The jewish Supremacist War on Humanity Meme Page 14
More memes, videos and articles
jews are currently genociding the Palestinians in front of the whole world, targeting children and raping and torturing prisoners to death. In the last century jews invaded and took over Russia and ended up torturing and slaughtering up to 60 million Russian Gentiles. All this seems too horrible and evil to be true. You wonder: How have jews been able to get away with committing these massive, horrific crimes against humanity unmolested and without facing justice? Unfortunately, it appears that jews control much of the world through finance, politics and the Media and have successfully manipulated much of the population into seeing them only as victims, relying heavily on holohoax propaganda to do this. And unfortunately, it appears that jews are trying to completely take over the world and create a slave planet panopticon. I think that these people are trying to do to the world what their coreligionists did to Russia 100 years ago, but with much better surveillance, tracking, mind-control enforcement tools and mass-murder weapons provided by a century of technological advances.
There are other groups involved in the New World Order agenda, but from what I can tell, jews dominate the agenda and they seem to be infiltrated into these other groups, such as the Freemasons. However, I only became aware of this conspiracy in the last few years and I know that I don’t fully understand it yet-this is just what I see now. Maybe in a year my views will change. Maybe in 2027 I will find out that the world is really run by demonic beings from another dimension who harvest “loosh” energy from the human trauma and suffering that they create. Who knows?
Related: Jews Are the Aliens Who Came Here to Conquer Planet Earth
In any case, at this point I feel confident in saying that there is something incredibly sick and evil within judaism, and I believe that all good jews should do the right thing and de-convert from and denounce this supremacist cult. If they stay in the “religion”, all they are doing is acting as meat-shields for the psychopathic monsters committing all of this horrific evil in their name.
Here are other jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme pages:
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 1
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 2
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 3
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 4
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 5
The jewish Supremacists’ War on the World Meme Page 6
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 7
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 8
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 9
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 10
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 11
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 12
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 13
The History of Jewish Human Sacrifice
EXCERPT: The knowledge of Jewish ritual murder is thousands of years old. It is as old as the Jews themselves. Non-Jews have passed the knowledge of it from generation to generation, and it has been passed down to us thorough writings. It is known of throughout the nation. Knowledge of ritual murder can be found in even the most secluded rural villages. The grand-father told his grand children, who passed it on to his children, and his children’s children, until we have inherited the knowledge today from them.
It’s a war to install worldwide communism:
Why Young White Caucasian Boys Should Steer Clear of Foreign Wars in Favor of Jews in Ukraine & New World Order
Prominent jews claim that WWI was their supreme revenge on Christianity:
I am not entirely sure who Hitler was, but this seems more accurate than what were taught in school about WWII:
True? False? You decide:
EXCERPT: For two years leading up to the current genocide in Gaza, Israeli military snipers were shooting unarmed Palestinians protesting peaceably on the Gaza side of the border against Israeli brutality. According to Haaretz, an Israeli newspaper, over 200 Palestinians were killed and nearly 8,000 were injured. A popular pastime among the snipers was shooting out the protesters’ kneecaps (“'42 Knees in One Day': Israeli Snipers Open Up About Shooting Gaza Protestersby Hilo Glazer, Haaretz, March 6, 2020). Here’s the uniquely Jewish twist: in the evenings, Israeli residents would grab a lawn chair and a pair of binoculars and settle in on nearby hilltops to watch and cheer the IDF snipers as they fired on unarmed human beings.
“Kars 4 Kids”: Another Brazen Scam, Profiting Off White Sympathy and Empathy for Children to Enrich Jews
ARTICLE: UN Commission Finds Israel Deliberately Targets Children
The israelis are targeting men, women and children for slaughter:
World human rights groups and even israeli NGOs are calling what israel is doing a genocide:
https://www.thecanary.co/explainer/2025/08/01/genocide-accusations-israel/
The October 7th attack was an israeli false flag attack created to justify the genocide of the Palestinians and the stealing of their land:
https://stateofthenation.info/?p=71548
Fatalities From Israel’s Vast Gaza Genocide Deliberately Undercounted
I think that israelis have been heavily propagandized and brainwashed throughout their lives to hate Palestinians, and I believe that this programming is what we are seeing this video:
Gaza home to largest number of amputee children
The awakening that this man describes is similar to mine, though I was becoming aware of the jewish problem a year or two before the October 7th “Hamas attack” and saw that the attack was not what they were telling us it was:
Israel’s 10/7 False Flag Terror Operation Was A Fastidiously Staged Psyop And Black Operation Just Like…..
Why Israel Created Hamas
Add Al-Aqsa Storm to the Long List of Khazarian False Flag Attacks
Jewish/Israeli/Zionist Terrorism: History They Don’t Teach
An Abridged History of Israel’s False Flag Operations against the U.S.A.
Israel’s Use of False Flags in Global Terrorism
From the Arab Platoon to Hamas—Israel’s “Abu Nidal” Strategy
An Historical Look At Israeli False Flag Operations
10 Jewish false flags operations that shaped our world
Terrorism 101 – How the Jews Do It – A Brief History of False Flags
The entire history of Zionist false flag attacks against the USA
Israel’s Sacred Terrorism
“No longer in denial” — Israeli settlements admit years of serial, filmed child rape
Words of Wisdom from a member of the Master Race:
What is wrong with these people??:
RELATED INFORMATION:
What if (jews were trying to conquer the world)?
The jewish War on the Gentiles
The jewish Onslaught on the Goyim
Jews and the Great Replacement
jewish Supremacists Speak
Jewish Supremacist Quotes
The Peculiar Morality of Jewdom
My Awakening to the Jewish Question
Waking Up to the Jewish Problem
Eternal Strangers - Critical Views of Jews and Judaism through the Ages (2020) by Thomas Dalton
What’s the Deal with Jews and Torture?
Terrorism: A jewish Tradition
Gaza Revelation
You should absolutely fear the Jews
If jews Did Not Create Communism, Then Who Did?
Palestinian child in hospital
The State of Israel as “Cartoonishly Evil”?
But Do You Condemn Hamas?
Why Are You So Obsessed With Palestine?
Email to a Brother about the jewish Genocide of the Palestinians
One Way to Stop the jewish Genocide of the Palestinians
Holocaust Deprogramming Course
The Holocaust Debunked Once and For All
The Holocaust Hoax Meme Page
The Holocaust Narrative and Deep State Control
One Man’s Road to “Holocaust” Revisionism
The Holocaust, at the Heart of the Gaza Genocide
Interesting And Informative Posts About The War On Humanity
9/11 Memes
9/11 Predictive Programming
How to Overcome Emotional Barriers to 9/11 Truth
Another poll lays bare the genocidal nature of Israeli society
The jewish Supremacist Way of War
Short videos about jewish Power
Kim Dotcom and The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion
Ending Antisemitism
Some Commentary from Hervé Ryssen, author of “The Jewish Mafia”
A Discussion with Navy Veteran Phil Tourney about the USS Liberty Attack
The Jewish Plot to Enslave Humanity
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"In any case, at this point I feel confident in saying that there is something incredibly sick and evil within judaism, and I believe that all good jews should do the right thing and de-convert from and denounce this supremacist cult. If they stay in the “religion”, all they are doing is acting as meat-shields for the psychopathic monsters committing all of this horrific evil in their name. " ==>
https://substack.com/@1panjandrum/note/c-286537461?r=1dyh0l&utm_source=notes-share-action&utm_medium=web
I can't thank you enough for all this huge train load of backed up information Binky, thank you. I will share as best as i can till i die.