Below I have assembled an assortment of quick videos covering various aspects of the ongoing war on humanity. Topics include how the world is run, how psychology and language are used to control us, the purpose of the Epstein files release, the Trump psyop, etc.

1. A quick description of the war that we are in.



2:03

Related: Europa The Last Battle



2. How the system works.



1:05



3. It’s a rigged system.



1:06

4. Creating the illusion of freedom was a master-stroke of the world controllers.



1:18

5. Some important aspects of how the satanic, occultist parasites who control the world operate.



2:33

6. One way that they keep us from questioning anything is by creating constant stress which has been shown to damage and shut down the brain’s prefrontal cortex. We are kept stressed through debt slavery, fake pandemics, manufactured wars, engineered economic chaos, religious, ethnic and political disputes, and poisoned air, water and food.



2:09

4. We are slaves and most people don’t realize it.



1:01

5. Some of the ways in which we are psychologically manipulated.



2:39

6. How language is used to cast spells on us and program our minds.



7:27

7. The Epstein files, jesters and psychological manipulation.



2:56

8. Government authority is an illusion.



2:11

9. The COVID-19 plandemic was not their first rodeo.



2:55

10. A victim of the COVID-19 “vaccines”. Do you know people who have been injured by the stroke pokes? I do. The COVID psyop and the COVID “vaccines” were a massive attack on humanity. More videos of COVID-19 “vaccine” victims are located here.



4:38

Related: VAERS COVID-19 Vaccine Mortality Reports



11. satanic mockery

12. Who seems to be behind the COVID-19 psyop and the dangerous and deadly COVID-19 “vaccines”?



2:17

Related: Short Videos about Jewish Power



13. What was the purpose of the Epstein files release?



3:31

14. Were the Epstein files released to desensitize us and neutralize resistance?



5:38

15. Frustration from trying to wake people up to the NWO agenda.



6:05

16. The stages of waking up.



2:04

17. When you wake up you understand that voting is meaningless, the political parties are all controlled and the governments cannot be trusted.



1:07

18. An example of what the women above is describing. Compare and contrast Trump’s “peace president” campaign promises with his actions once he was elected. Of course he is not really doing anything on his own but is just another puppet of the criminal mafia that runs the world.



1:00

Lambrusco: Whenever the bloodthirsty clique wants to drag the United States into a major war, it uses servile politicians promising ‘neutrality’ and ‘peace’. In 1940, Roosevelt campaigned on non-intervention under the slogan ‘Your boys are not going to be sent into any foreign wars’. Similarly, Wilson got elected with a promise to keep the US out of war in 1916. Both presidents led Americans into the meat-grinder of world wars. It is not difficult to notice the same pattern with Donald Trump. Wilson, Roosevelt, and Trump are men of different temperaments and capabilities, what unites them is not their political vision but their servility to the financial cliques.

19. Trump’s campaign promises were as fake as this “assassination attempt” on him during the 2024 election campaign.

20. No one rules if no one obeys.

21. Key steps to making a human farming operation successful.



1:18

22. Everyone needs to understand that our system is run by depopulation-loving psychopaths and that this is the problem behind most of the other problems we face.



1:01

23. How long until the mass of humanity wakes up and stands together against these murderous psychopaths?

RELATED INFORMATION:



Assorted, Short Videos About the New World Order



More Assorted, Short Videos About the New World Order

Yet More Assorted Videos about the New World Order



Articles and Videos about Our Fake, Corrupt System



10 Conspiracy Fact Videos



COVID-19 Videos



The Coded Journals in the Epstein Files That Hide a Teenage Girl’s Horrific Story



UPDATE 7: EPSTEIN FILES HORROR SHOW: ‘How Do We Get Rid Of Poor People As A Whole,’ ‘God is a construct, Cute girls are real,’ Taxes Pay For The Pedo Coverup, Obama’s WH Legal Counsel & MORE



The Epstein Files: Exposing Satanic Globalist Pedophiles Raping, Torturing, and Eating Babies?



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Donald Trump is Controlled Opposition



Super Trump the Zionist Vows to Crush “Antisemitism



Trump’s Zionist Administration Picks



A Rebuttal To Media Praises On Trump



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Pedophilia and Empire: Satan, Sodomy and the Deep State



Cannibalism, Blood-Drinking and High Adept Satanism



The Sentient and The Brave



The Liberator-several gigabytes of red-pill information



We Live in a Fake System



Books About Our Corrupt System



Articles and Videos about Our Fake, Corrupt System



10 Hidden Secrets of Government and Media Mind Control from Jason Christoff



A Child Sacrifice Cult Walking In Plain Sight by Jason Christoff

“Covid” Revealed How The Government Actually Works



Rupture As Rapture



The Jewish Plot to Enslave Humanity



jewish Supremacists Speak



Political Ponerology



The Rape of the Mind: The Psychology of Thought Control, Menticide, and Brainwashing



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The Politics of Obedience: The Discourse of Voluntary Servitude



The Jones Plantation



A History of Central Banking and the Enslavement of Mankind



Planet Mind Control: Explaining Mind Control with Jason Christoff (interview with a survivor of satanic ritual abuse)



The Power Structure of the World



“The Matrix” Is Not What You Think—Here’s Why It Matters



mkultra, mknaomi, jabs, transhumanism - the manipulation of humanity



Slavery Was Never Abolished



Making the World Safe for Pathocracy



What If The America You Pledge Allegiance To Isn’t The One Running The Show?



The Protocols of Modern Enslavement



The Global Gang



The Facade Government

Barnum World



The World of Barnum: Why Empty Words Still Rule Us



The Great Taking



Jason Christoff - How The Elite Use Sports To Rule The Masses



END

