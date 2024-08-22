This debate about “Zionism” took place on August 18, 2024. It features Candace Owens, Andrew Meyer, Dan Bilzerian, Dave Smith and Andrew Tate. The only Zionist in the debate was Andrew Meyer, and he did a lot of deflecting using whataboutism. For example, whenever anyone tried to get him to focus in on Israel’s crimes, he pulled an Alex Jones and started railing about the villainy of the Chicoms. It seemed desperate. His apologetic rationalizations for the various sick Talmudic verses weren’t terribly convincing either. It is important to note that the Talmud directs Jews to lie to the goyim and specifically instructs them to conceal Talmudic teachings from non-Jews:



“According to the Talmud in the book of Sanhedrin 59a, in the opinion of Rabbi Johanan, a non-Jew who learns the Torah should be killed, unless they are converting to Judaism or are learning the special laws which pertain to the Ger Toshab (The Noahide Laws). Footnote 3 to the passage is very forward as to the reason for this: ‘it is suggested that R. Johanan feared the knowledge of Gentiles in matters of Jurisprudence, as they would use it against the Jews in their opponents’ courts.’ In Abodah Zarah 26a – 26b it is the concurrent opinion of both Rabbi Johanan and Rabbi Abbahu that ‘informers and apostates’ also known as ‘mosers’ may be thrown into a pit to die; this is unlike non-Jews who can only be abandoned in a pit to die, but not thrown in. The Jewish Encyclopedia further details that one who teaches the Talmud to a Non-Jew should be killed (which they brush of as an idiom). It is little wonder why Jews would fear non-Jews gaining an understanding of their laws, especially since Jewish Noahide Law gives non-Jews secondary legal status and prohibits them from practicing their own religion on pain of death.”



So, based on this, why should anyone trust Meyer’s defense of various sickening, hateful Talmudic verses?:



Two positive things I will say about Andrew Meyer is that he smoothly, professionally presented his points and a couple of his comments actually seemed reasonable.



Dan Bilzarian made many good arguments and was very passionate about this topic. He actually said the U.S. should go to war against Israel. The fact is that Israel is an enemy of the American people, maybe our worst enemy. Bilzarian is a U.S. Navy veteran and repeatedly brought up Israel’s 1967 false flag attack on the USS Liberty, which was clearly designed to get the United States involved in the 6-Day War on the side of Israel. During the debate, he implied that Israel did 9/11 as well, but this subject was never directly discussed. Maybe it is still too radioactive for Twitter? I think so. Without specifically citing 9/11, Bilzarian blamed Israel for America’s 2003 war on Iraq, and when he did Andrew Meyer immediately tried to deflect responsibility to George W. Bush, Dick Cheney and other American “neocons” for the war rather than Israel. Of course both the U.S. and Israeli governments worked together on the 9/11 false flag attack to create a pretext for America to invade Iraq, which was one of Israel’s main enemies.



A major topic discussed was, of course, Israel’s ongoing genocide of the Palestinians. Meyer said that the October 7th attack was “allowed” to happen by the Israeli government, but he didn’t seem to grasp how horrified and disgusted the rest of humanity is with Israel’s continuing massacre of the Palestinians. Other subjects that were brought up were the Epstein scandal, psychiatry and child sexual abuse, the murder of Mary Phagan and the ADL, and Israel’s control of U.S. politicians.



It was great to hear a public debate on this topic by these fairly well-known media personalities. I am amazed that the debate was allowed on Twitter (X) and is still up on YouTube. I assume it is not some sort of limited hangout, but who really knows for sure?



Here is a discussion about the debate:



1984’s Continuing the Candace Owens JQ Conversation—3 hours with Andrew Torba, Ian Carroll, and more…

https://x.com/i/spaces/1mnxeADYnbnxX/peek



A big thank you goes out to Cat McGuire for providing links to the debate and to the discussion of the debate!





