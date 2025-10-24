According to Mind Control Expert Jason Christoff, the criminal cabal that runs the world allows the population to grow and accumulate wealth, and then it weakens, poisons and kills the population off to steal its wealth. It is a recurring cycle, Christoff claims. This may sound like a nutty, crazy “conspiracy theory”, but if you have been paying any sort of attention, surely you can see that we are being psychologically weakened with propaganda and mind control, and are being physically poisoned through the water, food, air, pharmaceutical pills, “vaccines” and more. The ruling class parasites are of course quite open about their love of depopulation-see here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here and here. And the COVID-19 plandemic was clearly a huge psyop with a major goal of injecting people with poison. Poison, you say? Yes, poison:
Related: Vaccination is a Poisoning Program and Sacrifice Ritual, according to Jason Christoff
So now we seem to be in the poisoning and culling part of the cycle that Christoff describes. Of course it is easy to steal wealth from weak, sick people-it is as easy as stealing candy from a baby. And stealing the wealth of dead people is easiest of all.
Christoff points out that America is the most wealthy country in the world and not coincidentally it is also the most poisoned. The autism rate in American children has skyrocketed to 1 in 31, 70% of the U.S. population is now considered overweight or obese, and among developed nations, America appears to have the least healthy population. None of this is an accident, IMHO.
Christoff urges people to focus on their health and to become harder to kill, which is always good advice, whether or not you actually believe that we live on a giant human farm as he claims.
RELATED INFORMATION:
10 Hidden Secrets of Government and Media Mind Control from Jason Christoff
A Child Sacrifice Cult Walking In Plain Sight by Jason Christoff
Jason Christoff posts
COVID-19 posts
COVID-19 Videos
Letter to Dads: do not vaccinate your children
“Covid” Revealed How The Government Actually Works
The Protocols of Modern Enslavement
How My Understanding Of The World Has Changed Since 2021
Poisons to Avoid
The Global Gang
The Facade Government
Barnum World
The World of Barnum: Why Empty Words Still Rule Us
10 Conspiracy Fact Videos
The Liberator-several gigabytes of red-pill information
We Live in a Fake System
Books About Our Corrupt System
Articles and Videos about Our Fake, Corrupt System
Is this a Jewish Supremacist War on the World?
The Power Structure of the World
“The Matrix” Is Not What You Think—Here’s Why It Matters
mkultra, mknaomi, jabs, transhumanism - the manipulation of humanity
Slavery Was Never Abolished
Making the World Safe for Pathocracy
What If The America You Pledge Allegiance To Isn’t The One Running The Show?
Pedophilia and Empire: Satan, Sodomy and the Deep State
Cannibalism, Blood-Drinking and High Adept Satanism
Satanic References in the Coronavirus Scamdemic
END
An alternative theory is what I call JudeoSatanism.
Evil becomes Good
Good becomes Evil
Investing is Gambling
Gambling is Investing
A male becomes a female
JudeoChristians become JudeoSatanists.
How is this achieved?
JudeoSatanism uses Kabala word spells.
Who controls the word spells?
The global media controls the word spells.
Who controls the world media corporations?
Well I think by this time we all know.
Satans Chosen things.
that the general population is allowed go gain wealth then the parasite class steal it by poisoning them makes sense
there is a typo in this towards the end where the author writes "if people think you are a conspiracy theorist in 2024" ... maybe adjust it to say "the 2020s"?