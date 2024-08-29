I found this interesting video on Telegram and decided share it because I think that it has an important message. Binky LaRue

By Asha Logos



Very soon there will be no more 'sidelines' in the political, cultural and spiritual battle being waged. If it's not already at your doorstep, it will be, shortly.

Consider how culture has shifted over the recent decades, and picture the pace of this change continuing over the coming decades. Now picture your children growing up in this environment. Paralyzed with guilt and shame, not allowed to meaningfully disagree or speak their minds... roundly despised in a nation their fathers built. Taught to devote their lives to the pursuit of money by a ruling class of small men utterly devoid of spirit.

This is the future the foremost power brokers seek to create. These are parasitic personalities, men who've hijacked the products of truly lofty minds like that of Tesla only to misuse their creative energy to their own corrupt ends.



END