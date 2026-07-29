The USA - israel Merger is the Ultimate Heist
video
In the video below (copied from here), “Remarque88” details various aspects of the proposed merger of the U.S. and israel’s military infrastructure and intelligence resources that is found in the latest National Defense Authorization Act. He describes the merger as a treasonous scheme that would allow the siphoning off of American tax-dollars to the parasitical, genocidal nation of israel without any sort of public oversight. After watching the israelis maim and slaughter hundreds of thousands of Palestinians over the last three years, most Americans are not happy seeing their hard-earned money pouring into the israeli treasury and paying for the weapons used in the genocide of the Palestinians. However, if the latest defense funding bill is finalized and approved without any changes, the American people will have no practical way of seeing how much of their money goes to israel, and no “legal” method to stop this theft. That is clearly a major goal of the planned merger.
Consider this: Earlier this year Trump said that he wanted to boost the U.S. defense budget to $1.5 trillion, a massive, utterly absurd 50% increase. That’s insane. Is there a connection between this hoped-for budget “expansion” and the NDAA amendments that would hide the Pentagon’s money flow to israel? I strongly suspect that there is.
Related: Israel’s Proposal to End US Military Funding Is Actually Designed to Further Enmesh the US in Its Oppression of Palestinians
Related: The End of American Sovereignty: Why the NDAA Merger Amendment Is a Legislative Coup | Jack Mullen
SHOW NOTES:
BY THE WAY.... TUCKER SAYS YOU’RE GENOCIDAL TOO Tucker projecting genocidal tendencies....
Dennis Kucinich YouTube
Neil Oliver YouTube
H.R. 8800—NATIONAL DEFENSE AUTHORIZATION ACT FOR FISCAL YEAR 2027 https://armedservices.house.gov/uploadedfiles/fy27_ndaa_chairmans_mark_-_final.pdf
The Senate Intelligence Committee's Intelligence Authorization Act for FY 2027 https://www.congress.gov/119/bills/s4615/BILLS-119s4615pcs.pdf
Quincy Institute https://quincyinst.org/research/cooperation-without-oversight-the-united-states-israel-defense-technology-cooperation-initiative/#
NGA https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/National_Geospatial-Intelligence_Agency
Israel GDP https://www.macrotrends.net/datasets/global-metrics/countries/isr/israel/gdp-gross-domestic-product
REMARQUE88 SUBSTACK https://substack.com/@remarque88moneylessworld
Remarque88 Channel - RUMBLE https://rumble.com/user/Remarque88
BITCHUTE https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GISyVy9bw05Q/
BITCHUTE (Crownuts) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kN9FVa9ZwGRT/
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This is all important information - such a shame so many are under the spells cast by Jewish demons and remain ignorant and blind to the existential threat we all face...
When Tucker says "'We're' all capable of 'genocide,'" does he actually mean to say as governments or as individuals? Certainly I alone have no capacity for "genocide" at all. That's just silly. Stupid for him to say that -- unless he means to say all governments are capable of genocide. That I do believe. As Murray Rothbard told us, government is "the organization of robbery systematized and writ large." I'd add murder (including genocide) systematized and writ large.
Also, the never-ending, utterly cliché "'Nazis" committed genocide annoys me profoundly. Clearly, most still believe this hogwash as served up to us. Yet for "Americans" to continually call out that which (allegedly) happened outside this country at others' hands?
How about we talk about the virtual genocide of millions of native people on this dirt, hmmm, when "we" want to talk about genocide? How about instead of going outside the country for examples, "we" look in the mirror and stop referring to "Nazis" or the Rwandans? Hmmm?
The integration of the U.S. military with that of the Balfour-inspired geopolitical genocidal apartheid hellhole trailer park on the Med is flat-out treason. And there is only one punishment for that. Though opposed in general, I think I might just have to support that in this case.