which he must sign and promise to obey to others... and I seriously do not remember how many MoP had their Phds questioned. The whole west is drowning in daily political scandals and almost nothing happens. We already use words like TACO and have Lego et al films on yt. The west is ridiculous for everybody! Even us!

My biggest history lesson was Vaxxtime - many of "us" passed that test. But would "we" pass poisened water? Shootings? Rapes? And other jewish ideas and desires? I would not!

The jews have no hesitation to shoot NGO people, bomb hospitals, do false flags like 9/11. And what does US? Bomb three times a girls school in Iran! Isn't this unbelievable honourfree?

Jews kill not only Palastinians - they kill ours as well. They kill everybody. Have you seen this young lady from (was it?) kitchen aid running for her already lost life? Her collegues all dead shot, the Toyotas all destroyed...

This genocidal massmurder against all of us will not stop until money is out.

When I was young they said: "Imagine it is war and nobody goes!"

Reality is "...and nobody sends money!"

I stopped paying taxes by leaving my enslaved born into country. I do not live worryfree under palm trees, but have a way more complicated life. I live in elsewhere, bank in other elsewheres, learn about other other elsewheres. I have no home anymore, no normality.

I think the problem are we, as we allow genocide against finally all of us to happen / make it possible with our money. I distance myself as this must not happen in my name. But I am old and not everybody has the freedom of a short rest life time. I am ashamed to say my taxes probably paid in the past for that, what I despise. But the world turns as more and more wake up and become braver. These young video producers are all more then welcomed. Thank you for that link, Binky, another abo for me!

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