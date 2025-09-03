"Globalists" Versus Humanity

"Globalists" Versus Humanity

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
liam's avatar
liam
12h

Boycotting is the most ethical way to deal with trash. Walk around it, avoid it, bury it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Finni's avatar
Finni
14h

I always double check anything I want to buy or use nowadays.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Binky LaRue
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture