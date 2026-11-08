"Globalists" Versus Humanity

“Globalists” Versus Humanity

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Alec
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Some may not know… …

"Ariel Toaff, Prof of Jewish Medieval Studies at Bar-Ilan University Tel Aviv, concluded blood libel' was practised" source Ron Unz 'oddities of the Jewish religion

https://www.unz.com/article/review-of-passovers-of-blood-by-ariel-toaff

The Jew, The Gypsy and El Islam By Sir Richard F. Burton ~ 1875 …..blood libel' was practised

https://www.gutenberg.org/cache/epub/57208/pg57208-images.html

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Discepolo Lazzaro's avatar
Discepolo Lazzaro
7hEdited

Thank you as always Binky.

I just want to provide a bit of a John 3:1-21 Bible Textuary view on such a matter of importance. I tell you the truth [Galatians 4:16], you will find the supreme truth in the Old and New Testament of what God/Jesus teaches, that the life is in the blood, spiritually. Why you see the wannabe children of Israel/Jacob, the ones who you and many others more these days are exposing, have this obsession with sangue/blood, is because since the faux-Jacobites have chosen to serve satan, they thus ****have totally inverted God's/Jesus' teaching of shedding blood His for mankind.**** Satan, because he wants to be God, he requires blood sacrifice to feed his immeasurable evil desire to harm God's/Jesus' creation, especially us, mankind. The father of lies promises limitless power, wealth, control over mankind to them who murder life that God/Jesus created, ****for He is life itself, where life comes from, without Him we wouldn't even exist.**** I"m sure you know wars are arguably the highest form of satanic ritual sacrifice, it has ineffable spiritually profound ramifications to a society in a way that benefits satan, not God/Jesus, but also, do remember, only God/Jesus is able to bring good out of something the Devil has designed for evil. This is just a smidgen of why blood is of top tier importance to these spiritual children of satan of higher levels [actually even at entry level into satanism/antiChristism] are obssed with blood sacrifce especially of children. The children in the eyes of God/Jesus are profoundly precious to Him, YOU DO NOT HARM THE CHILDREN!! It is truly impossible to imagine what lies in store after this life for all them who are guilty of Luke 17:1-2. The Lake of Fire is incomprehensible, indescribable, ineffable, infathomable self-caused eternal misery, pain, suffering and torment where the worm dieth not and the fires are never quenched.

Luke 17:1-2 Then said He unto the disciples, It is impossible but that offences will come: but woe unto him, through whom they come! It were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and he cast into the sea, than that he should offend one of these little ones.

There are other parallel passages. The evil these people do and all like them, is extremely evil, sickening, loathsome, detestable, abhorrent, despicable thus ABOMINATION in the eyes of our Creator and therefore, therefore these abominations know that one of the top tier ultra-insults/contumely calmuny they can do to our Creator is by sacrficing children to satan and mankind in general via his devils/evil angels _[Ba'al, Molech, Chemosh etc the devils that fool man they are 'gods' when really they are devils/evil angels] who he whispered in their ears to rebel against God/Jesus with him. Remember the quote from Reichorn as one of many of their profoundly treacherous confessions;

"Thanks to the terrible power of our International Banks, we have forced the Christians into wars without number. Wars have a special value for Jews, since Christians massacre each other and make more room for us Jews. Wars are the Jews' Harvest, the Jew banks grow fat on Christian wars. Over one hundred million Christians have been swept off the face of the earth by wars, and the end is not yet." ~ Rabbi Reichorn, 1869

The more they sacrifice, the more they gain power, control, wealth through supreme level of witchcraft/sorcery = satanic ritual abuse and sacrifice. Jesus foretold in our day, witchcraft will be higher than ever, which is required by the supreme serpent/deceiver for the masses to welcome him as their ruler [see the book of Daniel and Nebuchadnezzar, it's a foreshadowing of what will be in our time but much much worse as Jesus foretold].

--

"...we read in (appropriately) the Book of Hebrews, “under [Jewish] Law..." - Jewish "Law" is not Old Testament Law, so this is error by Mr. Dalton to claim Old Tesatment Law is the same as Jewish "Law." Jewish "Law" is Babylonian Talmudic Pharisaism mixed with the Old Covenant which is abomination.

Jesus was not a Jew but a Judahite, big difference.

There is more i could point out.

There are things Mr. Dalton has correct that align with correct understanding of the Scriptures and the parallel history. But also, from i know about such matters, there are things Mr. Dalton does not have correct and thus do not align with correct undrestanding of the Scriptures and parallel history and this **does matter** due to the great importance of the information discussed and thus in order correctly comprehend things from the John 3:1-21 position God/Jesus calls all mankind to obey, for those who seek this narrow path in life, the only that leads to true salvation. Anyway, the point is, for those seeking truth no matter how much it hurts, where it leads, the cost, no matter the matter, it seems Dalton is being sincere but at times we can be sincerely wrong which causes a much greater cascade failure due to misleading people unintentionally when we have some incorrect on our comprehension of our Creator's love letter written to mankind in His blood. Study to show thyself approved the Lord's Spirit taught through His Apostles... Acts 5:29 is another parallel of that.

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