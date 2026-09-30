"Globalists" Versus Humanity

“Globalists” Versus Humanity

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Matthew's avatar
Matthew
Sep 30

This has to be the world's greatest hoax of the 20th century. And it's still a hoax in the 21st century. You did reveal many things that I didn't know but all of the documents the videos the pictures the evidence of the witnesses the changes made on buildings it's unbelievable. They had to make people believe it and yet their own renditionists have changed it from 6 million to 4 million then to 1.1 million and they can't agree on that. What a joke except we who know that it's all a lie and it's all made up The joke is on them.

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3 replies by Binky LaRue and others
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Helene krohn
Sep 30

The so-called concentration camps were not merely labor camps but also protective camps where the Jews could stay until is was time for them to emigrate to Palestine. Not everyone was happy about having to emigrate to Palestine, but they suffered no hardship compared to the German civilian population.

Jewish billionaire and Zionist George Soros (György Schwartz) recalls his collaboration with the NAZI’s with no remorse, stating that this time of his life was his happiest moments in life.

- And bear in mind that, for example, Auschwitz had Kosher kitchen, sports facilities, a swimming pool, a music and dance hall, a maternity clinic, a hospital, a dentist, a library, a post office, a brothel, etc.

https://rumble.com/v2fu084-george-soros-working-with-the-nazis-was-the-happiest-time-of-my-life.html

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