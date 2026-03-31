"Globalists" Versus Humanity

"Globalists" Versus Humanity

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Te Reagan's avatar
Te Reagan
6d

I’ve read just about all this stuff. The problem is no one wants to hear it.

I’m literally thinking there is nothing that can be done about it.

These people are in our faces now and they are itching to tell us all about it. They no longer hide their intentions. They have been depopulating the planet for decades. Especially white peoples which I don’t get. If it’s the Jews, this totally makes sense. They believe themselves to be the chosen.

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Quill Cross's avatar
Quill Cross
6d

When this is all through there’s a special place in the quiescent vibrational pantheon for you. For doing this work. Bless you.

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