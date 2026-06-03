The Protocols of Zion in Modern English
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The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion is said to be a plan by jews to take over the world. The Protocols book was first published in Russia in 1905. Here is an explanation about who, allegedly, wrote the book and how, allegedly, it became public.
We are told, of course, that the Protocols are fake or are forgeries, but once you start reading through this book, you see that every Protocol has been or is in the process of being implemented across the world. By jews. That is an awfully peculiar coincidence, wouldn’t you say? If the Protocols really are fake, then the jews must have read through them, thought that this plan to take over the world was a pretty good one, and decided to follow it. On the other hand, if the Protocols are real, which I think they are, we would expect jews to deny that they are real because the Protocols give the game away.
Fake or real, the Protocols fit what is going on now, which is the only thing that matters. Read through the summary below and see how closely the Protocols describe what we see happening in the world today.
This updated, slimmed-down, modern English version of The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion is an easier read than the stilted, verbose original, but I recommend reading both.
Binky LaRue
The Protocols of Zion in Modern English
A one page summary…
Goyim are mentally inferior to Jews and can’t run their nations properly. For their sake and ours, we need to abolish their governments and replace them with a single government. This will take a long time and involve much bloodshed, but it’s for a good cause. Here’s what we’ll need to do:
1. Place our agents and helpers everywhere
2. Take control of the media and use it in propaganda for our plans
3. Start fights between different races, classes and religions
4. Use bribery, threats and blackmail to get our way
5. Use Freemasonic Lodges to attract potential public officials
6. Appeal to successful people’s egos
7. Appoint puppet leaders who can be controlled by blackmail
8. Replace royal rule with socialist rule, then communism, then despotism
9. Abolish all rights and freedoms, except the right of force by us
10. Sacrifice people (including Jews sometimes) when necessary
11. Eliminate religion; replace it with science and materialism
12. Control the education system to spread deception and destroy intellect
13. Rewrite history to our benefit
14. Create entertaining distractions
15. Corrupt minds with filth and perversion
16. Encourage people to spy on one another
17. Keep the masses in poverty and perpetual labor
18. Take possession of all wealth, property and (especially) gold
19. Use gold to manipulate the markets, cause depressions etc.
20. Introduce a progressive tax on wealth
21. Replace sound investment with speculation
22. Make long-term interest-bearing loans to governments
23. Give bad advice to governments and everyone else
Eventually the Goyim will be so angry with their governments (because we’ll blame them for the resulting mess) that they’ll gladly have us take over. We will then appoint a descendant of David to be king of the world, and the remaining Goyim will bow down and sing his praises. Everyone will live in peace and obedient order under his glorious rule.
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The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 4
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 5
The jewish Supremacists’ War on the World Meme Page 6
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 7
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 8
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 9
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 10
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 11
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 12
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 13
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Thank you as always for your work Blinky even if at times i might have some different perspectives. I too believe these are authentic after having studying the New World Order agenda / Illuminist World Order = Antichrist World "Order" [actually raw, pure, undiluted and unrestrained never seen before on earth CHAOS] for over 25 years. The Protocols are just far too accurate to the endless statements made by many Ultra-Orthodox & Chabad type and related Jews who declare **the exact same things** [such as the Noahide Laws as one of many examples, + the Communist Manifesto Tenants etc]. And for me as a John 3:1-21 qualified disciple, i know Jesus and His Apostles forewarned the events and signs that would happen that basically "pre-exposed" the Protocols. I could share more about the other numbered agenda goals, but i want to focus on number ten right now, see below, because this is what i remembered when i read number ten again [this is from my text archives], so here's some other related evidence for what you shared [i don't all agree with Mr. Makow's perspective but more so than not i do], Zionism and Judaism use lower level Jews as canon fodder/pawns. Here's an excerpt from Henry Makow - https://www.henrymakow.com/000482.html ;
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The victim are ordinary Jews. The Jewish elite regards the Jewish rank-and-file as pawns. "Anti Semitism is indispensable to us for the management of our lesser brethren," says the author of Protocols of the Elders of Zion (9-2) a "forgery" that reads like the blueprint of the New World Order.
Jews had to be terrorized into setting up Israel as a "national home," i.e. colonising the Middle East and creating a centre of world government. World Finance funded the Nazis. Zionists actively collaborated with them. See "The Holocaust as Mental Paradigm." See also "Zionism: A Conspiracy Against Jews".
Zionist betrayal is the reason Jews went passively to their deaths, says Rabbi Moshe Shonfeld in his book "Holocaust Victims Accuse. Non-Zionist Jews were worth more dead than alive to the Zionist leadership who, Shonfeld says, reaped the moral and financial capital from their "sacrifice." See my "Zionism: Compulsory Suicide for Jews.".......... Because "Jewish" leaders have been exploiting their "lesser brethren" for a long time, and are doing so today. Ordinary Jews pay the price and this price could rise.
In my opinion, Zionism is a movement to deceive Jews into advancing the objectives of British imperialism. (See, "The Jewish Conspiracy is British Imperialism") Zionists who have built their lives on a false premise naturally will reject this view.
Specifically, Jews helped the British-Jewish elite colonize the oil-rich Middle East under the pretext of Jews needing a national home. Despite the appearance of neutrality, the British (and Americans) financed, trained and equipped the Jews.
(John Coleman, _Diplomacy by Deception p. 107._)
The "British" are really the London-based international banking cartel associated with names like Rothschild and Rockefeller. It doesn't answer to any government.
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Important Note: When you see the word British in the above citation, it's actually a reference to the "Brith'ish" [Covenant Man] aka the false Jacobites who claim to be the direct genetic descendants of Jacob, it does not refer to the British people from what i have heard some put forth. Hence British Imperialism could be argued to truly be NOT a European agenda but a faux-Jacobite Banker agenda which as usual, they blame a myriad of great ongoing history changing evils since the 400s A.D. on Europeans, like the Trans-Atlantic Slave/Thrall Trade which was truly a Jew'ish/faux Jacobite project. I'm only touching the a few surfaces here. Hope this helps.
So again thank you for your work, i've archived this to my library.
I'd heard of these, but never delved into them
I'm grateful for the one page summary. Looks to me like they've been quite successful in keeping to this plan. No coincidences here!
Thank you!