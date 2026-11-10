"Globalists" Versus Humanity

“Globalists” Versus Humanity

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Spriggs's avatar
Spriggs
16h

Instead of the flu shot’s we should sir name them Jew shots!

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Somonai Breathhart's avatar
Somonai Breathhart
9h

Very much of the deviltry has been conducted by the Jesuits. They are a Ju militia of goy. See "Vatican Assassin's" by Eric Phelps for the history of that religious order. They ran communes in the conquered Mayan territories, using Mayans. Communism is the commune system of the Dark Priesthood, from Tibet to France.

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