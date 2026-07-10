"Globalists" Versus Humanity

"Globalists" Versus Humanity

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Alec's avatar
Alec
1d

"a pious person should take care not to frequent non-Jewish coffeehouses....."

https://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/5776631/jewish/The-Fascinating-History-of-Coffee-and-the-Jews.htm

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Michael De Sales's avatar
Michael De Sales
11h

Hello, I'm 66 years old dropped out in 4 the grade. Learning disability, couldn't keep up with the class. I've been using marijuana since age 16. I'm am a self taught person ( autodidact) my memory is sharp and clear I do no p-harm- a- ceutical. So I'm calling this a not well researched article... Where did you get your information from?? Hmmmm maybe I'm an anomaly in humanity or may- be you didn't want to research this too deeply.

May we all find

Balance love and harmony

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