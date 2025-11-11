They Designed a System You Can Never Escape
video
A fascinating explanation of our corrupt, absurd financial system and how it came to be.
Yes, this is the Rothschild clan , evil Banksters …
Pres. Wilson- most treasonous president who gave away our God given rights to property… allowing the forming the federal reserve. A private banking cartel. They aren’t Federal, nor do they have reserves.
“It is those who run /control money supply who control the people”. - paraphrased by Amstel (Bauer) Rothschild
“And the borrower is slave to the leader” - bible
the honorable debtor sustains the tricky lender,
the tricky debtor destroys the honorable lender.