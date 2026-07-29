In the video below (copied from here), “Remarque88” details various aspects of the proposed merger of the U.S. and israel’s military infrastructure and intelligence resources that is found in the latest National Defense Authorization Act. He describes the merger as a treasonous scheme that would allow the siphoning off of American tax-dollars to the parasitical, genocidal nation of israel without any sort of public oversight. After watching the israelis maim and slaughter hundreds of thousands of Palestinians over the last three years, most Americans are not happy seeing their hard-earned money pouring into the israeli treasury and paying for the weapons used in the genocide of the Palestinians. However, if the latest defense funding bill is finalized and approved without any changes, the American people will have no practical way of seeing how much of their money goes to israel, and no “legal” method to stop this theft. That is clearly a major goal of the planned merger.



Consider this: Earlier this year Trump said that he wanted to boost the U.S. defense budget to $1.5 trillion, a massive, utterly absurd 50% increase. That’s insane. Is there a connection between this hoped-for budget “expansion” and the NDAA amendments that would hide the Pentagon’s money flow to israel? I strongly suspect that there is.



Related: Israel’s Proposal to End US Military Funding Is Actually Designed to Further Enmesh the US in Its Oppression of Palestinians



Related: The End of American Sovereignty: Why the NDAA Merger Amendment Is a Legislative Coup | Jack Mullen

SHOW NOTES:



BY THE WAY.... TUCKER SAYS YOU’RE GENOCIDAL TOO Tucker projecting genocidal tendencies....



Dennis Kucinich YouTube



Neil Oliver YouTube

H.R. 8800—NATIONAL DEFENSE AUTHORIZATION ACT FOR FISCAL YEAR 2027 https://armedservices.house.gov/uploadedfiles/fy27_ndaa_chairmans_mark_-_final.pdf



The Senate Intelligence Committee's Intelligence Authorization Act for FY 2027 https://www.congress.gov/119/bills/s4615/BILLS-119s4615pcs.pdf



Quincy Institute https://quincyinst.org/research/cooperation-without-oversight-the-united-states-israel-defense-technology-cooperation-initiative/#



NGA https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Geospatial-Intelligence_Agency



Israel GDP https://www.macrotrends.net/datasets/global-metrics/countries/isr/israel/gdp-gross-domestic-product



REMARQUE88 SUBSTACK https://substack.com/@remarque88moneylessworld



Remarque88 Channel - RUMBLE https://rumble.com/user/Remarque88



BITCHUTE https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GISyVy9bw05Q/



BITCHUTE (Crownuts) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kN9FVa9ZwGRT/

RELATED INFORMATION:



A list of all the experts saying Israel is committing genocide in Gaza



Archive Genocide — War Crimes Archive



What if (jews were trying to conquer the world)?



The jewish War on the Gentiles



The jewish Onslaught on the Goyim



Jews and the Great Replacement



Why Do So Many jews Love Torturing, Maiming And Slaughtering Gentiles?



The jewish Ritual Sacrifice of Gentile Children



jewish Supremacists Speak



Jewish Supremacist Quotes



The Peculiar Morality of Jewdom



My Awakening to the Jewish Question



Waking Up to the Jewish Problem



Eternal Strangers - Critical Views of Jews and Judaism through the Ages (2020) by Thomas Dalton



What’s the Deal with Jews and Torture?



Terrorism: A jewish Tradition



Gaza Revelation



You should absolutely fear the Jews



If jews Did Not Create Communism, Then Who Did?



Palestinian child in hospital



The State of Israel as “Cartoonishly Evil”?



But Do You Condemn Hamas?



Why Are You So Obsessed With Palestine?



Email to a Brother about the jewish Genocide of the Palestinians



One Way to Stop the jewish Genocide of the Palestinians



jews Created Communism



Holocaust Deprogramming Course



The Holocaust Debunked Once and For All



The Holocaust Hoax Meme Page



The Holocaust Narrative and Deep State Control



One Man’s Road to “Holocaust” Revisionism



The Holocaust, at the Heart of the Gaza Genocide



Interesting And Informative Posts About The War On Humanity



9/11 Memes



9/11 Predictive Programming



How to Overcome Emotional Barriers to 9/11 Truth



Another poll lays bare the genocidal nature of Israeli society



The jewish Supremacist Way of War



Short videos about jewish Power

Kim Dotcom and The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion



Ending Antisemitism



Some Commentary from Hervé Ryssen, author of “The Jewish Mafia”



A Discussion with Navy Veteran Phil Tourney about the USS Liberty Attack



The Jewish Plot to Enslave Humanity



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 1



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 2



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 3



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 4



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 5



The jewish Supremacists’ War on the World Meme Page 6



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 7



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 8



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 9



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 10



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 11



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 12



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 13



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 14



END

