jews are currently genociding the Palestinians in front of the whole world, targeting children and raping and torturing prisoners to death. In the last century jews invaded and took over Russia and ended up torturing and slaughtering up to 60 million Russian Gentiles. All this seems too horrible and evil to be true. You wonder: How have jews been able to get away with committing these massive, horrific crimes against humanity unmolested and without facing justice? Unfortunately, it appears that jews control much of the world through finance, politics and the Media and have successfully manipulated much of the population into seeing them only as victims, relying heavily on holohoax propaganda to do this. And unfortunately, it appears that jews are trying to completely take over the world and create a slave planet panopticon. I think that these people are trying to do to the world what their coreligionists did to Russia 100 years ago, but with much better surveillance, tracking, mind-control enforcement tools and mass-murder weapons provided by a century of technological advances.



There are other groups involved in the New World Order agenda, but from what I can tell, jews dominate the agenda and they seem to be infiltrated into these other groups, such as the Freemasons. However, I only became aware of this conspiracy in the last few years and I know that I don’t fully understand it yet-this is just what I see now. Maybe in a year my views will change. Maybe in 2027 I will find out that the world is really run by demonic beings from another dimension who harvest “loosh” energy from the human trauma and suffering that they create. Who knows?



Related: Jews Are the Aliens Who Came Here to Conquer Planet Earth



In any case, at this point I feel confident in saying that there is something incredibly sick and evil within judaism, and I believe that all good jews should do the right thing and de-convert from and denounce this supremacist cult. If they stay in the “religion”, all they are doing is acting as meat-shields for the psychopathic monsters committing all of this horrific evil in their name.



Here are other jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme pages:



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 1



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 2



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 3



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 4



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 5



The jewish Supremacists’ War on the World Meme Page 6



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 7



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 8



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 9



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 10



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 11



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 12



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 13

EXCERPT: The knowledge of Jewish ritual murder is thousands of years old. It is as old as the Jews themselves. Non-Jews have passed the knowledge of it from generation to generation, and it has been passed down to us thorough writings. It is known of throughout the nation. Knowledge of ritual murder can be found in even the most secluded rural villages. The grand-father told his grand children, who passed it on to his children, and his children’s children, until we have inherited the knowledge today from them.

The Holocaust Narrative and Deep State Control October 11, 2024 In this post I will show-with extensive excerpts from others’ articles-how Holocaust propaganda is used by jewish supremacists in their war on the rest of us and what the world may look like once this weapon and shield is finally taken away from them. Read full story

It’s a war to install worldwide communism:

The Protocols of Zion in Modern English Jun 3 The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion is said to be a plan by jews to take over the world. The Protocols book was first published in Russia in 1905. Here is an explanation of who, allegedly, wrote the book and how, allegedly, it became public. Read full story

Prominent jews claim that WWI was their supreme revenge on Christianity:

The Jewish Hand in the World Wars December 28, 2024 I came across two audio files for Thomas Dalton’s book “The Jewish Hand in the World Wars” and decided to make them into a post, even though I have a link to this book in The Real History of WWII?. I wanted to make a post devoted specifically to jewish culpability for the World Wars since I think this is an issue that cannot be written or talked about e… Read full story

I am not entirely sure who Hitler was, but this seems more accurate than what were taught in school about WWII:

True? False? You decide:

The Real History of WWII? Binky LaRue · June 10, 2024 It is clear to me now that much of the official history of WWII is false. And I believe that the war never actually ended, it just changed—we are in the same war now. Many people see that what is being done to Western countries today is very similar to Read full story

jews Created Communism Binky LaRue · December 10, 2024 It has been calculated that during the last 100 years communist regimes have shot, starved and tortured to death over 100 million people worldwide. It is believed that in Russia and Ukraine, the communist rulers murdered 40-60 million Christians and Muslims Read full story

EXCERPT: For two years leading up to the current genocide in Gaza, Israeli military snipers were shooting unarmed Palestinians protesting peaceably on the Gaza side of the border against Israeli brutality. According to Haaretz, an Israeli newspaper, over 200 Palestinians were killed and nearly 8,000 were injured. A popular pastime among the snipers was shooting out the protesters’ kneecaps (“'42 Knees in One Day': Israeli Snipers Open Up About Shooting Gaza Protestersby Hilo Glazer, Haaretz, March 6, 2020). Here’s the uniquely Jewish twist: in the evenings, Israeli residents would grab a lawn chair and a pair of binoculars and settle in on nearby hilltops to watch and cheer the IDF snipers as they fired on unarmed human beings.

The jewish Ritual Sacrifice of Gentile Children August 9, 2025 As I was reading through the lengthy article The History of Jewish Human Sacrifice which details case after case of jews abducting, torturing, cutting, stabbing and draining the blood of young Gentile children, it struck me how insane it is that this jewish practice is not common knowledge. Of course I fully understand how and why this history is concea… Read full story

The israelis are targeting men, women and children for slaughter:

https://archivegenocide.com

World human rights groups and even israeli NGOs are calling what israel is doing a genocide:

https://www.thecanary.co/explainer/2025/08/01/genocide-accusations-israel/

The October 7th attack was an israeli false flag attack created to justify the genocide of the Palestinians and the stealing of their land:

https://stateofthenation.info/?p=71548

I think that israelis have been heavily propagandized and brainwashed throughout their lives to hate Palestinians, and I believe that this programming is what we are seeing this video:

The awakening that this man describes is similar to mine, though I was becoming aware of the jewish problem a year or two before the October 7th “Hamas attack” and saw that the attack was not what they were telling us it was:

Add Al-Aqsa Storm to the Long List of Khazarian False Flag Attacks

Jewish/Israeli/Zionist Terrorism: History They Don’t Teach

An Abridged History of Israel’s False Flag Operations against the U.S.A.

Israel’s Use of False Flags in Global Terrorism

From the Arab Platoon to Hamas—Israel’s “Abu Nidal” Strategy

An Historical Look At Israeli False Flag Operations

10 Jewish false flags operations that shaped our world

Terrorism 101 – How the Jews Do It – A Brief History of False Flags

The entire history of Zionist false flag attacks against the USA

Israel’s Sacred Terrorism

Book Review: The Synagogue of Satan Binky LaRue · July 27, 2024 This free, 2007 online book “The Synagogue of Satan” is very enlightening. I believe that it provides a good background explanation of the war we are in today—it shows how we got here. The author does not delve too deeply into any single subject, but covers a broad range of historical issues and events tied into Jewish supremacism. The book is written a… Read full story

Words of Wisdom from a member of the Master Race:

What is wrong with these people??:

RELATED INFORMATION:



What if (jews were trying to conquer the world)?



The jewish War on the Gentiles



The jewish Onslaught on the Goyim



Jews and the Great Replacement



jewish Supremacists Speak



Jewish Supremacist Quotes



The Peculiar Morality of Jewdom



My Awakening to the Jewish Question



Waking Up to the Jewish Problem



Eternal Strangers - Critical Views of Jews and Judaism through the Ages (2020) by Thomas Dalton



What’s the Deal with Jews and Torture?



Terrorism: A jewish Tradition



Gaza Revelation



You should absolutely fear the Jews



If jews Did Not Create Communism, Then Who Did?



Palestinian child in hospital



The State of Israel as “Cartoonishly Evil”?



But Do You Condemn Hamas?



Why Are You So Obsessed With Palestine?



Email to a Brother about the jewish Genocide of the Palestinians



One Way to Stop the jewish Genocide of the Palestinians



Holocaust Deprogramming Course



The Holocaust Debunked Once and For All



The Holocaust Hoax Meme Page



The Holocaust Narrative and Deep State Control



One Man’s Road to “Holocaust” Revisionism



The Holocaust, at the Heart of the Gaza Genocide



Interesting And Informative Posts About The War On Humanity



9/11 Memes



9/11 Predictive Programming



How to Overcome Emotional Barriers to 9/11 Truth



Another poll lays bare the genocidal nature of Israeli society



The jewish Supremacist Way of War



Short videos about jewish Power

Kim Dotcom and The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion



Ending Antisemitism



Some Commentary from Hervé Ryssen, author of “The Jewish Mafia”



A Discussion with Navy Veteran Phil Tourney about the USS Liberty Attack



The Jewish Plot to Enslave Humanity



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