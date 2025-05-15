Jason Christoff thinks that this is a very informative and significant video:

“For anyone inside the US (or even outside the US) this talk is the most important discussion I've listened to over the last 5 years. It's short, it's precise and it's all factual. It doesn't even matter if someone has taken their ‘medicine’ over the past 5 years or hasn't, this short and powerful discussion......is a must watch for absolutely everyone. If everyone took the time to view this, the world would change for the better, in only 24 hours. This explains everything. Right here.”

A transcript for this interview is located here.



In this interview, Sasha Latypova and Katherine Watt discuss the The PREP Act that was made into law by Congress in 2005, a few years after 9/11 and the Anthrax attacks. This legislation essentially gives the U.S. government a license to kill American citizens. The PREP Act played a huge role in the COVID-19 plandemic tyranny.



Here is a portion of the interview in which Katherine Watt explains how the PREP Act subverts the U.S. Constitution:



Stephanie Weidle OK, so let's go back just a little bit and we're going to continue talking about the PREP Act. So the PREP Act is the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act. It was enacted in 2005 under George W. Bush that gave liability protections to pharmaceutical industries and health care providers during public health emergencies.

It kind of seems like a good idea, kind of, but maybe not. What is particularly of interest in our discussion today is that the ability is the ability this act gives to rapidly produce and distribute medical countermeasures with no liability and with no need to provide informed consent. And this was the justification that was given, that the military gave to their EUA, emergency use authorized vaccine campaign. This is what was pointed to when federal employees pushed back against the COVID measures. So how does this usurp the U.S. Constitution and state constitutions?

Katherine Watt: So there are three...sections of it that are where the core of the treason sits. And the overall section is 42 USC 247D-6D. And the three sections are B7, B8, and B9. And B7 is the one that precludes all judicial review of an HHS secretary declaration or determination.

They have a couple different names for a couple different types of things that they do. One is the determination that an emergency exists, which they can do without any evidence. There's no requirement for any evidence. There's no standard of evidence. They just say that that exists.

And that is taken as a presumption that if they say it exists, then it does. Then there's declarations which are built on that determination, and the declarations pertain to the products. And that's them saying that given I, the HHS secretary, have said this threat exists, I am also declaring, also unilaterally, also without any evidence, that I recommend...the manufacture, testing, development, distribution, administration, and use of covered countermeasures. So it covers the products and it covers the event that is the pretext for the products. There can be no judicial review of either of those things under this B7 section.



Then there's the B8 section, which is the preemption of state law. And that says to all of the states: Nothing you have in your laws or your constitutions or any other legal instrument in your state can be different or can impose different standards or can do different review type things for the things that the HHS secretary has said about the threat existing and about the products.

And then the third piece is B-9. which is a report to Congress. And it basically says the HHS secretary should report to Congress within 30 days why he has done this. But it doesn't say anything about, again, evidence. He doesn't have to produce any evidence. And Congress has no authority explicitly.

They don't explain or provide or have any provision for them to overrule or override or review what the HHS secretary has said exists, which may not exist at all. And in this case, it did not. And they have no ability to override what he says about the recommendation for these countermeasures to be produced and used.

As Sasha Lapytova explains here, on her substack: “the federal and most of the state governments have been subverted by the military-intelligence apparatus in joint ‘public-private-partnership’ (PPP) with their corporate cronies. This PPP is running a global military campaign under pretext of a ‘public health measures’ the so-called Pandemic Preparedness Plan (also PPP)…”

“It is NOT a public health event.”

“Debbie Lerman and I have published The Covid Dossier - evidence of the global military control of the civilian governments since 2020, invoking the legal frameworks designed for CBRN attacks without any reason for it, simply announcing covid as a ‘national/internationalsecurity threat’ and misrepresenting the whole affair to the public as a ‘public health crisis’.”

2005 PREP Act and 1986 Act Shield Vaccine Manufacturers from Liability



EXCERPT: U.S. Congress Shielded Vaccine Makers from Liability for Pandemic Vaccines in 2005. In the U.S., vaccine manufacturers are shielded from liability under the 2005 Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act if a vaccine or drug developed in response to a health emergency like a pandemic causes the death or permanent injury of an individual who receives it during pre-licensure clinical trials or after it is released for public use.5 6 The PREP Act was part of a series of “Bioshield” laws created in response to national security fears after 9/11 and subsequent reported weaponized microbe threats, which prompted Congress to encourage pharmaceutical companies to develop anti-bioterrorism vaccines by, in part, eliminating liability for injuries and deaths caused by those vaccines.7

