Below are some documents, books and recordings that appear to show the plans of wealthy people and groups to control the world’s population. It is possible that some of these are fake, but it is remarkable that so much of what is described in them have come to pass since they were created. I think that these documents, books and recordings go a long way in explaining the insane system that we are living in today.



You can access the original writings and recordings by clicking on the titles in the list. I’ve included descriptive information below the titles. You can easily and quickly download all the resources in this list by clicking here.



While I was putting this post together I came across a large, varied list of books that provides a wealth of information about the NWO. The list is located here: Must-Read Books to Understand the New World Order. And here is a similar list I posted earlier: Books About Our Corrupt System

Documents, books and recordings:



1. Silent Weapons For Quiet Wars

2. The Day Tapes: Audio and Transcript

3. Tragedy and Hope

4. The Toronto Protocols

5. The Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion

6. Report From Iron Mountain

7. Agenda 21 description….Agenda 21 Report….Agenda 2030

8. FULL Jaffe Memo (43 pages)

9. Confessions of an Economic Hitman

10. 2010 Rockefeller Foundation Report: Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development

INTRODUCTION:

Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars, An Introduction Programming Manual was uncovered quite by accident on July 7, 1986 when an employee of Boeing Aircraft Co. purchased a surplus IBM copier for scrap parts at a sale, and discovered inside details of a plan, hatched in the embryonic days of the “Cold War” which called for control of the masses through manipulation of industry, peoples’ pastimes, education and political leanings. It called for a quiet revolution, putting brother against brother, and diverting the public’s attention from what is really going on.



The document you are about to read is real. It is reprinted in its virgin form, with diagrams, as a touch of reality.



Deborah Tavares: NASA’s ‘Future Warfare’ and the Bilderbergers’ ‘Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars’:

‘Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars’ is said to have been found by accident in 1986 by an employee of Boeing Aircraft. He bought a surplus IBM copier for scrap parts at a government sale and found the manual inside. The manual outlines a plan to control the masses through manipulation of industry, education and politics, and to divert the public’s attention from what is really going on. “They say that the silent weapon technology has evolved from operations research, a strategic and tactical developed under the military management in England during World War II,” Tavares said. It is a guide for the “elites” on social engineering. “This document talks about a combination of irresistible attacks upon humanity and how they will control humanity. Politically, they talk about how they set up a political system, right and left, so that we would feel our grievances were aired, and our frustrations could come out. But the bankers were behind everyone who was elected,” she said. Tavares briefly described what Silent Weapons described. “[The document tells] us how they set up all the social engineering, how they devise the family, how they crumble the family, how they set up the war machine, how they influence thinking in the family unit to allow the family to give up their children to war for rich man’s fodder. It’s a document that discusses the artificial womb. They believe that people need to feel protected and that the elites are going to serve as the womb for protection of the people.” “We’ve accepted false backed money, which they tell us in the Silent Weapons document,” she said. “One of the reasons that they send our men and women off to war is to reduce the population. Because they have stolen from them. They’ve taken real labour, service, in exchange for illegitimate false fiat money. So, they have to eliminate the creditors. That’s another aspect of war – is to reduce the creditors.”

2. The Day Tapes: Audio and Transcript



“…everything is in place and nobody can stop us now.”



The last 60 years of societal and cultural degeneration follow almost exactly what is described in these tapes. Is this just a coincidence?



EXCERPT:

This paper is a transcript of three tapes of reminiscences made by Dr Lawrence Dunegan, of a speech given on March 20, 1969 by Dr Richard Day, an Illuminati insider. The tapes were recorded by Randy Engel, National Director of the US Coalition for Life, in 1988.



Dr Dunegan claims he attended a medical meeting on March 20, 1969 where Dr

Richard Day made “off the record” remarks during an address at the Pittsburgh

Pediatric Society to a meeting of students and health professionals, who were destined to be leaders in medicine and health care. Dr Day died in 1989 but at the time was Professor of Paediatrics at Mount Sinai Medical School in New York and was previously the Medical Director of Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

In Tape Three, a interview by Randy Engel, Dr Dunegan details Dr Day’s credentials.



These clearly show that Dr Day was an establishment insider privy to the

overarching plan of the Elite Group which rules the Western world and which is

working toward the creation of a World Dictatorship. This proposed global tyranny is usually called the New World Order and will comprise a secular and a spiritual

component – a One World Government and a One World Religion. Most analysts of

this plan describe it as Lucifer’s Totalitarian World Empire.

From the article The Dark Agenda: The Globalists’ Plan For the BRICS New World Order:

Dr. Carroll Quigley, a professor of history at Georgetown University, who also taught at Princeton and Harvard Universities, is the author of the widely used textbook, Evolution of Civilization. In addition, he was a member of the editorial board of the monthly periodical, Current History. He was a frequent lecturer and consultant for such groups as the Industrial College of the Armed Forces, the Brookings Institute, the U.S. Naval Weapons Laboratory, the Naval College, the Smithsonian Institute and the State Department. Dr. Quigley was also closely associated with many of the family dynasties of the super-rich. He was, by his own boast, an insider with a front row view of the world’s money power structure. When Dr. Quigley wrote his 1,300-page book of history entitled Tragedy and Hope, it was obvious that it would never be read by the masses. It was intended for the intellectual elite. To such a select readership, Dr. Quigley cautiously exposed one of the best kept secrets of all time. But he also made it quite clear that he was an extremely friendly apologist for this group and that he fully supported their goals and purposes. In his book, he said that the international bankers remain different from ordinary bankers in distinctive ways: First, they were cosmopolitan and international. Second, they were close to governments and were particularly concerned with the question of government debts. Third, he said their interests were almost exclusively in bonds. Fourth, they were fanatical devotees of the necessity of creating inflation. And fifth, he said they were equally devoted to secrecy and the secret use of financial influence in political life. It may seem strange that Dr. Quigley would make such statements when it is clear that he warmly supports the goals and purposes of the international banking network. But if that is the case, why would he want to expose this worldwide conspiracy and disclose most of its secret operations? Obviously, disclosing the existence of a mammoth power network which is trying to take over the world could not help but arouse the resistance of millions of people who are it’s intended victims. So why did Quigley write his book? Dr. Quigley feels that it is now too late for the little people to turn back the tide. In a spirit of kindness, he is urging us not to fight a power that is already established. Throughout his book, Dr. Quigley assures us that we can trust these benevolent, well-meaning men who are secretly operating behind the scenes. They are, he claims, the hope of the world, and all who resist them represent “tragedy” – thus, the title of his book, Tragedy and Hope. Dr. Quigley wrote … “I know of the operations of this network because I have studied it for 20 years and was permitted for two years, in the early 1960s, to examine it’s papers and secret records. I have no aversion to it or to most of it’s claims and have, for much of my life, been close to it and to many of its instruments … In general, my chief difference of opinion is that it wishes to remain unknown … ” Dr. Quigley points out that, during the past 200 years, while the masses of our world were gradually winning their political freedom from monarchies, the major banking families of the world were nullifying the trend toward representative government by setting up new dynasties of political control (behind the scenes) in the form of international financial combines. These banking dynasties had learned that all governments – whether they be totalitarian or democratic – must borrow money in times of emergency, and that by providing such funds from their own private resources (with strings attached), they could bring both kings and democratic leaders under their control. Dr. Quigley identified this group simply as the “International Bankers.” These are not the same as the local commercial bankers with whom we deal in everyday life. International bankers deal not with the general public, but with the industrial giants of the world, with other financial institutions, and especially with governments. The key to their success has been to control and manipulate the money system of a nation, while letting it appear to be controlled by the government. The net effect is to create money out of nothing, lend it to the government, and then collect interest on it – a rather profitable transaction to say the least. International Jewish banking interests have set about to establish a one-world government and a new one-world monetary system. In these days, we are seeing the fulfillment of that ancient prophecy – “the mark of the beast.”

Related: Tragedy and Hope 101 (the “CliffsNotes” version of the book)



Related: The Milner-Fabian Conspiracy

EXCERPT:

Ancestral blueprint for global domination The satanist’s plan for new world ideology was published by Quebec investigative journalist Serge Monast in 1995, through his publishing company ‘International Free Press Agency’. PDF of Serge’s “Intelligence Report“ linked below. Serge Monast (1945 – 1996) Many of the tenets from The Toronto Protocols – we speculate was leaked to Monast by an inside source – are true and omnipresent in today’s global society. While it may be difficult to authenticate whether these meetings took place and the documents as genuine, present reality reveals they are indeed authentic. Monast’s two children were taken from him by the state (possible punishment for his outspokenness?). He died under mysterious circumstances.

Are the Protocols a jewish plan to take over the world? Over a century after the Protocols were made public, it certainly looks as if the strategies that are described in this book have been used by jews (and others) to control the world.



INTRODUCTION:

Of the Protocols themselves little need be said in the way of introduction. The book in which they are embodied was published by Sergyei Nilus in Russia in 1905. A copy of this is in the British Museum bearing the date of its reception, August 10, 1906. All copies that were known to exist in Russia were destroyed in the Kerensky regime, and under his successors the possession of a copy by anyone in Soviet land was a crime sufficient to ensure the owner’s of being shot on sight. The fact is in itself sufficient proof of the genuineness of the Protocols. The Jewish journals, of course, say that they are a forgery, leaving it to be understood that Professor Nilus, who embodied them in a work of his own, had concocted them for his own purposes. Mr. Henry Ford, in an interview published in the New York WORLD, February 17th, 1921, put the case for Nilus tersely and convincingly thus: “The only statement I care to make about the PROTOCOLS is that they fit in with what is going on. They are sixteen years old, and they have fitted the world situation up to this time. THEY FIT IT NOW.” Indeed they do! The word “Protocol” signifies a precis gummed on to the front of a document, a draft of a document, minutes of proceedings. In this instance, “Protocol” means minutes of the proceedings of the Meetings of the Learned Elders of Zion. These Protocols give the substance of addresses delivered to the innermost circle of the Rulers of Zion. They reveal the converted plan of action of the Jewish Nation developed through the ages and edited by the Elders themselves up to date. Parts and summaries of the plan have been published from time to time during the centuries as the secrets of the Elders have leaked out. The claim of the Jews that the Protocols are forgeries is in itself an admission of their genuineness, for they NEVER ATTEMPT TO ANSWER THE FACTS corresponding to the THREATS which the Protocols contain, and, indeed, the correspondence between prophecy and fulfillment is too glaring to be set aside or obscured. This the Jews well know and therefore evade. The presumption is strong that the Protocols were issued, or reissued, at the First Zionist Congress held at Basle in 1897 under the presidency of the Father of Modern Zionism, the late Theodore Herzl. There has been recently published a volume of Herzl’s “Diaries,” a translation of some passages which appeared in the JEWISH CHRONICLE of July 14, 1922. Herzl gives an account of his first visit to England in 1895, and his conversation with Colonel Goldsmid, a Jew brought up as a Christian, an officer in the English Army, and at heart a Jew Nationalist all the time. Goldsmid suggested to Herzl that the best way of expropriating the English aristocracy, and so destroying their power to protect the people of England against Jew domination, was to put excessive taxes on the land. Herzl thought this an excellent idea, and it is now to be found definitely embodied in Protocol VI!

This post details how the actions that are promoted in the Protocols mirror what we see jewish supremacists doing today:

EXCERPT:

“In our government, besides ourselves, there must only be the mass of enslaved people, a few billionaires devoted entirely to us, police and soldiers. To do this we must create chaos and hostilities and we must use all deceit, treachery and falseness possible. Our greatest weapon is the media.” “We shall establish one king over all of earth who will annihilate all causes of discord, such as borders, nationalities, religion, state debts, etc. and get peace and quiet which cannot be secured in any other way. To attain our ends we must foment trouble in all countries, utterly exhaust all of humanity with hatred, struggle, envies, torture, starvation and diseases so that the people will be forced to take refuge in our complete sovereignty.”

DESCRIPTION:

For those unfamiliar with the document, this is the detailed report by a major think tank that was commissioned by JFK in the early 60s, briefed to focus on emerging major problems of the world in the post-war era. Although it exists more or less in its entirety, Henry was adamant that a false introduction had been added to the Report as damage control after it had been widely leaked and published as a book. The idea was then ‘seeded’ that it was imaginative fiction. Henry is adamant that it is not fiction.



To summarize the document is impossible in a single paragraph. The relevance to the present day is that the problem of the Earth’s rapidly growing population is one of the core themes. Henry states that most of the recommendations of the think tank report have now been implemented.



Henry had been given the official document to read in a government meeting in Tucson, Arizona, in 1986, in which a high-ranking military briefing officer made this statement, in connection with the document: “There are sheep and there are wolves. We are the wolves.”

This New World Order plan was put out by the UN, which is obviously a precursor to a one-world government.

EXCERPT:

Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030 are actually the same thing, the difference being the 2030 version just goes into a little more detail about its execution and adds 17 new sustainable development goals. In reality, they are both the same. Much of it has seeped into the Great Reset. But for the sake of keeping this article simple, I’ll be referring to it as Agenda 21. I’ll also link the PDF for Agenda 2030 below this article.



Agenda 21 is intended to integrate currently existing international law, treaties, conventions and proposals into a single overarching framework agreement. This will allow all nations to be bound to this one system of rules in an attempt to create this one-world system that will circumvent any current or future National Constitution, Law or Regulation. In 2012, there was a massive wave of “sustainable” initiatives introduced at the local level all across America. It was overwhelming. Nobody understood what the hell it really meant. The agenda was being pushed by both Democrats and Republicans, while both were quick to blame each other for the movement. The truth is, it came from both sides. And this confusion has been used to usher in a massive change in government policy at all levels, from local school boards to state legislatures and even Congress. The concept of sustainability was big then and it’s only grown since then - into something that’s beginning to look like a religion. We’re not just talking recycling here - we’re talking about an active effort through a comprehensive blueprint for global socialist/communist redistribution of wealth and global governance. And it’s being forced on us from every direction.

The ‘Jaffe Memo’



EXCERPT:

The ‘Jaffe Memo’ is an infamous document produced by Planned Parenthood in 1969 which, in a single page, conveys the lengths that elitists are willing to go to ‘manage’ the U.S. Population. Planned Parenthood portrays itself as an advocate for women’s rights and autonomy and sexual freedom, but items on the list reveal a different story. How to reduce the population of the United States? Here are some of the ideas that were on the table: Fertility control agents in water supply.

[Induce?] Chronic Depression

Compulsory abortion

Compulsory sterilization

Discouragement of private home ownership Not exactly the sorts of things consistent with ‘autonomy’!

Open the synopsis memo in a new tab to enlarge it:

DESCRIPTION:

Former economic hit man John Perkins shares new details about the ways he and others cheated countries around the globe out of trillions of dollars. Then he reveals how the deadly EHM cancer he helped create has spread far more widely and deeply than ever in the US and everywhere else—to become the dominant system of business, government, and society today. Finally, he gives an insider view of what we each can do to change it. Economic hit men are the shock troops of what Perkins calls the corporatocracy, a vast network of corporations, banks, colluding governments, and the rich and powerful people tied to them. If the EHMs can’t maintain the corrupt status quo through nonviolent coercion, the jackal assassins swoop in. The heart of this book is a completely new section, over 100 pages long, that exposes the fact that all the EHM and jackal tools—false economics, false promises, threats, bribes, extortion, debt, deception, coups, assassinations, unbridled military power—are used around the world today exponentially more than during the era Perkins exposed over a decade ago. As dark as the story gets, this reformed EHM also provides hope. Perkins offers specific actions each of us can take to transform what he calls a failing Death Economy into a Life Economy that provides sustainable abundance for all.

DESCRIPTION:

The Rockefeller Foundation published a report in May 2010 in cooperation with the Global Business Network of futurologist Peter Schwartz. It was called Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development. The first scenario, titled, “Lock Step”, describes a world of total government control and authoritarian leadership. It envisions a future where a pandemic would allow national leaders to flex their authority and impose airtight rules and restrictions that would remain after the pandemic faded. The first half of this scenario already has unfolded.



(snip)



Whatever has occurred inside China at this point it is almost impossible to say owing to conflicting reactions of the Beijing authorities and several changes in ways of counting COVID-19 cases. The question now is how the relevant authorities in the West will use this crisis. Here it is useful to go back to a highly relevant report published a decade ago by the Rockefeller Foundation, one of the world’s leading backers of eugenics, and creators of GMO among other things. The report in question has the bland title, “Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development.” It was published in May 2010 in cooperation with the Global Business Network of futurologist Peter Schwartz. The report contains various futurist scenarios developed by Schwartz and company. One scenario carries the intriguing title, “LOCK STEP: A world of tighter top-down government control and more authoritarian leadership, with limited innovation and growing citizen pushback.” Here it gets interesting as in what some term predictive programming. The Schwartz scenario states, “In 2012, the pandemic that the world had been anticipating for years finally hit. Unlike 2009’s H1N1, this new influenza strain — originating from wild geese — was extremely virulent and deadly. Even the most pandemic-prepared nations were quickly overwhelmed when the virus streaked around the world, infecting nearly 20 percent of the global population and killing 8 million in just seven months…” He continues, “The pandemic also had a deadly effect on economies: international mobility of both people and goods screeched to a halt, debilitating industries like tourism and breaking global supply chains. Even locally, normally bustling shops and office buildings sat empty for months, devoid of both employees and customers.” This sounds eerily familiar. Then the scenario gets very interesting: “During the pandemic, national leaders around the world flexed their authority and imposed airtight rules and restrictions, from the mandatory wearing of face masks to body-temperature checks at the entries to communal spaces like train stations and supermarkets. Even after the pandemic faded, this more authoritarian control and oversight of citizens and their activities stuck and even intensified. In order to protect themselves from the spread of increasingly global problems — from pandemics and transnational terrorism to environmental crises and rising poverty — leaders around the world took a firmer grip on power.”

Related: “Covid” Revealed How The Government Actually Works

RELATED INFORMATION:



The Liberator-several gigabytes of red-pill information



The Creature From Jekyll Island



A History of Banking and the Enslavement of Mankind



The Committee of 300



The Tavistock Institute of Human Relations



All Wars are Bankers Wars



War is a Racket



Brave New World



1984



TRANCE-Formation of America (MK-ULTRA mind control victim speaks out) (O’Brien-Phillips - 1995)



Planet Mind Control: Explaining Mind Control with Jason Christoff (interview with a survivor of satanic ritual abuse)



Some Short Videos About the War on Humanity



Assorted, Short Videos About the New World Order



More Assorted, Short Videos About the New World Order

Yet More Assorted Videos about the New World Order



Articles and Videos about Our Fake, Corrupt System



10 Conspiracy Fact Videos



COVID-19 Videos



The Coded Journals in the Epstein Files That Hide a Teenage Girl’s Horrific Story



UPDATE 7: EPSTEIN FILES HORROR SHOW: ‘How Do We Get Rid Of Poor People As A Whole,’ ‘God is a construct, Cute girls are real,’ Taxes Pay For The Pedo Coverup, Obama’s WH Legal Counsel & MORE



The Epstein Files: Exposing Satanic Globalist Pedophiles Raping, Torturing, and Eating Babies?



BREAKING: Epstein Files Vanish After DOJ Releases Records Mentioning Trump



Browse Epstein Investigation Documents



Pedophilia and Empire: Satan, Sodomy and the Deep State



Cannibalism, Blood-Drinking and High Adept Satanism



The Sentient and The Brave



We Live in a Fake System



Books About Our Corrupt System



Articles and Videos about Our Fake, Corrupt System



10 Hidden Secrets of Government and Media Mind Control from Jason Christoff



A Child Sacrifice Cult Walking In Plain Sight by Jason Christoff



Rupture As Rapture



The Jewish Plot to Enslave Humanity



jewish Supremacists Speak



Political Ponerology



The Rape of the Mind: The Psychology of Thought Control, Menticide, and Brainwashing



Our Greatest Earthly Enemy



The Politics of Obedience: The Discourse of Voluntary Servitude



The Jones Plantation



A History of Central Banking and the Enslavement of Mankind



The Power Structure of the World



“The Matrix” Is Not What You Think—Here’s Why It Matters



mkultra, mknaomi, jabs, transhumanism - the manipulation of humanity



Slavery Was Never Abolished



Making the World Safe for Pathocracy



What If The America You Pledge Allegiance To Isn’t The One Running The Show?



The Protocols of Modern Enslavement



The Global Gang



The Facade Government

Barnum World



The World of Barnum: Why Empty Words Still Rule Us



The Great Taking



END

