"Globalists" Versus Humanity

"Globalists" Versus Humanity

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Piotr Stolypine's avatar
Piotr Stolypine
7h

I am afraid that the “Do something more horrific” is coming very soon: the Sumud flotilla.

I hate to even think about it but it’s one of the scenarios.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
longgowhereto's avatar
longgowhereto
2h

I start to believe there is a change in the making and I am EXTREMLY surprised from where it comes. I heard yesterday about the recognition of Palastina by Australia, Britain and Canada (I had wondered why, as these countries loved to commit warcrimes with US). It was said, the reason for Britain were the HUGE protests by muslims. I find that interesting as the muslimic neighbours - beside Iran and Yemen - are with the jews.

Europe is of no importance anymore on this globe, but the number of countries supporting Genocide is shrinking and by that the ISOLATION of US seems fatal. I am very ashamed to see Germany still in support, it seems more muslims are needed there, but AfD might change course (just rose to strongest party).

The west is very close to financial breakdown. If you are still in there, please prepare and maybe listen here, where the mentioned info came from: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I2dWXmkNP2Q

One should think with that huge breakdown money for jewish weapons will stop as well.

I send you my deepest respect Binky, I wished I had more time. Thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Binky LaRue
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture