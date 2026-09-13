What is The Jewish Problem? It is jews controlling and wrecking others’ lives in a multitude of ways, and killing people-all for the benefit of jews. This assortment of videos shows various jews gloating about jewish power, threatening the Goyim and manipulating, subjugating and slaughtering Gentiles for the greater glory of jewry. The Jewish Problem involves a wide array of issues, but only a few of the larger issues are addressed in these videos. I also have a similar page of videos here: jewish Supremacists Speak



NOTE: Videos 53 and 54 contain graphic imagery of child victims of the ongoing jewish genocide of the Palestinians.



Related: Some Videos that Illustrate the Jewish Problem, Page 2

1. jewish supremacists crowing about dominating and enslaving Gentiles.



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Related: Jewish Supremacist Quotes



2. The Goyim will be annihilated just as the prophecies say, according to this jew.



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3. Chosenite Rabbi Yosef Mizrachi promises that the Spaniards will be slaughtered by the Arabs. Spain has been less than helpful in israel’s genocide of the Palestinians and apparently jews have been harboring revenge fantasies about Spain ever since they were kicked out of that country in 1492.



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4. Various jews fantasize about destroying their enemies (non-jews) and dominating the world-or dominating it more than they already do



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5. A jewish supremacist speaks about waging war on White supremacy (but what he really means is Whites) and using Muslims in this war on Whites.



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6. An hour’s worth of various jews blathering on about jewish supremacism and fantasizing about all the horrible things that they are going to do to the Goyim. Fun for the whole family!



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7. DESCRIPTION: Rabbi Shmuley is continuing his humiliation tour, now in Italy where he melts down over a local saying Free Palestine while he was nearby. Peter Hager reacts to this showcase of why nobody likes Shmuley.



You can watch this video on YouTube here.



Included at the end of the video is a clip of a mob of “psychopathic jewish bitch boys” threatening an American woman in LA who was wearing an “Israel Kills Children” shirt. It reminds me of this incident in NYC, where orthodox jews surrounded, threatened, and chased a woman who was protesting the jewish genocide of the Palestinians.



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8. Gentiles are very stupid, they have no values, according to the esteemed jewish supremacist Rabbi Yosef Mizrachi.



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9. The war on the Goyim. Oy vey!



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10. More videos of jews threatening non-jews.



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11. The expulsion of jews from so many countries probably had something to do with jews constantly working against and abusing the natives in every country they were welcomed into.



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12. The Synagogue of Satan. This clip includes the allegation that the videos of Palestinians celebrating on 9/11 were fake israeli propaganda, which I think they most likely were.



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13. Say hello to “Lucky” Larry Silverstein, a good buddy of Benjamin Netanyahu. Silverstein reportedly called Bibi once a week prior to 9/11. Silverstein took out terrorism insurance on his WTC buildings just a few months prior to September 11th, 2001, and ended up collecting billions of dollars in compensation as a result-a truly epic example of Jewish Lightning. Silverstein usually had breakfast in the WTC Windows on the World restaurant in the North Tower of the WTC, but on 9/11-wouldn’t you know it?-Lucky Larry had a dermatology appointment.



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14. More about Lucky Larry’s big score on 9/11.



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15. A Kabbalah rabbi interpreting Zohar texts as having foreseen the 9/11 destruction of the Twin Towers. More information about this rabbi’s speech can be found here and the entire speech can be viewed here.



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16. Some information about the jew-dominated 9/11 false flag attack, which was used to justify destroying israel’s enemies in the Middle East and Africa and to impose more restrictions, control and surveillance on American citizens.



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17. Top 25 Reasons Why I think Israel did 9/11, by Jake Shields



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18. 911 Missing Links - Full Documentary



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19. In an address to a city council, this citizen describes how much control jews have over our system. The speaker mentions the theory that Ashkenazi jews originally came from Khazaria (modern-day Ukraine) and touches on the idea that the New World Order conspiracy is a jewish conspiracy.



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The next several videos are about the jewish crime center, israel.



20. The israelis are whooping it up and partying hardy at the same time that they are torturing and mass-murdering the Palestinians. Eat your hearts out, “anti-Semites”!



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21. Talmudic morality. Lots of israelis really seem to love raping, torturing and murdering helpless people.



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Related: Israelis Say It’s Okay to Rape Palestinian Prisoners



Related: What’s the Deal with Jews and Torture?



22. I get the impression that most israelis feel the same way that she does.



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23. Another israeli shows why israelis are hated by normal, decent people around the world.

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24. israeli colonizer Daniella Weiss believes that jews can take whatever land they want from non-jews. It was promised to them by God, didn’t you know? Like many other israelis, she displays zero empathy for the innocent people that the israelis are murdering and stealing land from.



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25. An ex-IDF soldier talks about how israelis are brainwashed from childhood to support and defend israel’s crimes against humanity. He became disillusioned by what he experienced and seems to have overcome this brainwashing.



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26. A description of what sort of absurd lies are pumped into israelis’ brains from childhood, which helps explain why so many of them are sick and crazy.



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Related:



Paranoid Judaism

EXCERPT: One finds among the Jews more individuals of a domineering bent, more of a vindictive nature, more who are inclined to have a persecution complex or megalomania, than are to be found among other peoples. So true is this, indeed, that the facts show us the Jews have even suffered these delusions collectively, as a people. In fact, one has only to read the histories and esoteric books of the Jews to see how they have exaggerated persecutions suffered in bygone times to the point of creating an ideology which borders on a collective persecution complex. And a persecution complex is precisely one of the characteristics of the form of insanity or mental illness that science has designated as Paranoia or Paranoid Schizophrenia

27. This israeli woman is the product of the israeli programming that is described in the video above. Notice how delusional and insane she sounds.



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28. Molding israeli tykes into genocidists.



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29. jewish supremacism.



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30. This is an israeli settler, maybe a member of The Hilltop Youth, maybe a relative of Ben Shapiro, trying to intimidate a Palestinian. I assume that there are israeli soldiers nearby protecting Mr. Tough Guy from getting his very punchable face punched in.



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31. DESCRIPTION: I had the displeasure of meeting these foul smelling Israeli settlers in the West Bank of Palestine. We were on the family land of a local Palestinian. Here his family was developing homes but the project was stopped due to settler harassment. Any progress they made on the homes (plumbing, electrical) the settlers would come and destroy the construction in the night. The settler outposts sits about 200 meters away in the fields of the local Palestinians. The Palestinians haven’t been able to access their fields for over three years due to the settler outposts. If they try, they will be violently attacked. This same settler outposts is also responsible for k*lling a 14 year old boy. His k*llers served zero consequences. I thought I would be met by the leader of the outpost but instead he sent his children. These kids have grown up indoctrinated to be hateful and violent. Great parenting! Please share if you want the world to wake up to what is happening in Palestine!



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32. israeli soldiers abduct a 12-year old kid. Why?



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33. israeli politicians threaten Palestinian children, and brainwashed israeli children express hatred towards the Goyim.



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34. israeli “soldiers” specifically target Palestinian children for death. The IDF is not the “most moral army in the world” as we are told over and over again. The IDF was literally created out of terrorist groups like Irgun and The Stern Gang.



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35. “The IDF has demonstrated itself to be just a group of psychopathic killers.”



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36. The Darkest Israeli War Crimes Ever Recorded.



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37. Several israelis reveal their psychopathy to a Palestinian streamer.



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38. Two IDF soldiers pretend to be Palestinians in order to make Palestinians look evil. "By way of deception, thou shalt do war".

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39. israel was created by terrorists who were following Talmudic principles.



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40. The Stern Gang, one of the jewish terrorist groups that was slaughtering Palestinians years before israel was even established.



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41. One of the many jewish massacres of the Palestinians in 1948. The jewish mass-killing of Palestinians has gone on for over 80 years, from even before israel was established.



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42. This is a video from the 1990s about israeli cruelty and violence.

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43. israeli soldiers gleefully destroy a Palestinian printing business.



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44. These are israeli soldiers dancing and singing in a Lebanese family’s home, allegedly.

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45. IDF veteran agrees that the October 7th “Hamas” attack was actually an inside job.

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46. The official story about the October 7th attack is bogus.



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47. The absolute absurdity of the official story about the October 7th attack.



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48. During the October 7th “Hamas” attack in israel, the military stood down for seven hours, and then when it finally responded, it used its firepower to kill hundreds of israelis. It is clear to me that the israeli government created the October 7th attack as a justification to wage all-out war on the Palestinians and steal their land, just as the israeli government orchestrated the 9/11 attack (with parts of the U.S. government) in order to get American and Western militaries to destroy israel’s enemies in the Middle East and Africa.



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Related: The October 7, 2023 “Hamas” Attack was an Israeli False Flag Attack



49. Some of israel’s war crimes and atrocities in its wars on its neighbors.



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50. The israeli embassy threatens American college students who protest the jewish genocide of the Palestinians, and the spokesperson deceitfully describes these protests as “target(ing) jewish students”.



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51. israeli psychopathy.



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52. It actually seems like many israelis are a different species.



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53. GRAPHIC. This is an example of what the israelis are doing to Palestinian children.



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54. GRAPHIC. Children maimed and murdered by israel. This is the end result of jewish supremacy and it is horrible to see, but maybe seeing this can shock some people out of their complacency.



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Related:



Gaza home to largest number of amputee children



Archive Genocide — War Crimes Archive



Genocide.live



A list of all the experts saying Israel is committing genocide in Gaza



Report: Death Toll In Gaza Reaches 680,000, Yet Apartheid Israel Tries To Tell Us "There Is No Genocide"



Israel Is Committing Genocide. This Is A Fact, Not An Opinion



55. This American military veteran finally realized that israelis are committing crimes against humanity.



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56. This gentleman also changed his mind about israhell.



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57. An explanation of The Jewish Problem as it relates to israel.



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58. The Wailing Wall, jewish occultism and jewish political power.



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59. jews worshipping Moloch at the 1933 World’s Fair in Chicago? This could be described as just a re-enactment of a sacrifice, but I would say that it is a celebration of child sacrifice.



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Related: Judaism is really Babylonian Talmudic Pharisaism - and it runs today’s world



60. The massive Third World invasion of the West is being orchestrated by jews to neutralize the ability of Westerners to organize and effectively fight back against jewish domination of the world.



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61. jews believe it will be easy to control Muslims after they have used them to destroy Whites.



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62. The jewish war on Whites. More about this here.



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63. jews are in the process of genociding Whites.



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64. More details about the jewish war on Whites.



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65. The jewish war on Humanity explained.



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66. The Third World invasion of the West is the Kalergi Plan.



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67. A jewish supremacist revels in the suffering of Swedes from the invasion of that country by the Third World, an invasion that was planned and implemented largely by jews.



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68. jews claim WWI is an example of jewish revenge on the Goyim. jewish supremacists absolutely love holding grudges and taking revenge on people, even if the people they are taking revenge against are the great, great, great, great grand-childen of the people their ancient ancestors originally had a beef with, or just have the same ethnicity as them. These folks are utterly deranged.



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69. To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize. This video is from Amsterdam.



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70. Yet more details about the jewish war on Humanity.



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71. Winston Churchill was controlled by jews, who used him to start WWII. Similarly, U.S. president Franklin Delano Roosevelt was apparently jewish and worked for jewish interests, which included pushing America into WWII.



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Related: Churchill Wrecked Britain to Save Himself



Related: Who Really Caused WWII?



72. The jewish takeover of Russia in 1917. After they conquered Russia (it wasn’t a “people’s revolution”), the jews are believed to have tortured and murdered up to 60 million Russians. jewish control of the education system and the Media explain why this massive genocide is hardly known about today.



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73. The jews behind the early 1930s genocide of the Ukrainians.



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74. The jewish genocide of the Russians.



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75. More details about the jewish “Bolshevik” takeover of Russia.



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Related: Leather-Jacketed Coke-Snorting Jews in the Soviet Secret Police Torturing, Raping and Killing Gentiles: The Evidence





76. The jews who created israel included terrorists, mafia leaders and communists from the Soviet Union.



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Related: Against Our Better Judgment: The Hidden History of How the U.S. Was Used to Create Israel



77. The current jewish genocide of Slavic men.



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Related: The Ukrainian people are fighting for their survival...against Ukraine

78. The 5th Generation War on Humanity, happening now.



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79. These people need to be stopped. They are psychopaths.



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RELATED INFORMATION:



jewish Supremacists Speak



Waking Up to the Jewish Problem



My Awakening to the Jewish Question



Four Books That Explain The Jewish Problem



The Jewish Plot to Enslave Humanity



The Protocols of Zion in Modern English



What if (jews were trying to conquer the world)?



The jewish War on the Gentiles



The jewish Onslaught on the Goyim



Jews and the Great Replacement



Why Do So Many jews Love Torturing, Maiming And Slaughtering Gentiles?



The jewish Ritual Sacrifice of Gentile Children



The Peculiar Morality of Jewdom



Eternal Strangers - Critical Views of Jews and Judaism through the Ages (2020) by Thomas Dalton



Terrorism: A jewish Tradition



Gaza Revelation



You should absolutely fear the Jews



If jews Did Not Create Communism, Then Who Did?



Palestinian child in hospital



The State of Israel as “Cartoonishly Evil”?



But Do You Condemn Hamas?



Why Are You So Obsessed With Palestine?



Email to a Brother about the jewish Genocide of the Palestinians



One Way to Stop the jewish Genocide of the Palestinians



jews Created Communism



Holocaust Deprogramming Course



The Holocaust Debunked Once and For All



The Holocaust Hoax Meme Page



The Holocaust Narrative and Deep State Control



One Man’s Road to “Holocaust” Revisionism



The Holocaust, at the Heart of the Gaza Genocide



9/11 Memes



9/11 Predictive Programming



How to Overcome Emotional Barriers to 9/11 Truth



Another poll lays bare the genocidal nature of Israeli society



The jewish Supremacist Way of War



Short videos about jewish Power

Kim Dotcom and The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion



Ending Antisemitism



Some Commentary from Hervé Ryssen, author of “The Jewish Mafia”



A Discussion with Navy Veteran Phil Tourney about the USS Liberty Attack



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 1



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 2



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 3



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 4



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 5



The jewish Supremacists’ War on the World Meme Page 6



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 7



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 8



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 9



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 10



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 11



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 12



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 13



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 14



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