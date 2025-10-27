"That will be funny if you get to meet some of the Hamas and Hezbollah guys that Biden let in."
"They would string you up just as fast as they would an Isreali."
Here is another response to a commentator, Frank. Frank, who was replying to my post Why Do So Many jews Love Torturing, Maiming And Slaughtering Gentiles?, wanted to convince me that I should be terrified of Muslim terrorists. The fact is, I spent an awful lot of time years ago ranting about Muslim terrorism and about the Muslim invasion of the West. Just like I was programmed to. Today I still think that Islam is a threat to the West, but not exactly in the way that I had thought. Recently I have discovered that a lot of the high-profile “Islamic” terrorism is actually jewish terrorism that is blamed on Muslims. And I have learned that jewish organizations and jewish-controlled governments are orchestrating this Muslim/Third World invasion of the West. jews are behind both of these issues, intentionally creating tension and conflict between Muslims and Westerners, to hurt Muslims and Westerners for jewish benefit. It is clear that they love doing this:
Related: jewish Supremacists Speak
Anyway, I tried to explain some of this to Frank and to show him why I think jewish supremacists are probably more of a problem for the world than alleged Muslim terrorists, pointing out to him that jews have genocided tens of millions of Gentiles in just the last 100 years. That is something that should concern all Gentiles, but most of them may not even be aware of it.
I have added links in the text to supporting information. The original comments are located here.
Frank
That will be funny if you get to meet some of the Hamas and Hezbollah guys that Biden let in. They would string you up just as fast as they would an Isreali.
Binky LaRue
Frankly I am more concerned about the jews at this point. I think that jews set different Gentile groups against each other to get them to slaughter each another, to generate war profits, and to achieve various jewish geopolitical goals. 9/11 is a perfect example of this--this false flag attack was done by jews in order to convince Americans and their allies to destroy israel’s enemies in the Middle East. 9/11 was not done by any Muslim terrorist group, but by jews:
Similarly, ISIS seems to have been created by israel, set up to justify American involvement in Syria and to create a conflict designed to destroy the Syrian government. When has ISIS, supposedly a Muslim terrorist group, ever attacked israel? Maybe once. Supposedly. Then they supposedly apologized. That’s weird, don’t you think? Apparently wounded ISIS members were evacuated to and treated in israel. Nothing suspicious about that of course. The Mossad motto was “by deception thou shalt do war” and israel’s creation of ISIS is a perfect example of this.
Hamas appears to have been created and funded by israel too, to give israel an excuse to keep killing Palestinians and drive them off their land. As israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu explained in 2019:
”Anyone who wants to avoid the creation of the Palestinian state, has to support Hamas and has to transfer money to Hamas. This is what we are doing. This is part of our strategy: to finance Hamas so that there will never be a Palestinian state.”
~Benjamin Netanyahu, March 2019, the Knesset.
Here is a great article that describes how israeli leaders use Hamas as a boogeyman to frighten and unify jews and to create a justification for the mass slaughter of innocent Palestinians:
Israel’s Government Attacks Ordinary Jews as Well as Palestinians
You do see that the October 7th “Hamas” attack was yet another israeli false false flag attack, don’t you?:
So jews create and use proxies like ISIS and Hamas to instigate conflicts in the Middle East. That is pretty sick and evil, but it is nothing new for them. jews instigated the World Wars too. WWII was a massive slaughter of tens of millions of Gentiles, and just a little bit of research shows that the war was set up by jewish bankers. Here are two of my posts which explain this:
The Jewish Hand in the World Wars:
And jews absolutely love it when they get Gentiles to kill each other. As Rabbi Reichorn explained in 1869:
“Thanks to the terrible power of our International Banks, we have forced the Christians into wars without number. Wars have a special value for Jews, since Christians massacre each other and make more room for us Jews. Wars are the Jews’ Harvest: The Jew banks grow fat on Christian wars. Over 100-million Christians have been swept off the face of the earth by wars, and the end is not yet.”
Of course, when they can, jews will do the killing of the Gentiles themselves. Directly. jews created communism and after taking over Russia, the jewish communists mass-murdered tens of millions of disarmed Gentiles, probably more than 40 million innocent Gentiles. That’s pretty evil, don’t you think?
The reason that this massive, unbelievably evil crime against humanity is never talked about is because of jewish control over the system we live in. They control the Media, the publishers, the tech industry, the financial system, the politicians, etc.
Lots of people are waking up to all of this. The jews’ televised mass-slaughter of Palestinian men, women and children over the last two years-and the jewish focus on killing Palestinian children-has got a lot of people looking more closely at the jews and their history. They are wondering what the hell is wrong with jews. They are discovering that jews are behind a awful lot of the evil in the world, they are seeing their revolting history of deception, criminality and mass murder, and they are realizing that jews pose a genuine, serious threat to all of humanity.
RELATED INFORMATION:
My Awakening to the Jewish Question
Waking Up to the Jewish Problem
Gaza Revelation
33,502 Children Killed Gaza Stock Photos & High-Res Pictures
You should absolutely fear the Jews
If jews Did Not Create Communism, Then Who Did?
Book Review: The Synagogue of Satan
Eternal Strangers - Critical Views of Jews and Judaism through the Ages (2020) by Thomas Dalton
The jewish Ritual Sacrifice of Gentile Children
Palestinian child in hospital
The State of Israel as “Cartoonishly Evil”?
But Do You Condemn Hamas?
Why Are You So Obsessed With Palestine?
The October 7, 2023 “Hamas” Attack was an Israeli False Flag Attack
Email to a Brother about the jewish Genocide of the Palestinians
One Way to Stop the jewish Genocide of the Palestinians
”Globalists” Versus Humanity posts about Israel
Holocaust Deprogramming Course
The Holocaust Debunked Once and For All
The Holocaust Hoax Meme Page
The Holocaust Narrative and Deep State Control
One Man’s Road to “Holocaust” Revisionism
The Holocaust, at the Heart of the Gaza Genocide
The jewish Genocide Of The Palestinians
The jewish War on the Gentiles
The jewish Onslaught on the Goyim
The jewish Supremacists’ War on the White Population
Jews and the Great Replacement
jewish Supremacists Speak
Jewish Supremacist Quotes
What if (jews were trying to conquer the world)?
Interesting And Informative Posts About The War On Humanity
9/11 Memes
9/11 Predictive Programming
How to Overcome Emotional Barriers to 9/11 Truth
Another poll lays bare the genocidal nature of Israeli society
What’s the Deal with Jews and Torture?
The jewish Supremacist Way of War
Short videos about jewish Power
Kim Dotcom and The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion
Ending Antisemitism
Some Commentary from Hervé Ryssen, author of “The Jewish Mafia”
A Discussion with Navy Veteran Phil Tourney about the USS Liberty Attack
Terrorism: A jewish Tradition
The Peculiar Morality of Jewdom
The Real History of WWII?
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 1
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 2
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 3
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 4
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 5
The jewish Supremacists’ War on the World Meme Page 6
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 7
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 8
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 9
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 10
The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 11
END