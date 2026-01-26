"Globalists" Versus Humanity

"Globalists" Versus Humanity

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Discepolo Lazzaro's avatar
Discepolo Lazzaro
4dEdited

I would like to add something: In my studies of the NWO/JWO agenda over almost the last three decades, i've learned the term "Illuminati" goes much farther back than many realise. I wish i could recall what book it was years ago i was reading where they quoted some sources from at least before 1000 A.D. where the term "Illuminatus" [Latin for "The Illumined Ones"] goes back even farther to Bible times etcetera and refers to of course, those who have made a pact with satan to be the rulers of earth. Talmudists admit they started Freemasonry, slang terms i've heard and read Talmudic rabbis use for this when they are feeling quite bold, is that Freemasonry is "Judaism for Gentiles". Here's some quote from their own sources to further assist you with these connections;

--

"The Talmud is Judaism's holiest book (actually a collection of books). Its authority takes precedence over the Old Testament in Judaism. Evidence of this may be found in the Talmud itself, Erubin 21b (Soncino edition): "My son, be more careful in the observance of the words of the Scribes than in the words of the Torah (Old Testament)."

The Talmud Nullifies the Bible

The Jewish Scribes claim the Talmud is partly a collection of traditions Moses gave them in oral form. These had not yet been written down in Jesus' time. Christ condemned the traditions of the Mishnah (early Talmud) and those who taught it (Scribes and Pharisees), because the Talmud nullifies the teachings of the Holy Bible. Shmuel Safrai in The Literature of the Sages Part One (p.164), points out that in chapters 4 and 5 of the Talmud's Gittin Tractate, the Talmud nullifies the Biblical teaching concerning money-lending: "Hillel decreed the prozbul for the betterment of the world. The prozbul is a legal fiction which allows debts to be collected after the Sabbatical year and it was Hillel's intention thereby to overcome the fear that money-lenders had of losing their money." The famous warning of Jesus Christ about the tradition of men that voids Scripture (Mark 7:1-13), is in fact, a direct reference to the Talmud, or more specifically, the forerunner of the first part of it, the Mishnah, which existed in oral form during Christ's lifetime, before being committed to writing. Mark chapter 7, from verse one through thirteen, represents Our Lord's pointed condemnation of the Mishnah. Unfortunately, due to the abysmal ignorance of our day, the widespread "Judeo-Christian" notion is that the Old Testament is the supreme book of Judaism. But this is not so. The Pharisees teach for doctrine the commandments of rabbis, not God. ~ Source: Copyright ©2000 by Michael A. Hoffman II and Alan R. Critchley

--

"Judaism is Talmudism **not** Old Testament and those who revere the Old Testament outside the prism of Talmud are its hereditary enemies....Judaism is the religion of Talmud. Judaism is not simply a perversion to some degree or other of God's original revelation to the Hebrew nation, it is the very religion of satan. Now what fellowship hath darkness with light? None." ~ Michael Hoffman Jr.

--

Here's some more;

EVERY SINGLE ASPECT OF FREEMASONRY IS FROM FALSE JACOBITES:

"Masonry is based on Judaism. Eliminate the teachings of Judaism from the Masonic ritual and what is left?" - THE JEWISH TRIBUNE, New York, Oct. 28, 1927, Cheshvan 2, 5688, Vol. 91, No. 18:

"The spirit of Freemasonry is the spirit of Judaism in its most fundamental beliefs; it is its ideas, its language, it is mostly its organization, the hopes which enlighten and support Israel. It's

crowning will be that wonderful prayer house of which Jerusalem will be the triumphal centre and symbol." - LA VERITE ISRAELITE, Jewish paper 1861, IV, page 74:

--

"Freemasonry is a Jewish establishment, whose history, grades, official appointments, passwords, and explanations are Jewish from beginning to end." - Rabbi Isaac Wise (of B'nai B'rith, quoted

in Israelite of America, Aug 3, 1866)

--

"The most important duty of the Freemason must be to glorify the Jewish Race, which has preserved the unchanged divine standard of wisdom. You must rely upon the Jewish race to dissolve all frontiers." - LE SYMBOLISM, July, 1928:

--

"Freemasonry is a Jewish establishment, whose history, grades, official appointments, passwords, and explanations are Jewish from beginning to end." ---- Rabbi Isaac Wise

--

The Jewish Tribune newspaper, in 1927, in an editorial, stated: "Freemasonry is based on Judaism. Eliminate the teachings of Judaism from the Masonic ritual and what is left?"

--

"Freemasonry is born out of Israel." - The Jewish Guardian April 1922

--

"It is evident there were only Jews, and cabalistic Jews, in Masonry's origin." - Bernard Lazare, Jewish historian

--

"The most important duty of freemasonry must be to glorify the Jews, which has preserved the unchanged divine standard of wisdom.“ - French masonic magazine Le Symbolisme (July 1928)

--

"Our rite is Jewish from beginning to end, the public should conclude from this that we have actual connections with Jewry." - Freemason Dr. Rudolph Klein (Latomia, No. 7-8, 1928)

--

"As long as there remains among the Gentiles any moral conception of the social order, and until all faith, patriotism and dignity are uprooted, our reign over the world shall not come. We have founded many secret associations, which all work for our purpose, under our orders and our direction. We have made it an honour, a great honour, for the Gentiles to join us in our organisations, which are, thanks to our gold, flourishing now more than ever. Yet it remains our secret that those Gentiles who betray their own and most precious interests, by joining us in our plot should never know that these associations are of our creation and that they serve our purpose ... One of the many triumphs of our Freemasonry is that those Gentiles who become members of our Lodges, should never suspect that we are using them to build their own jails, upon whose terraces we shall erect the throne of our Universal King of Israel; and should never know that we are commanding them to forge the chains of their own servility to our future King of the world." Speech at the B'nai B'rith convention in Paris [The Catholic Gazette, February 1936]

There is much more, the above is sampling to guide you on your journey.

Kind regards from a elder John 3:1-21 servant of the authentic austere Jesus the Christ [God] of the Bible. Peace be unto you in His name and i hope you choose our Creator to guide you in ALL matters under heaven and the heavens. Selah.

Reply
Share
25 replies by Binky LaRue and others
No One Knows's avatar
No One Knows
4d

yes that source of Judaic values that has enriched us so much

Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Binky LaRue · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture