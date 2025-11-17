UPDATE: On this page I posted what I initially thought was a ChatGPT conversation about the New World Order/Great Reset conspiracy, but I reconsidered what it actually was after reading a few comments, thinking about it and actually feeding a few of the questions from the conversation into ChatGPT. I don’t know where this “conversation” ultimately came from and what it actually is so I decided to take it down. However, if you want to still see it, it is available here: https://x.com/wideawake_media/status/1959639620163133819?s=42 or here.

RELATED INFORMATION:



A History of Banking and the Enslavement of Mankind



Confessions of an Economic Hit Man



The Great Taking



Jewish Usury and Destruction of Nations Goes Back Many Centuries



Is this a Jewish Supremacist War on the World?



“Covid” Revealed How The Government Actually

Works



The Jewish Plot to Enslave Humanity



Political Ponerology



The Rape of the Mind: The Psychology of Thought Control, Menticide and Brainwashing



The Power Structure of the World



“The Matrix” Is Not What You Think—Here’s Why It Matters



mkultra, mknaomi, jabs, transhumanism - the manipulation of humanity



Slavery Was Never Abolished



Making the World Safe for Pathocracy



What If The America You Pledge Allegiance To Isn’t The One Running The Show?



The Protocols of Modern Enslavement



The Global Gang



The Facade Government

Barnum World



The World of Barnum: Why Empty Words Still Rule Us



Taking Candy From a Baby-a video from Jason Christoff



10 Conspiracy Fact Videos



The Liberator-several gigabytes of red-pill information



We Live in a Fake System



Books About Our Corrupt System



Articles and Videos about Our Fake, Corrupt System



END