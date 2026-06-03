"Globalists" Versus Humanity

"Globalists" Versus Humanity

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Discepolo Lazzaro's avatar
Discepolo Lazzaro
2d

Thank you as always for your work Blinky even if at times i might have some different perspectives. I too believe these are authentic after having studying the New World Order agenda / Illuminist World Order = Antichrist World "Order" [actually raw, pure, undiluted and unrestrained never seen before on earth CHAOS] for over 25 years. The Protocols are just far too accurate to the endless statements made by many Ultra-Orthodox & Chabad type and related Jews who declare **the exact same things** [such as the Noahide Laws as one of many examples, + the Communist Manifesto Tenants etc]. And for me as a John 3:1-21 qualified disciple, i know Jesus and His Apostles forewarned the events and signs that would happen that basically "pre-exposed" the Protocols. I could share more about the other numbered agenda goals, but i want to focus on number ten right now, see below, because this is what i remembered when i read number ten again [this is from my text archives], so here's some other related evidence for what you shared [i don't all agree with Mr. Makow's perspective but more so than not i do], Zionism and Judaism use lower level Jews as canon fodder/pawns. Here's an excerpt from Henry Makow - https://www.henrymakow.com/000482.html ;

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The victim are ordinary Jews. The Jewish elite regards the Jewish rank-and-file as pawns. "Anti Semitism is indispensable to us for the management of our lesser brethren," says the author of Protocols of the Elders of Zion (9-2) a "forgery" that reads like the blueprint of the New World Order.

Jews had to be terrorized into setting up Israel as a "national home," i.e. colonising the Middle East and creating a centre of world government. World Finance funded the Nazis. Zionists actively collaborated with them. See "The Holocaust as Mental Paradigm." See also "Zionism: A Conspiracy Against Jews".

Zionist betrayal is the reason Jews went passively to their deaths, says Rabbi Moshe Shonfeld in his book "Holocaust Victims Accuse. Non-Zionist Jews were worth more dead than alive to the Zionist leadership who, Shonfeld says, reaped the moral and financial capital from their "sacrifice." See my "Zionism: Compulsory Suicide for Jews.".......... Because "Jewish" leaders have been exploiting their "lesser brethren" for a long time, and are doing so today. Ordinary Jews pay the price and this price could rise.

In my opinion, Zionism is a movement to deceive Jews into advancing the objectives of British imperialism. (See, "The Jewish Conspiracy is British Imperialism") Zionists who have built their lives on a false premise naturally will reject this view.

Specifically, Jews helped the British-Jewish elite colonize the oil-rich Middle East under the pretext of Jews needing a national home. Despite the appearance of neutrality, the British (and Americans) financed, trained and equipped the Jews.

(John Coleman, _Diplomacy by Deception p. 107._)

The "British" are really the London-based international banking cartel associated with names like Rothschild and Rockefeller. It doesn't answer to any government.

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Important Note: When you see the word British in the above citation, it's actually a reference to the "Brith'ish" [Covenant Man] aka the false Jacobites who claim to be the direct genetic descendants of Jacob, it does not refer to the British people from what i have heard some put forth. Hence British Imperialism could be argued to truly be NOT a European agenda but a faux-Jacobite Banker agenda which as usual, they blame a myriad of great ongoing history changing evils since the 400s A.D. on Europeans, like the Trans-Atlantic Slave/Thrall Trade which was truly a Jew'ish/faux Jacobite project. I'm only touching the a few surfaces here. Hope this helps.

So again thank you for your work, i've archived this to my library.

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
2d

I'd heard of these, but never delved into them

I'm grateful for the one page summary. Looks to me like they've been quite successful in keeping to this plan. No coincidences here!

Thank you!

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