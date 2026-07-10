What Is The Elites’ Obsession With An Owl Named Moloch?

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In the last couple of years I have come to believe that we are living on some sort of people farm and are heavily mind-controlled and poisoned so that we are kept manageable. I was listening to a 2024 podcast today and I think that it helps explain this crazy idea. In this podcast, Jason Christoff, a life coach/mind control expert, describes some of the main ways that we are poisoned and mind-controlled throughout our lives so that we become weak, sickly, complacent debt slaves. He cites infant vaccination as one of the earliest poisonings and says that it is easier to poison babies because they can’t speak and can’t explain what is happening to them, and it is harder to determine immediately if babies have been brain damaged since they are still developing mentally. But of course that is not always the case.

Related: The Century of Evidence That Vaccines Cause Sudden Infant Deaths



Alcohol is obviously a poison, but Christoff says that drinking alcohol has been normalized and is heavily promoted in order to weaken and debilitate us. Of course we are also being poisoned through the food, water and air, and even with coffee. Christoff has described elsewhere how weakness and confusion makes people dependent on authority figures, which for most people is the government. Do you see the connection? Many governments have legalized marijuana, which destroys the hippocampus, which-as Christoff explains-is a part of the brain that warns us of danger. That’s not a coincidence.



Christoff makes the point that our human farmers are poisoning us and weakening us in a slow, methodical but steadily increasing way so that we don’t become aware of what they are doing. This is a fabianistic strategy. To see an example of this, look at how the childhood “vaccine” schedule in the U.S. grew from a handful of shots in the 1980s to 72 injections by 2025. Thankfully, many people are finally waking up to the fact we are being poisoned, as well the fact that we are lied to about pretty much everything. The COVID-19 tyranny and the forced clot shots (no jab, no job) helped open many people’s eyes to the reality that we were born into a heavily controlled, manipulated system and that the psychopaths running it have absolutely no problem with lying to us, weakening us, and maiming and killing us. Because that’s how they maintain their power.



Related: COVID-19 Vaccines: Proof of Lethality-Over One Thousand Scientific Studies

Right now, these psychopaths are building “data centers” everywhere, are flooding the world with surveillance cameras-and planning to put them in every newly-manufactured, remotely-controllable, built-to-fail car, and are creating an army of drones and robots. They are trying to herd people into “15 minute cities”, institute bio-metric IDs, remove internet anonymity and create a Central Bank Digital Currency. They are also now censoring and imprisoning people in supposedly free countries for wrongthink. I think that they are accelerating the creation of their New World Order Panopticon in order to meet a 2030 target date. In that year we will supposedly own nothing and be happy, if The World Economic Forum is to be believed.



However, maybe their drive to make this deadline will be their undoing, because it is becoming all too obvious now where they are pushing society. Their final quest for total control is causing millions to take notice, and no sane person wants to live in-or have their children live in-the prison-planet world that they are creating.



I would like to think that this commentator below is correct, but only time will tell:

Show notes from this podcast:



alcohol will kill you 1000 different ways, slowly overtime, as it’s designed to do - courses.jchristoff.com/blog/professo…he-government

Everything about COVID was a fraud - no exceptions courses.jchristoff.com/blog/document…highest-order

Dr Richard Day and Dr. Lawrence Dunegan - drrichardday.wordpress.com/audio/

Article regarding the truth about Autism - courses.jchristoff.com/blog/vaccines…tism-symptoms

All vaccines are fraudulent no exceptions - courses.jchristoff.com/blog/document…f-vaccination

Denis Rancourt explains the shot to death rate, regarding senior citizens and some other COVID frauds inside the injection genocide - www.bitchute.com/video/U2kWRSAm3XGn/

In Canada in the first year of life they will inject the baby with 12 different needles, which includes 25 different vaccination.....but it’s all straight poison, it’s a con job - www.healthycanadians.gc.ca/apps/vaccin…C0wMS0wMSJ9

In the US - hard to make out how many different needles but 30 different “vaccines” are included in the first 12 months of life, all poison, all designed to destroy the child - www.cdc.gov/vaccines/parents/do…-ver-sch-0-6yrs.pdf

Article about Neo’s Red Pod of Goo - courses.jchristoff.com/blog/neo-s-re…d-next-to-him

Weed of course one of the most dangerous drugs for brain damage in our society today - courses.jchristoff.com/blog/is-smoki…afe-yes-or-no

The Indoctrinated Brain book - michael-nehls.com/mental-reset-2/

No shock here - long term caffeine use hurts the hippocampus - www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.338…2020.00806/full

BC decriminalizes 2.5 grams of all hard drugs - www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british…threshold-1.6477327

Documentary - RING OF POWER - www.bitchute.com/video/zHxfdQ8to4SM/

Documentary - Cult of The Medics - www.cultofthemedics.com/chapters.html

THEY did 9/11 - www.bitchute.com/video/TaL4XxiFDnA9/

THEY did the Oklahoma City Bombing - odysee.com/@.:ac/A-Noble-Lie:1

Top 12 Videos proving COVID injection genocide - courses.jchristoff.com/blog/top-12-v…vaccine-fraud

How to Eat, Move and Be Healthy - shop.chekinstitute.com/products/how-…ve-be-healthy

I work LIVE with people 2-4 times per year or maybe do one of my home study programs = courses.jchristoff.com/store

The Psychology of Freedom Podcasts

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Planet Mind Control: Explaining Mind Control with Jason Christoff



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A Few Changes I Have Made in my Life Since Waking Up to the New World Order Depopulation Agenda



The Complete Vaccine Harm Profile: A Comprehensive Reference Guide



Murder by Injection, by Eustace Mullins



The Poisoned Needle, by Eleanor McBean



Dissolving Illusions, by Suzanne Humphries



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