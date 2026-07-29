"Globalists" Versus Humanity

"Globalists" Versus Humanity

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Kovin's avatar
Kovin
1d

This is all important information - such a shame so many are under the spells cast by Jewish demons and remain ignorant and blind to the existential threat we all face...

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4 replies by Binky LaRue and others
SheThinksLiberty's avatar
SheThinksLiberty
13h

When Tucker says "'We're' all capable of 'genocide,'" does he actually mean to say as governments or as individuals? Certainly I alone have no capacity for "genocide" at all. That's just silly. Stupid for him to say that -- unless he means to say all governments are capable of genocide. That I do believe. As Murray Rothbard told us, government is "the organization of robbery systematized and writ large." I'd add murder (including genocide) systematized and writ large.

Also, the never-ending, utterly cliché "'Nazis" committed genocide annoys me profoundly. Clearly, most still believe this hogwash as served up to us. Yet for "Americans" to continually call out that which (allegedly) happened outside this country at others' hands?

How about we talk about the virtual genocide of millions of native people on this dirt, hmmm, when "we" want to talk about genocide? How about instead of going outside the country for examples, "we" look in the mirror and stop referring to "Nazis" or the Rwandans? Hmmm?

The integration of the U.S. military with that of the Balfour-inspired geopolitical genocidal apartheid hellhole trailer park on the Med is flat-out treason. And there is only one punishment for that. Though opposed in general, I think I might just have to support that in this case.

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