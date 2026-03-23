"Globalists" Versus Humanity

"Globalists" Versus Humanity

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SLK
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Thank you very much, you did a fantastic Work, nevertheless we are absolutely screwed with a noway out at current time. Rinse and repeat is the moto of humanity in this realm. Let's hope there is another one and to conclud, l do believe there is other ones indeed, otherweise being alive and sentient like our actual state would be really, really futile and l can't fathom this idea, no way. Be well, be safe, be ready.

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