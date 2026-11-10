For most of my life I believed in the holocaust story and I viewed jews as an unjustly persecuted minority, the victims of ignorant, hateful bigots. I think most of us were taught this idea in school and saw it portrayed in movies. Though I didn’t actually know very much about judaism, I assumed that it was like Christianity and inculcated it’s followers with good moral values, like the value of helping and protecting others (not just coreligionists). I was glad that jews had gotten their own country in 1948, a place where they could be safe from persecutors. I cheered on israel in its battles against Palestinian “terrorists” and thought that the country was “America’s greatest ally” in “The Global War on Terrorism”. Looking back now, I see that I was extremely ignorant and brainwashed.



My views about israel, jews and judaism started to change dramatically starting in 2021. During that year, the COVID-19 tyranny and the injuries and deaths from the COVID clot shots woke me up to the fact that there was something fundamentally wrong with the world. This realization pushed me down all sorts of rabbit holes, and of course I soon came face to face with The Jewish Problem, which is the fact that jews-as a group-have an inordinate amount of power and are an extremely corrosive, destructive force to the rest of the population-destructive to the point of being an existential threat. I began to see that the so-called COVID pandemic and “vaccines” were an attack on the world, and I became acutely aware that jews occupied most of the top positions of the businesses, Media companies, health agencies, NGOs and other organizations that were orchestrating this attack.

Continuing with my research, I discovered, to my shock, that jews had created communism and that the “Bolsheviks” who took over Russia in 1917 and murdered tens of millions of Russians…were almost all jews. And since then, every “communist revolution” in the world seems to have had jewish conspirators behind it.



Related: The Very First Piece of Legislation Approved by the Bolsheviks was “The Anti-semitism Act of 1917”

Why hadn’t we been taught all this in school? It is because the history of this jewish crime against humanity has been memory-holed by the jews who control schoolbook publishing and by the jews running the education system.



Related: ‘The Motherlode of Jewish Lists’ –– Everything you ever wanted to know about Jewish control of American society

I learned that the creation of israel was another jewish crime against humanity, that jews had been killing Palestinians and stealing their land long before israel was created and had continued to do so in all of the decades since. Of course in the last three years the israelis have been carrying out a live-streamed genocide of the Palestinians, slaughtering perhaps 680,000+ men, women and children in front of the entire world. And no one has stopped them. jewish money and power have clearly enabled the jewish genociders to do their evil work unmolested.

I investigated 9/11 and saw that jewish fingerprints were all over what I now understood was a false flag attack, an event that was the casus belli for the United States and its allies to wipe out israel’s enemies in the Middle East. I found out that this was not a one-off event but that jews had, with false flag attacks and other means, instigated most if not all of the major wars, which they created for power, for profit, and to kill non-jews. It seems that if jews can not kill non-jews directly-as they are doing to the Palestinians-they arrange for the Gentiles to kill each other, as they have done with the Ukraine-Russia War. And as they did with the World Wars.



I learned that jews were behind usury, the Federal Reserve scam and the entire, corrupt financial system. I saw that they were orchestrating the Third World invasion of Western countries, demonizing nationalism, waging a war on masculinity and on femininity, promoting transgenderism, pushing pornography, and using a variety of other means to engineer the breakdown of the family-the foundation of strong, healthy societies.

Related: Israel Officially Aids Third World Invasion



I wondered why jews were doing all of these things-why they were creating all of this conflict, misery, death and destruction in the world? I now think that it is because they are trying to build a New World Order slave planet, with themselves as the rulers, and they have to destroy and kill non-jews to establish this jewish utopia. This is something that tracks with their supremacist religious teachings and it falls in line with the plan of world conquest that is laid out in the infamous Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion book. Of course jews claim that this book is a “forgery”, yet they seem to be following the plan in the book down to the letter. And that is all that really matters.

Is it only jews who are running this New World Order conspiracy, or at least are they the ones at the top of it? Based what I have seen and read, powerful jews appear to be leading it, but maybe another group, a hidden group, sits above them in a hierarchy. I don’t know. I am still learning. What I have come to understand, though, is that jews have a long history of gradually dominating and destroying the countries that they infiltrate (they have actually been kicked out over 100 countries for their predations), their “religion” provides them with full justification to do whatever they want to do to non-jews (their religious texts actually designate non-jews as the property of jews), and I see that throughout the world jews are sitting at the top of the governments, the financial institutions, the Media, the NGOs, the tech companies and mega-corporations that are all working to force this dystopian slave system on the world. Now I suppose that all of this jewish supremacy being flaunted in our faces could, theoretically, be part of some kind of elaborate, highly-sophisticated, centuries-long psyop to make the jews the scapegoats for what are actually the evil machinations of a very nefarious, very crafty and extremely well-hidden group, but, gosh, it really and truly does seem like “IT’S THE JEWS!” running this thing.



But not ALL the jews, of course.

No, not all the jews, but at this point do you need more evidence that jews, as a group, are a threat to the world? If so, the following 14 posts contain memes, videos and links to articles that indicate that supremacist jews and their cohorts are indeed waging a war on humanity, with the ultimate goal of killing a large swath of the population and enslaving the survivors:



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 1



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 2



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 3



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 4



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 5



The jewish Supremacists’ War on the World Meme Page 6



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 7



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 8



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 9



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 10



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 11



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 12



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 13



The jewish Supremacists’ War on Humanity Meme Page 14

RELATED INFORMATION:



jewish Supremacists Speak



Waking Up to the Jewish Problem



My Awakening to the Jewish Question



This Is How I Really Feel About Jews



Four Books That Explain The Jewish Problem



The Jewish Plot to Enslave Humanity



Jewish Supremacist Quotes



Why Do So Many jews Love Torturing, Maiming And Slaughtering Gentiles?



The jewish Ritual Sacrifice of Gentile Children



Some Videos that Illustrate the Jewish Problem, Page 1



Some Videos that Illustrate the Jewish Problem, Page 2



Short videos about jewish Power



The jewish Supremacist Way of War



The jewish War on the Gentiles



The jewish Supremacists' War on the White Population



Is this a Jewish Supremacist War on the World?



jews Created Communism



The Protocols of Zion in Modern English



What if (jews were trying to conquer the world)?



The jewish War on the Gentiles



The jewish Onslaught on the Goyim



Jews and the Great Replacement



The Peculiar Morality of Jewdom



Eternal Strangers - Critical Views of Jews and Judaism through the Ages (2020) by Thomas Dalton



Terrorism: A jewish Tradition



Gaza Revelation



You should absolutely fear the Jews



If jews Did Not Create Communism, Then Who Did?



Palestinian child in hospital



The State of Israel as “Cartoonishly Evil”?



But Do You Condemn Hamas?



Why Are You So Obsessed With Palestine?



Email to a Brother about the jewish Genocide of the Palestinians



One Way to Stop the jewish Genocide of the Palestinians



Holocaust Deprogramming Course



The Holocaust Debunked Once and For All



The Holocaust Hoax Meme Page



The Holocaust Narrative and Deep State Control



One Man’s Road to “Holocaust” Revisionism



The Holocaust, at the Heart of the Gaza Genocide



9/11 Memes



9/11 Predictive Programming



How to Overcome Emotional Barriers to 9/11 Truth



Another poll lays bare the genocidal nature of Israeli society



Ending Antisemitism



Some Commentary from Hervé Ryssen, author of “The Jewish Mafia”



END