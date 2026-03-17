See viewers’ comments about this movie here.



This movie, Mask Off: The Republic Just Went Full Empire, is an excellent documentary about the ongoing war on Iran. While the movie is dominated by Trump’s and his administration members’ pronouncements about the war, it is obvious to many Americans now that these people are not the ones actually running the government. One of the great things that the movie does is show how badly Trump supporters have been duped by the MAGA psyop. I know, because I was one of them.



Related: Is The War On Iran COVID 2.0?



I am embarrassed to say that I voted for Trump twice, back when I still believed that voting had some discernible effect on government laws and policies, back when I was still living in the Matrix. What I liked about Trump was that he spoke out against the controlled Media-he called them “the Fake News” (ha ha ha), he promised to make the economy boom using his supposedly genius-level business skills and he claimed that he wanted to end American wars in the Middle East. He made a great, REALLY GREAT, UNBELIEVABLY GREAT! sales pitch and I fell for it. The documentary above shows how much of a con Trump’s “Peace President “ shtick was.



Related: ‘Q-Anon’ Bears Striking Resemblance to Bolshevik Psy-Op From 1920s Known As ‘Operation Trust’



Now I understand that the entire system is run by psychopaths. I realize that all political parties work for this cabal of psychopaths, that voting only exists to give us the illusion that we control the politicians, and that Trump is just another corrupt puppet who works for this cabal. Of course Trump declared that he would fight the “Deep State”-he had to-but he is just another cog in its machinery. After the election he dropped any pretense that he wasn’t part of the machine: On his second day in office he pledged $500 billion of our tax dollars to the so-called Stargate project, which by all appearances is the infrastructure of a massive digital surveillance system. Part of the Stargate money will supposedly go to creating more mRNA “vaccines”. Hooray! More winning! Of course Captain Warp Speed still crows about the amazing success of the COVID-19 clot shots, which have killed, apparently, several hundred thousand Americans, likely killed millions of people worldwide and have left millions of others permanently injured.



Related: 56% Of Americans Now Suspect COVID-19 ‘Vaccines’ Caused Mass-Deaths

Many people who voted for Trump in 2024 naively thought that he would bring justice to the COVID-19 vax genocide perpetrators, but instead he has filled his administration with COVID-19 vaccine promoters.



The demons running this system are laughing in our faces.

Trump has fully supported israel’s genocide of the Palestinians, praising the israeli murderers and giving them billions of dollars in missiles, bombs and bullets to keep slaughtering more Palestinian men, women and children (STUDY: Israelis have likely killed 377,000 Palestinians). While israel was bombing Palestinian schools, hospitals, apartment buildings, markets, mosques, and refugee camps, and while israeli soldiers were raping and torturing Palestinian prisoners, Trump released this grotesque video:

To me, this is an example of satanic mockery.



Trump’s name is all over the recently released Epstein files, of course. I suspect that the release of the files is part of some sort of psyop-maybe it is to rub our faces in the utter depravity and evil of our ruling class, to demoralize us, to make us feel helpless. Everyone should now know that President Trump was a good pal of child-rapist Jeffrey Epstein for about fifteen years and there is lots of evidence that he was raping children himself during this time. See here and here.



This person is actually the President of the United States, you understand.



Maybe this information about his crimes was used to coerce Trump to sign off on the war on Iran. Or maybe he did it willingly, happily…because he is a psychopath. Maybe the war was started, in part, because too many people were beginning to question why Trump’s name was found 38,000 times in the Epstein files.



By the way, here is how you make the Epstein files a red versus blue issue and stir the pot:



Video: Trump claims the push to release the Epstein files is a ‘Democrat hoax‘



Funny, I thought one of Trump’s campaign promises was to release the Epstein files if he won the election.



At his campaign rallies, Trump liked to recite the poem “The Snake”. He changed some of the words and claimed that the snake represented illegal immigrants entering America, but maybe he was lying about that part, like he lies about so much else. This is the original poem/song:



On her way to work one morning,

Down the path alongside the lake,

A tender-hearted woman saw a poor half-frozen snake.

His pretty-colored skin had been all frosted with the dew.

“Oh well,” she cried, “I’ll take you in and I’ll take care of you.”

“Take me in oh tender woman,

“Take me in, for heaven’s sake,

“Take me in oh tender woman,” sighed the snake.

She wrapped him up all cozy in a curvature of silk

And then laid him by the fireside with some honey and some milk .

Now she hurried home from work that night as soon as she arrived.

She found that pretty snake she’d taken in had been revived.

“Take me in, oh tender woman ,

“Take me in, for heaven’s sake,

“Take me in oh tender woman,” sighed the snake.

Now she clutched him to her bosom, “You’re so beautiful,” she cried.

“But if I hadn’t brought you in by now you might have died.”

Now she stroked his pretty skin and then she kissed and held him tight .

But instead of saying thanks, that snake gave her a vicious bite.

“Take me in, oh tender woman,

“Take me in, for heaven’s sake,

“Take me in oh tender woman,” sighed the snake.

“I saved you,” cried that woman.

“And you’ve bit me even, why?

“You know your bite is poisonous and now I’m going to die.”

“Oh shut up, silly woman,” said the reptile with a grin,

“You knew damn well I was a snake before you took me in,

“Take me in, tender woman



”Take me in, for heaven’s sake”



”Take me in, tender woman,” sighed the snake



“Take me in, tender woman,” sighed the snake



“Take me in, tender woman,” sighed the snake



VT Uncensored Foreign Policy author Ken Barret wrong in 2017 that Trump took unusual pleasure in reciting the poem and he suspected that Trump actually saw himself as the snake:

Al Wilson’s song is about a male psychopath who seduces and betrays a woman. Confronted, the psychopath excuses himself by saying “you knew I was a bad boy when you let me seduce you, so what did you expect?” It’s obvious why Trump identifies with the role of psychopathic seducer. What else has he been doing all his life? Using and discarding women. Using and discarding clients. Using and discarding voters. We knew all about Trump before we took him in. We knew Trump (in all likelihood) hired prostitutes to piss all over a bed Obama had slept in. Sex slavery lawsuit links Trump’s Mar-a-Lago to pedophile ring: report We knew Trump is a serial sexual assault perpetrator, according to a long list of women (and they’re just the ones with the guts to go public.) We knew Trump was a client of Jeffrey Epstein, the Mossad’s pedophile pimp, and (according to a lawsuit) raped a 13-year-old. “I’ve known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy,’’ Trump told New York Magazine back in 2002. “He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it — Jeffrey enjoys his social life.” We knew Trump has been a mob frontman ever since he was “made” by Roy Cohn. We knew Trump Tower is the Russian-Israeli mob’s New York headquarters. We knew Trump bought beauty contests so he could do things like barging into Miss Teen USA’s dressing room and then boast about it. I could go on like this all night. But I shouldn’t have to tell you what you already knew before you took Trump in. Just looking at his demeanor for a couple of seconds should be enough to reveal to anyone with eyes that the current President of the United States is a flim-flam man – an egotistical narcissistic scumbag and borderline psychopath who specializes in “taking in” an ever-growing number of victims.

I think we should always look for the good in every bad situation. There is always a silver lining, even though it may be hard to see. A big benefit of Trump ending his charade of being “America First” and no longer pretending that he cares a whit about his supporters is that this will force more MAGA diehards to realize, finally, that Trump is not playing 5-D chess while fighting the Deep State. Many more Trump voters will understand that Orangeman is not on the side of Team Humanity and that they are not going to fix anything by voting for this puppet or that puppet or some other puppet that are all ultimately owned by the demonic cabal that actually runs everything.



Related: Illuminati Sign at Inauguration



Related: Trump False Flag Assassination Hoax Completely Staged By All The Usual Suspects Such As…..

RELATED INFORMATION:





Donald Trump is Controlled Opposition



Super Trump the Zionist Vows to Crush “Antisemitism



Trump’s Zionist Administration Picks



A Rebuttal To Media Praises On Trump



Is Trump Jewish, and hiding It? Here’s why I think so



The Coded Journals in the Epstein Files That Hide a Teenage Girl’s Horrific Story



UPDATE 7: EPSTEIN FILES HORROR SHOW: 'How Do We Get Rid Of Poor People As A Whole,’ ‘God is a construct, Cute girls are real,’ Taxes Pay For The Pedo Coverup, Obama’s WH Legal Counsel & MORE



The Epstein Files: Exposing Satanic Globalist Pedophiles Raping, Torturing, and Eating Babies?



BREAKING: Epstein Files Vanish After DOJ Releases Records Mentioning Trump



Browse Epstein Investigation Documents



Pedophilia and Empire: Satan, Sodomy and the Deep State



Cannibalism, Blood-Drinking and High Adept Satanism



The Sentient and The Brave



The Liberator-several gigabytes of red-pill information



We Live in a Fake System



Books About Our Corrupt System



Articles and Videos about Our Fake, Corrupt System



10 Hidden Secrets of Government and Media Mind Control from Jason Christoff



A Child Sacrifice Cult Walking In Plain Sight by Jason Christoff

“Covid” Revealed How The Government Actually Works



Rupture As Rapture



The Jewish Plot to Enslave Humanity



Political Ponerology



The Rape of the Mind: The Psychology of Thought Control, Menticide, and Brainwashing



Our Greatest Earthly Enemy



The Politics of Obedience: The Discourse of Voluntary Servitude



The Jones Plantation



A History of Central Banking and the Enslavement of Mankind



Planet Mind Control: Explaining Mind Control with Jason Christoff (interview with a survivor of satanic ritual abuse)



The Power Structure of the World



“The Matrix” Is Not What You Think—Here’s Why It Matters



mkultra, mknaomi, jabs, transhumanism - the manipulation of humanity



Slavery Was Never Abolished



Making the World Safe for Pathocracy



What If The America You Pledge Allegiance To Isn’t The One Running The Show?



The Protocols of Modern Enslavement



The Global Gang



The Facade Government

Barnum World



The World of Barnum: Why Empty Words Still Rule Us



10 Conspiracy Fact Videos



The Great Taking



Jason Christoff - How The Elite Use Sports To Rule The Masses



END