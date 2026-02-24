"Globalists" Versus Humanity

"Globalists" Versus Humanity

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matthew's avatar
Matthew
12h

I got into a discussion with one of the AIS and I didn't say anything about Jews of course. But I did mention all the details about using a gas chamber like a facility hell it would be sealed. And then I got into the crematorium to incinerate all the bodies. In any event the details are specific. Even today with the accuracy of the gas that used to fire up the kilns and incinerate the bodies the evidence points out that you couldn't do 3 million people or even 1 million people in a period of less than 30 years. It is so ludicrous that I don't know what to say. All I know is that 6 million people would take nearly 70 years and that's 24 hours a day. 24 hours a day 7 days a week and then all of the crematoriums have to be functioning at top notch. People can't imagine the heat going all the time and these incinerators burning thousands of people per day. Thousands and yet it takes a few hours to burn one body. Anyway I see the holes in their theory and I have a hundred other ones that can prove that they're full of shit

Reply
Share
No One Knows's avatar
No One Knows
11h

THIS LIE or hoax has harmed so many..... so many deaths have resulted.... it's caused a major transfer of wealth, power and personal mental well being from the innocent to predators.... reparations are called for

Reply
Share
4 replies
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Binky LaRue · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture