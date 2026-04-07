"Globalists" Versus Humanity

"Globalists" Versus Humanity

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Discepolo Lazzaro's avatar
Discepolo Lazzaro
2h

Firstly Binky, thank you for your continued work, i will archive this piece in my archives.

Secondly, I'm an elder born again believer/John 3:1-21 [according to correct Acts 17 Berean exegesis as the 1st century authentic austere Jesus the Christ [[God]] of the Bible teaches], i'm not American. I just wanted to post a short comment here, that the Old Testament does not teach "Judaism". So i honourably disagree with this highly deceptive/fictive claim that Judaism is what the Old Testament teaches. Below i will share some excerpts from Michael Hoffman Jr, a premier adept source on exposing the Talmud, Gemara, Mishna, Zohar has for many years, and i will also supply other quotes from the mouth of the Jew horses themselves who surprisingly admit the same.

"Judaism is Talmudism *not* Old Testament and those who revere the Old Testament outside the prism of Talmud are its hereditary enemies....Judaism is the religion of Talmud. Judaism is not simply a perversion to some degree or other of God's original revelation to the Hebrew nation, it is the very religion of satan. Now what fellowship hath darkness with light? None." ~ Michael Hoffman Jr

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j9Ppizk00ek

"Judeo-Christian". The term really didn't exist before the 1930s. I strongly urge the ardent truth seeker to view this video from Michael Hoffman Jr, a quite intensely decades assiduous, careful, competent, diligent, deep digging, lucubrating, relentless, rigorous, truth is supreme no matter how much it hurts and where it leads historian in such matters so you might learn to correct yourself why you should stop using this very deceptive term "Judeo-Christian" and why "Judaism" is **NOT** the true belief system of the Old Covenant/Testament and thus the true prophets of the Lord God in the Old Covenant/Testament.

--

"The Talmud is Judaism's holiest book (actually a collection of books). Its authority takes precedence over the Old Testament in Judaism. Evidence of this may be found in the Talmud itself, Erubin 21b (Soncino edition): "My son, be more careful in the observance of the words of the Scribes than in the words of the Torah (Old Testament)."

The Talmud Nullifies the Bible

The Jewish Scribes claim the Talmud is partly a collection of traditions Moses gave them in oral form. These had not yet been written down in Jesus' time. Christ condemned the traditions of the Mishnah (early Talmud) and those who taught it (Scribes and Pharisees), because the Talmud nullifies the teachings of the Holy Bible. Shmuel Safrai in The Literature of the Sages Part One (p.164), points out that in chapters 4 and 5 of the Talmud's Gittin Tractate, the Talmud nullifies the Biblical teaching concerning money-lending: "Hillel decreed the prozbul for the betterment of the world. The prozbul is a legal fiction which allows debts to be collected after the Sabbatical year and it was Hillel's intention thereby to overcome the fear that money-lenders had of losing their money." The famous warning of Jesus Christ about the tradition of men that voids Scripture (Mark 7:1-13), is in fact, a direct reference to the Talmud, or more specifically, the forerunner of the first part of it, the Mishnah, which existed in oral form during Christ's lifetime, before being committed to writing. Mark chapter 7, from verse one through thirteen, represents Our Lord's pointed condemnation of the Mishnah. Unfortunately, due to the abysmal ignorance of our day, the widespread "Judeo-Christian" notion is that the Old Testament is the supreme book of Judaism. But this is not so. The Pharisees teach for doctrine the commandments of rabbis, not God.

Source: Copyright ©2000 by Michael A. Hoffman II and Alan R. Critchley

--

"We have already seen substantial evidence that any notion of Pharisaism [or later Rabbinic Judaism] as the true and direct descendants of the Old Testament **is contradicted by the most fundamental assumption of one Mishnah-Tractate after another. These stand wholly separate from the Priestly Code....and generally contradict it!**" ~ Jacob Neusner, A History of the Mishnaic Law of Purities [Brill Academic, 1974], P. 7. - ISBN-10: 9004038973

The Universal Jewish Encyclopaedia confirms that **Judaism is based on the teachings of the Pharisees and not upon the Law of Moses:** "The Jewish Religion as it is today traces its descent, without a break, through all the centuries, **from the Pharisees.** Their leading ideas and methods found expression in a literature of enormous extent, of which a very great deal is still in existence. **The Talmud is the largest and most important single member of that literature.**" ~ Vol. VIII P. 474 [1942].

"Strictly speaking it is incorrect to call an ancient Israelite a *'Jew'* or to call a contemporary *'Jew'* an Israelite or a Hebrew." ~ 1980 Jewish Almanac, p. 3.

So according to their own literature buried into their dense Encyclopaedia and other dense literature, they are **not** Israelites [thus not of Shem], and for the record = according to a brave remnant of Genomicists/Geneticists in Israel who have faced quite the blowback for being the small minority voice to boldly tell the factual operational science of what they discovered, **that it is a genetic impossibility to claim to be a genetic descendant of the Israelites because the gene pool of mankind is so mixed that no one is truly 'pure' breed'.**

Further, what i believe the Lord helped me comprehend or put the thought into my spirit is that when i saw this video of these Geneticists stating this hard ugly truth, this thought came into my mind [i pray it's from the true austere Bible God/Jesus] that supremely, because there is no way to go back in time to acquire a DNA sample from Jacob/Israel who came from Shem and then come back to today to compare Jacob's DNA sample with the professing to be modern day genetic descendants of the Jacob - even them who as far as they know are Gentile - to verify with absoluteness/certainty if they really are the descendants of the Israelites thus back to Shem, thus it's a genetic impossibility to claim someone is from Jacob, because again, we don't have his DNA sample to see who truly is carrying part of his descendant genes. So my point is this:

The people of Palestine, STILL have more right to the land any day of the the week then Eastern Europeans who have been shown they carry, if anything, the DNA of Japheth but of course we neither have his DNA.

--

Doctrine of the Rabbinic Kabbalah;

"Israel must make sacrifices to Satan so that he will leave Israel unmolested" (Zohar 2:33a). "The evil impulse is good, and without the evil impulse Israel cannot prevail in the world" (Zohar 1:61a).

~ Research by Michael Hoffman Jr

RevisionistHistory.org -- http://bit.ly/1WxdnHi

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Vigilant Amalek Snow Leopard's avatar
Vigilant Amalek Snow Leopard
3h

Just want to point out that one does not even have to go the Talmud for the darker thematic mindset.

The "sexual perversity" angle is like Jerry Springer (Jewish) catnip for the Doritos set, but the good old Old Testament HOLY BIBLE OLD TESTAMENT has all the magical Sky Fairy Chosen verses and instructions to kill the women, babies, and animals per the Judaic Sky God.

Whatever opens eyes, I suppose, but my gut sense is that until the Judaic Abrahamic Instructions are laid out and demonstrated and connected to modern day Death Cult rhetoric, the garden variety normie will have a sufficient divide between TALMUD WACKY SHIT and my Fee Fee Space jeeebus loves me feel good stories.

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