This post is focused on the ongoing jewish genocide of the Palestinians, which is a part of the larger jewish war on all of humanity. As this author explains:

What we witness in Gaza is not merely the extermination of a people—it is a laboratory experiment in mass psychological conditioning, a blueprint for how ruling elites will subjugate populations worldwide when their time comes to be discarded.

The ruling class understands what most of us refuse to acknowledge: Gaza is not an aberration but a preview. The same forces that rain death on Palestinian children today will turn their weapons on any population that threatens power tomorrow. The silence of governments, the complicity of institutions, the careful neutrality of those who pride themselves on moral clarity—all of this serves a purpose beyond Palestine. It establishes the parameters of acceptable suffering.

The Escalation Doctrine

As the activist and writer Susan Abulhawa explains: The process follows a predictable pattern, one that has been refined through decades of implementation. First, commit an atrocity that shocks the conscience. Allow the outrage to build. Let millions march in the streets, let them believe their voices matter. Then escalate. Do something even more horrific, something that makes the previous atrocity seem restrained by comparison. Watch as the protests fade, as people retreat into private anguish, as the sense of powerlessness takes hold.

We saw this with Iraq, where millions flooded the streets in opposition to an illegal war. The machine ignored them and proceeded anyway. Then came Libya, Syria, Yemen—each intervention more brazen than the last, each met with diminishing resistance. By the time Gaza arrived, the conditioning was complete. The world had learned its lesson: nothing you do will make them stop.

This is not accident but design. The psychological principles underlying this campaign have been studied, tested, and perfected in laboratory settings. The concept of “learned helplessness” emerged from cruel psychological experiments where animals were subjected to inescapable electric shocks until they stopped trying to escape, even when escape became possible. The boiling frog syndrome—the gradual increase in temperature until the victim no longer recognizes the danger—has become statecraft.