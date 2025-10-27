Here is another response to a commentator, Frank. Frank, who was replying to my post Why Do So Many jews Love Torturing, Maiming And Slaughtering Gentiles?, wanted to convince me that I should be terrified of Muslim terrorists. The fact is, I spent an awful lot of time years ago ranting about Muslim terrorism and about the Muslim invasion of the West. Just like I was programmed to. Today I still think that Islam is a threat to the West, but not exactly in the way that I had thought. Recently I have discovered that a lot of the high-profile “Islamic” terrorism is actually jewish terrorism that is blamed on Muslims. And I have learned that jewish organizations and jewish-controlled governments are orchestrating this Muslim/Third World invasion of the West. jews are behind both of these issues, intentionally creating tension and conflict between Muslims and Westerners, to hurt Muslims and Westerners for jewish benefit. It is clear that they love doing this:

Anyway, I tried to explain some of this to Frank and to show him why I think jewish supremacists are probably more of a problem for the world than alleged Muslim terrorists, pointing out to him that jews have genocided tens of millions of Gentiles in just the last 100 years. That is something that should concern all Gentiles, but most of them may not even be aware of it.



I have added links in the text to supporting information. The original comments are located here.

Frank

That will be funny if you get to meet some of the Hamas and Hezbollah guys that Biden let in. They would string you up just as fast as they would an Isreali.

Binky LaRue

Frankly I am more concerned about the jews at this point. I think that jews set different Gentile groups against each other to get them to slaughter each another, to generate war profits, and to achieve various jewish geopolitical goals. 9/11 is a perfect example of this--this false flag attack was done by jews in order to convince Americans and their allies to destroy israel’s enemies in the Middle East. 9/11 was not done by any Muslim terrorist group, but by jews:

9/11: Missing Links Binky LaRue · September 12, 2024 This two-hour documentary focuses specifically on who did the 9/11 attacks and why, and makes it very clear that jewish supremacists did it. The narrator describes them as a “corrosive mafia.” This corrosive mafia is the enemy of humanity. Read full story

Similarly, ISIS seems to have been created by israel, set up to justify American involvement in Syria and to create a conflict designed to destroy the Syrian government. When has ISIS, supposedly a Muslim terrorist group, ever attacked israel? Maybe once. Supposedly. Then they supposedly apologized. That’s weird, don’t you think? Apparently wounded ISIS members were evacuated to and treated in israel. Nothing suspicious about that of course. The Mossad motto was “by deception thou shalt do war” and israel’s creation of ISIS is a perfect example of this.

Hamas appears to have been created and funded by israel too, to give israel an excuse to keep killing Palestinians and drive them off their land. As israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu explained in 2019:

”Anyone who wants to avoid the creation of the Palestinian state, has to support Hamas and has to transfer money to Hamas. This is what we are doing. This is part of our strategy: to finance Hamas so that there will never be a Palestinian state.”

~Benjamin Netanyahu, March 2019, the Knesset.

Here is a great article that describes how israeli leaders use Hamas as a boogeyman to frighten and unify jews and to create a justification for the mass slaughter of innocent Palestinians:

You do see that the October 7th “Hamas” attack was yet another israeli false false flag attack, don’t you?:

So jews create and use proxies like ISIS and Hamas to instigate conflicts in the Middle East. That is pretty sick and evil, but it is nothing new for them. jews instigated the World Wars too. WWII was a massive slaughter of tens of millions of Gentiles, and just a little bit of research shows that the war was set up by jewish bankers. Here are two of my posts which explain this:

The Jewish Hand in the World Wars:

The Jewish Hand in the World Wars December 28, 2024 I came across two audio files for Thomas Dalton’s book “The Jewish Hand in the World Wars” and decided to make them into a post, even though I have a link to this book in The Real History of WWII?. I wanted to make a post devoted specifically to jewish culpability for the World Wars since I think this is an issue that cannot be written or talked about e… Read full story

And jews absolutely love it when they get Gentiles to kill each other. As Rabbi Reichorn explained in 1869:

“Thanks to the terrible power of our International Banks, we have forced the Christians into wars without number. Wars have a special value for Jews, since Christians massacre each other and make more room for us Jews. Wars are the Jews’ Harvest: The Jew banks grow fat on Christian wars. Over 100-million Christians have been swept off the face of the earth by wars, and the end is not yet.”

Of course, when they can, jews will do the killing of the Gentiles themselves. Directly. jews created communism and after taking over Russia, the jewish communists mass-murdered tens of millions of disarmed Gentiles, probably more than 40 million innocent Gentiles. That’s pretty evil, don’t you think?

jews Created Communism Binky LaRue · December 10, 2024 It has been calculated that during the last 100 years communist regimes have shot, starved and tortured to death 100 million people worldwide. It is believed that in Russia and Ukraine, the communist rulers murdered 30-40 million Christians and Muslims Read full story

The Red Terror, the Holodomor, and the "Globalists" Binky LaRue · March 1, 2024 I thought that I would share an extended excerpt from the book The Myth of German Villainy, written by a U.S. Navy veteran and published in 2012. The book provides what I believe is a more accurate history of WWI and WWII than the official narrative, and it helps to explain the war we are in now. The excerpt below details the Bolsheviks’ “Red Terror” ca… Read full story

The reason that this massive, unbelievably evil crime against humanity is never talked about is because of jewish control over the system we live in. They control the Media, the publishers, the tech industry, the financial system, the politicians, etc.

Lots of people are waking up to all of this. The jews’ televised mass-slaughter of Palestinian men, women and children over the last two years-and the jewish focus on killing Palestinian children-has got a lot of people looking more closely at the jews and their history. They are wondering what the hell is wrong with jews. They are discovering that jews are behind a awful lot of the evil in the world, they are seeing their revolting history of deception, criminality and mass murder, and they are realizing that jews pose a genuine, serious threat to all of humanity.

Is this a Jewish Supremacist War on the World? Binky LaRue · February 17, 2024 “The Jewish people as a whole will be its own Messiah. It will attain world dominion by the dissolution of other races, by the abolition of frontiers, the annihilation of monarchy, and by the establishment of a world republic in which the Jews will everywhere exercise the privilege of citizenship. In this new world order the Children of Israel will furn… Read full story

END