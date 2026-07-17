"Globalists" Versus Humanity

"Globalists" Versus Humanity

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Panjandrum's avatar
Panjandrum
13h

"In any case, at this point I feel confident in saying that there is something incredibly sick and evil within judaism, and I believe that all good jews should do the right thing and de-convert from and denounce this supremacist cult. If they stay in the “religion”, all they are doing is acting as meat-shields for the psychopathic monsters committing all of this horrific evil in their name. " ==>

https://substack.com/@1panjandrum/note/c-286537461?r=1dyh0l&utm_source=notes-share-action&utm_medium=web

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Discepolo Lazzaro's avatar
Discepolo Lazzaro
9h

I can't thank you enough for all this huge train load of backed up information Binky, thank you. I will share as best as i can till i die.

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