The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion is said to be a plan by jews to take over the world. The Protocols book was first published in Russia in 1905. Here is an explanation about who, allegedly, wrote the book and how, allegedly, it became public.



We are told, of course, that the Protocols are fake or are forgeries, but once you start reading through this book, you see that every Protocol has been or is in the process of being implemented across the world. By jews. That is an awfully peculiar coincidence, wouldn’t you say? If the Protocols really are fake, then the jews must have read through them, thought that this plan to take over the world was a pretty good one, and decided to follow it. On the other hand, if the Protocols are real, which I think they are, we would expect jews to deny that they are real because the Protocols give the game away.



Fake or real, the Protocols fit what is going on now, which is the only thing that matters. Read through the summary below and see how closely the Protocols describe what we see happening in the world today.



This updated, slimmed-down, modern English version of The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion is an easier read than the stilted, verbose original, but I recommend reading both.



Binky LaRue

A one page summary…

Goyim are mentally inferior to Jews and can’t run their nations properly. For their sake and ours, we need to abolish their governments and replace them with a single government. This will take a long time and involve much bloodshed, but it’s for a good cause. Here’s what we’ll need to do:



1. Place our agents and helpers everywhere

2. Take control of the media and use it in propaganda for our plans

3. Start fights between different races, classes and religions

4. Use bribery, threats and blackmail to get our way

5. Use Freemasonic Lodges to attract potential public officials

6. Appeal to successful people’s egos

7. Appoint puppet leaders who can be controlled by blackmail

8. Replace royal rule with socialist rule, then communism, then despotism

9. Abolish all rights and freedoms, except the right of force by us

10. Sacrifice people (including Jews sometimes) when necessary

11. Eliminate religion; replace it with science and materialism

12. Control the education system to spread deception and destroy intellect

13. Rewrite history to our benefit

14. Create entertaining distractions

15. Corrupt minds with filth and perversion

16. Encourage people to spy on one another

17. Keep the masses in poverty and perpetual labor

18. Take possession of all wealth, property and (especially) gold

19. Use gold to manipulate the markets, cause depressions etc.

20. Introduce a progressive tax on wealth

21. Replace sound investment with speculation

22. Make long-term interest-bearing loans to governments

23. Give bad advice to governments and everyone else



Eventually the Goyim will be so angry with their governments (because we’ll blame them for the resulting mess) that they’ll gladly have us take over. We will then appoint a descendant of David to be king of the world, and the remaining Goyim will bow down and sing his praises. Everyone will live in peace and obedient order under his glorious rule.

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